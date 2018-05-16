A single mother who almost lost her flat because Universal Credit failed to pay her rent is still facing an eviction hearing this Friday because the Department for Work and Pensions has not made a promised arrears payment in time and her social landlord is refusing to cancel the hearing.

BuzzFeed News revealed last week that Barbara Ampofo from Croydon was one of many people taken to court for eviction because errors in Universal Credit administration had left them with arrears that were not their fault.

But now Ampofo has been told by the DWP that its payment won't be put through until 25 May – a week after the court date. Even though her landlord, Clarion Housing, had been told that the payment was coming, it has insisted on pressing ahead with the hearing to obtain a "suspended possession order".

This means that Ampofo faces the stress of a court appearance and the threat of eviction, despite the fact that the arrears were caused by admitted DWP errors and even though Clarion, Britain's largest social landlord, knows that the payment will be made.

Social landlords are supposed to help tenants solve benefits problems before pursuing eviction proceedings.



“I’m in pieces and I can’t even concentrate," she told BuzzFeed News. "I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve been crying the whole of yesterday. I thought everything was going to be sorted out and the court would be cancelled.”

Ampofo's renewed ordeal emerged as the government appeared to confirm in parliament that it sets no time frame for solving payment errors of its own making on Universal Credit.

Labour's shadow work and pensions minister Margaret Greenwood asked DWP what time frame was set "within which staff should correct a payment error following notification”. In a written answer, DWP minister Kit Malthouse made it clear by omission that there was none, simply stating: “This department takes errors very seriously and takes steps to correct them as soon as possible.”

Greenwood told BuzzFeed News: “The failure of ministers to take action is a shameful and damning indictment of this Conservative government’s attitude towards some of the most vulnerable families in our society. This avoidable situation is entirely of the government’s own creation.”

“It is completely unacceptable that ministers have no time frame at all for correcting these mistakes when families and children are still facing the threat and stress of eviction.

“Ministers must act immediately to ensure that payments are made in full for all those affected without any further delay. Labour is calling on the government to pause the roll-out of Universal Credit and take urgent action to prevent such devastating mistakes from happening again.”

Ampofo was originally told in writing by DWP that a rent payment had been made directly to her landlord in January but the money never arrived in their account. Despite multiple pleas for help on her journal - the personal online account used for Universal Credit - she was forced to go to court and explain that the government owed her money.

After BuzzFeed News put the allegations to DWP for the previous article they said on the 26th of April that a payment for her arrears would be issued “within the next 7 days”.

The next day Ampofo received an underpayment letter and confirmation on her journal saying “we have now paid the arrears of £1221.34 direct to the landlord”. It was only for missed rent payments from November and December and did not include the money they said they had paid in January, but she was relieved that things seemed to be improving.

But yet again, the money never came.

When she spoke to Clarion on the 30th they said they had received no payment and that she still owed them more than £2,000. Ampofo, who works part-time in a shop and cares for her young daughters on her own, began to worry.

She wrote a message to DWP on her journal on the 30th of April asking what had happened to the money. Around the same time she received a court summons in the post confirming the adjourned court date of her eviction hearing was going ahead on the 18th of May.

No reply came to Ampofo’s journal message until the 2nd of May when she was told that in fact the Universal Credit back payment to Clarion won’t be processed until the 25th of May (a week too late for the court date).