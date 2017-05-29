A Zoo In Cambridgeshire Has Been Evacuated Following A "Serious Incident"

A zoo in Cambridgeshire was evacuated following a “serious incident” on Monday morning.

An air ambulance was called to Hamerton Zoo Park in Steeple Gidding near Huntingdon. Visitors were evacuated at around 11.15.

Police and ambulance services said in statements that no animals escaped and no children were injured. When asked whether that meant the attack was within the enclosure, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News “I can’t say yes or no to that”.

The spokesperson would not comment on social media allegations that a tiger had attacked someone.

Kevin Fernandez posted on Facebook "Just been at hamerton zoo .. one of the tigers escaped .. never run so fast in my life .. they closed the zoo ambulance turned up I think someone got bitten".

He added: "We just see everyone runnin outta the tiger bit n all the staff was shouting run get out .. we had to leave the zoo .. a boy was missing loads of ambulances turned up."

However, when official sources said that no animals had escaped, Fernandez wrote in a reply to his post: "People sayin tiger didn't get out ... but staff and other people told us to run .. and then they closed zoo .. air ambulance turned up .. so not sure what actually happened now."