A Zoo In Cambridgeshire Has Been Evacuated Following A "Serious Incident"

An air ambulance and police were called to Hamerton Zoo Park on Monday morning

Posted on
Emily Dugan
Emily Dugan
Senior Reporter, BuzzFeed UK

A zoo in Cambridgeshire was evacuated following a “serious incident” on Monday morning.

An air ambulance was called to Hamerton Zoo Park in Steeple Gidding near Huntingdon. Visitors were evacuated at around 11.15.

Police and ambulance services said in statements that no animals escaped and no children were injured. When asked whether that meant the attack was within the enclosure, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News “I can’t say yes or no to that”.

The spokesperson would not comment on social media allegations that a tiger had attacked someone.

Kevin Fernandez posted on Facebook "Just been at hamerton zoo .. one of the tigers escaped .. never run so fast in my life .. they closed the zoo ambulance turned up I think someone got bitten".

He added: "We just see everyone runnin outta the tiger bit n all the staff was shouting run get out .. we had to leave the zoo .. a boy was missing loads of ambulances turned up."

However, when official sources said that no animals had escaped, Fernandez wrote in a reply to his post: "People sayin tiger didn't get out ... but staff and other people told us to run .. and then they closed zoo .. air ambulance turned up .. so not sure what actually happened now."

Magpas Air Ambulance @Magpas_Charity

To confirm, everyone was safely evacuated from Hamerton zoo, we can also confirm that no animals escaped & no child… https://t.co/G3EXQR3i4z

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said in a statement: "We can confirm that no animals have escaped and members of the public are safe.

He added: "Officers were called at around 11.15am to reports of a serious incident at Hamerton Zoo Park, Steeple Gidding.

"Officers attended the scene along with ambulance crews and Magpas air ambulance service. We are unable to provide further information at this time."

A further police statement is expected later today.

Hunts police @HuntsCops

We attended an incident at Hamerton Zoo Park today. We are unable further info at this time but we can confirm that no animals have escaped.

In 2008, a cheetah escaped from the park and was found by a 9-year-old boy in his back garden. It was believed to have got out through a faulty electric fence.

When BuzzFeed News contacted Hamerton Zoo Park for comment they hung up.


