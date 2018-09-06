This Man Has Lived In Britain Since He Was 12. His Family Were Granted Asylum, But He Wasn't

A man who first claimed asylum in Britain when he was 12 years old is the only member of his family not to be granted refugee status, in a decision that appears to contravene the Home Office’s own policy.

Amin Khoshkhoo from Wolverhampton is now 20 and has just two weeks left to take up a place to study medical sciences and pharmacology at Coventry University.

He came to Britain from Iran in 2010 with his family when they sought political asylum. Their first case was turned down after a series of appeals, but with a new lawyer, the family entered a fresh claim for asylum last year.

The claim listed Khoshkhoo, his two younger brothers and his father as dependants on his mother, but while his parents and brothers were all granted asylum in March this year, Khoshkhoo received no news.

After seeking legal advice he learnt from the Home Office that he had been excluded because he was over 18 and had to start all over again with an entirely separate asylum application.

This appears to contradict the Home Office’s own policy which states: “Any dependant in the original asylum or human rights claim, who reaches 18 before the further submissions are decided, should normally continue to be treated as a dependant.” Given that Khoshkhoo was just 12 when the family’s first asylum claim was made, he expected to be included.

But the Home Office argues it did not break the rules as it considers his “original” asylum claim to be the second one made when he was over 18.

His youngest brother was born in Britain after the family arrived, but his middle brother travelled with him from Iran in 2010. Khoshkhoo told BuzzFeed News: “They accepted my dad and my brothers but not me. I feel this just lacks common sense. I’m going to be punished for being older. What’s the difference between me and my brother except age? We both came here at the same time, he was a child, I was a child.”



“I’ve grown up here, my family is here and I have nowhere to go in Iran,” he added. “Wolverhampton is my home. I know everyone and all the places.”

Since finishing college in 2016, he has watched as friends go off to university while he is left in limbo waiting for a decision. He hoped that with the family’s successful asylum claim would mean he could finally start his life and follow his dream of going to university.

Instead, his uncertain immigration status has blocked him from doing anything. “It’s just home prison. That’s what it is. You’re told you can’t work, you can’t study, you can’t get a car. You can’t do anything without a National Insurance number.”

He chose the course at Coventry because he wants to go into pharmaceutical production and said he would “like to invent new medicine". He meets the university’s requirements but has been told they cannot enrol him on the course until they know if he is a home student. He understands that if he is able to get his documents in the next fortnight there is a chance he can start the course later this month.

But Khoshkhoo is worried that time is running out and a petition on Change.org asking the home secretary to solve his case has more than 150,000 signatures.

Khoshkhoo, who is a keen footballer and supports Chelsea and Wolves, says he feels little connection to Iran now having spent all his secondary school years in Britain. “I can’t say I’m British because I’m not, but my girlfriend is British, my friends are British,” he said.

In a letter to the Home Office about his case, the Refugee and Migrant Centre referred the department to its policy, adding “There is no reason why Amin should not have been treated as a dependant on this application. He should therefore have been granted the same status as his mother and the rest of the family. Failure to comply with accepted policy in this respect is clearly not in accordance with the law.”