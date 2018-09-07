Vince Cable Has Signalled He Will Resign Next Year, Saying He Doesn't Want To Outlast Robert Mugabe

Vince Cable has signalled that he will resign as Liberal Democrat leader next year, after leading the party through local elections in May.

The 75-year-old said he did not want to emulate William Gladstone, who served as prime minister into his mid-80s; nor did he have "any wish to outlast" Robert Mugabe, who long clung to power before eventually being ousted as the president of Zimbabwe.

But he insisted that reports of his "imminent departure" were "wide of the mark".

BuzzFeed News reported on Thursday how party sources are expecting Cable to stand down next summer ahead of a fresh leadership contest that will include non-MPs for the first time.

That means he will remain party leader for any snap election that arises in the immediate aftermath of Brexit day next March.

Cable set out his vague resignation timetable in a speech on Friday where he outlined his intention to create a "movement for moderates", in an attempt to appeal to millions of liberal, centre-ground, pro-EU voters.

This phrase replaced "Momentum for moderates", which he wrote in an earlier draft of his speech, after it was widely mocked on social media and by the pro-Jeremy Corbyn group itself.

Despite Cable's pledge to be in "constant conversation" with a new wing of Lib Dem supporters, the party was unable to stream his speech live as planned due to "technical difficulties".