The Government Is Under Mounting Pressure To Publish Its Brexit Analysis

Pressure is building on the government to publish a new analysis of the impact of Brexit that says the UK would be worse off outside the European Union under every scenario modelled.

Labour and the Tory chair of the Treasury select committee, Nicky Morgan, said the assessment – exclusively revealed by BuzzFeed News last night – must be released to the public.

Titled “EU Exit Analysis – Cross Whitehall Briefing”, the report was prepared by officials across Whitehall for the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) and was being kept tightly guarded inside government.

The news has sent shockwaves around Whitehall and requests have been tabled to Commons Speaker John Bercow for an urgent question later on Tuesday. Morgan, a former Tory cabinet minister, said: "I think it should be published."

Matthew Pennycook, shadow Brexit minister, also called for its release. "Labour has made clear since the referendum that Tory ministers cannot withhold vital information from parliament and the public about the impact of different Brexit scenarios on jobs and the economy.

"Ministers should publish this information immediately and allow for a full debate in parliament about its implications."