This MP Says The UK Must Use Iran Nuclear Deal Talks To Secure The Release Of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Britain must seize the opportunity of talks with Iran over the nuclear deal to press for the release of a British Iranian mother who has been locked up in Tehran for over two years, an MP has said.

Tulip Siddiq said the UK's negotiations with Iran – which follow US president Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the deal – gave ministers the "perfect opportunity" to push for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained on spying charges by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at Tehran's airport in April 2016, after a holiday with her baby daughter Gabriella to visit her parents.

Gabriella, who will turn 4 next month, is now being brought up by her grandparents in Iran and speaks Farsi rather than English. Her father Richard Ratcliffe, from north London, has been denied a visa to visit his wife and daughter.

Siddiq, Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, spoke out as Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt met with Iran's deputy foreign minister in Brussels on Monday.

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson is due to meet Iran's foreign minister, alongside his French and German counterparts, in Brussels on Tuesday.

Siddiq told BuzzFeed News: "I think it would be a real missed opportunity if we don't use the fact we're in touch with the Iranian authorities so frequently at this point to negotiate for Nazanin's release.

"We have made it very clear that our relationship with Iran is very important. Iran must realise that we want to have a constructive relationship with them and we want to work with them on bilateral issues.