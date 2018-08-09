This MP Did An Impression Of Boris Johnson On Live TV And It's Quite Something

"I don’t think Tracey Ullman has much to fear," Rupa Huq told BuzzFeed News.

This is Labour MP Rupa Huq. She went on Channel 4 News on Tuesday night to talk about Boris Johnson and his controversial comments about women in burqas. Channel 4 News / Twitter

And this clip quickly went viral after she launched into an impromptu impression of the former foreign secretary. Meant to say @Channel4News "The Boris of old was mildly amusing but the loveable rogue act's worn thin and now he's dangerously pandering to the far right" but never ended sentence... Thanks @krishgm for stepping in before I tried to throw in some Latin to top it off. https://t.co/zspYrcYg9b Twitter

"It's this thing about not taking stuff seriously, you know, the Boris of old – 'oh sorry, I've just shagged your wife, didn't realise, ooh' – you know that kind of..." Huq said. Presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy quickly intervened: "I'm not sure if the language is ok at this time, let's not have any more of it."

It came as Johnson faces an investigation into whether he breached the Conservative party's code of conduct by comparing women in burqas to "letter boxes" and "bank robbers". Leon Neal / Getty Images

Johnson made the remarks in an article for the Daily Telegraph on Monday, prompting a number of complaints to the party. Sources have confirmed that these complaints will now be considered by an independent panel. A Conservative party spokesperson said: "The code of conduct process is strictly confidential." Prime minister Theresa May has backed calls from Tory party chairman Brandon Lewis for Johnson to apologise. But so far Johnson has refused to do so. "It is very clear that the language that Boris Johnson used to describe people's appearance has caused offence," May said. "It's not language I would have used, I think it's wrong to have used that language."

Huq told BuzzFeed News: "Boris Johnson deserves to be in the spotlight of shame, and if my rather jovial, off the cuff impression of him helps in further exposing his incompetence and utter shameful behaviour, then great, although I don’t think Tracey Ullman has much to fear." Chris Mcandrew / Press Association Images

Huq, MP for Ealing Central and Action, said Johnson was "no longer the bumbling bounder who incites hilarity with his somewhat jolly high jinks, he’s dangerous". "Of course Johnson has form for offending vast swathes of people, but this time he has overstepped the mark," she said. "Boris exemplifies the colossal problem the Conservative party has with Islamophobia. I have no doubt that abuse of Muslim women, whether it be verbal or physical, will increase as a result of Boris’s twisted media stunt." BuzzFeed News has contacted Johnson for his response. Earlier this week, a source close to Johnson emphasised that he had been arguing against a burqa ban, adding: "We mustn't fall into the trap of shutting down the debate on difficult issues."

Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Emily Ashton at emily.ashton@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.