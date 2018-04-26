US president Donald Trump will visit the UK on Friday 13 July, the White House and Downing Street have confirmed.
Number 10 were forced to rush out a statement of confirmation after the president's press secretary Sarah Sanders announced the visit.
The prime minister's spokesman said: “The President of the United States will visit the UK on 13 July. He will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister during his visit. Further details will be set out in due course.”
Trump will visit the UK after attending a Nato summit in Brussels. Rather than being greeted with the pomp and circumstance of a state visit, this will be a working visit.
