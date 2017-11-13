Boris Johnson Is Considering Giving Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Diplomatic Protection

Undated family handout file photo of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard Ratcliffe and their daughter Gabriella.

Boris Johnson is considering giving British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe diplomatic protection to elevate her support from the UK government while jailed in Iran.

At the moment Zaghari-Ratcliffe is entitled to consular support, which usually provides help to Britons abroad who lose their passports or get injured. But her husband has been fighting for this to be elevated to diplomatic protection.

This effectively means it becomes a state-to-state dispute between Britain and Iran, which the UK can resolve through various means, ranging from formal complaint to full-blown litigation.

Downing Street confirmed that the foreign secretary was weighing up the move after her husband Richard Ratcliffe urged him to do so in a phone call on Sunday evening.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a visit to Iran in April 2016, and accused of trying to topple the Iranian regime. Since then she has been locked up in the notorious Evin prison, separated from her husband and young daughter Gabriella.

Carla Ferstman, director of human rights group Redress, which has been working with Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family to secure her release, explained the meaning of diplomatic protection.

She told BuzzFeed News: "It stops being simply about giving humanitarian support to a national who finds themselves in a difficult situation abroad – and it becomes an issue between the two countries.

"And the country, in this case the UK, has the ability to seek a remedy against Iran for the breach of its obligations. It's quite a major step-up."

In the case of dual nationals, it is British government policy not to act unless the other government consents. But senior lawyers have said it is clear Zaghari-Ratcliffe's predominant nationality is British and therefore the government can act without the consent of Iran.

"The fact that the foreign secretary has basically agreed to take up her case is a sign that the government is moving away from a consular approach to a formal state-to-state approach," Ferstman said.