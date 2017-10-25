A 9-Year-Old Boy Asked An Astronaut For Advice And It Was Emotional

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

This is British astronaut Tim Peake. On Tuesday night, almost 2,000 people – including a lot of excited children – packed out the Barbican Centre in London to hear about his space adventure.

Peake spent six months on the International Space Station earlier this year, the first British astronaut in space since Helen Sharman in 1991.

During the historic trip, he made the first spacewalk by a UK astronaut, ran the London Marathon, and remotely steered a robot back on Earth.

Peake told TV presenter Dallas Campbell all about it on stage – as he launched his new book, Ask an Astronaut – before the audience were asked if they had any questions.

He was asked why he became an astronaut, what games he played in space, and whether Britain should be doing more to produce more astronauts.