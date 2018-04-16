A Minister Has Apologised To Windrush Immigrants And Admitted Some May Have Been Deported "In Error"

Jamaican immigrants are welcomed by RAF officials from the Colonial Office after the ex-troopship HMT Empire Windrush landed at Tilbury in 1948.

In an interview with Channel 4 News, she admitted some were potentially deported by mistake. "That's an error I want to put right," she said.

Caroline Nokes said she was sorry for "all the individual heartbreaking cases" amid growing fury over the treatment of people who arrived in the UK as children from Commonwealth countries 70 years ago.

A Home Office minister has apologised to British residents from the "Windrush generation" who are facing the threat of deportation after decades living in Britain.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for prime minister Theresa May announced she would be meeting fellow Commonwealth leaders later this week to discuss the problems, and insisted that "no-one with the right to be here will be made to leave".



Reports had suggested that May had rejected a request from the 12 Caribbean leaders to discuss the matter, but Downing Street said she had only been made aware of the request on Monday morning.

Diane Abbott, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said: “It is an absolute scandal that the Home Office doesn’t even know how many people they have wrongly deported.

“Theresa May must apologise for this mess which has taken place as a direct consequence of the hostile environment she created. As home secretary, she removed the rules protecting Commonwealth citizens and as prime minister she has completely ignored the issue.

"The Windrush generation must have their rights as British citizens confirmed, any who have been deported must be invited back to the UK immediately and those who oversaw their deportations must be held to account.”

Labour MP David Lammy, who has coordinated a letter from 140 cross-party MPs calling on the PM to take action, has been granted an urgent question in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

The 1971 Immigration Act gave Commonwealth citizens living in the UK indefinite leave to remain, but the right to free movement between Commonwealth countries also ended from that date.



The Home Office did not keep records of those granted leave to remain, meaning that those who have not applied for passports could struggle to prove they have the right to live here.

The Guardian has reported how Home Office officials have requested to see four pieces of documentary evidence for every year spent in the UK. Nokes, the immigration minister, said this went too far and the Windrush generation should be reassured that they do not need to provide all these documents.

She told BBC2's Daily Politics: "We're saying work with us, help us build up a picture of your life in the UK and we will do our bit, working with HMRC [HM Revenue and Customs], the DWP [Department for Work and Pensions], to establish those records which may not be available at first-hand to the individuals concerned.

"I think I've been very clear how sorry I am about this whole situation, these are people who we have welcomed to our country, who we relied upon after the second world war to help rebuild. So of course I'm sorry, I'm sorry for all of the individual heartbreaking cases, and we have to do better."

A number of senior Tory MPs and ministers have tweeted their support for the Windrush generation, including housing secretary Sajid Javid and foreign affairs committee chair Tom Tugendhat.