Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These 30 Wayfair Home Items Are Cute, Functional, And Perfect For Spring

    A futuristic nightstand and a handy bar cart will have you shedding your winter blues in no time.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A smart end table with built-in outlets, wireless speakers, a charging pad, motion-sensor lights, *and* a thermoelectric cooling drawer to keep snacks and drinks cool because some of us still remember watching the Disney Channel original movie Smart House and want to live that fantasy as adults.

    Wayfair, Alvin / Wayfair

    Promising review: "It provides all the requirements necessary for my husband and I, such as gives us evening lighting within the end table, plays music, the cooling drawer keeps our water bottle room temperature cool, charging station helps charge our phones and iPads as well as can play our favorites songs while resting or sleeping. Plus looks pretty neat in our bedroom. We could not ask for anything more!"Miriam

    Price: $799 (originally $999, available in two colors)

    2. A gorgeous sideboard with a carved mandala design to make a statement while also providing storage. Plus, the 60-inch surface offers tons of space to display framed photos and knickknacks.

    A light wooden cabinet table with a mandala design
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love love love! Beautiful piece that can stay when you change decor! Bold detail! Definitely a conversation piece! Delivery was good, no damage." —Amanda 

    Price: $1,099+ (originally $1,999+, available in two colors) 

    3. An L-shaped desk that gives you plenty of workspace for your computer, monitor, printer, and more. It can also be positioned in two different configurations to fit lots of different types of spaces. Plus it even has plenty of shelf storage you can install underneath.

    An L-shaped desk with two computers on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It looks so great in my space. There’s plenty of room for two 22-inch screens, with plenty of writing space left. And I love the color!" —Leslie 

    Price: $129.99+ (originally $192.99+, available in six colors) 

    4. A velvet love seat because you deserve somewhere cute to curl up and read a book (or to sit with your dog, who has now claimed this love seat as hers).

    A green accent couch with a white carpet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Came right on time with all materials needed. Setup was very simple and I was able to put it together myself. It’s super comfy and stylish and is great for small spaces." —Antonella 

    Price: $279+ (available in 16 colors) 

    5. A baker's rack that creates more storage in the kitchen and can easily fit a microwave. This beauty is sturdy enough to hold all your pots, pans, and kitchen appliances. It's super easy to assemble, too, so you don't have to worry about putting it together incorrectly.

    Wayfair, Emily / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Got this for my little coffee nook. It is extremely durable! Each shelf easily holds a decent amount of weight. It looks absolutely stunning, well made. Took my boyfriend 30 minutes to build, which is a record for any shelving items we’ve bought. Overall, would recommend a thousand times over!" —Alexia 

    Price: $85.99 (originally $95.99)

    6. An arched floor lamp to provide overhead lighting without being too harsh. This one comes with a dome-shaped lampshade in a woven design that'll give off a carefree, beachy vibe wherever it is in your home.

    the lamp next to a chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This lamp is beautiful! I ordered it for a reading nook in my family room, and it warms up the space and makes it look so cozy." —Darchelle 

    Price: $145.99 (originally $168) 

    7. An outdoor propane fire-pit table so you can share stories and roast marshmallows during the upcoming summer nights. It also comes with lava rocks that'll make the flames look extra ~glowy.~

    A black fire pit table with someone opening the bottom to show a propane tank
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We live in a new construction townhouse with a small backyard. This is perfect for relaxing after a long day. We love it!" —Dr. Giles 

    Price: $249.99 (originally $279.99) 

    8. An extra dreamy canopy bed for your little one's room that'll actually have them excited for bedtime for a change. Bonus: it comes with a built-in LED reading light for storytime!

    Wayfair, Olesya / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect bed! The canopy is adorable (bed looks great with it on and off), and the lighting feature is a fantastic bonus! Much better than expected and didn’t take long to put together." —Olesya 

    Price: $689.99+ (originally $1,475.99+, available in sizes twin and full) 

    9. A pull-down faucet to make doing the dishes a breeze. This particular model can rotate 360 degrees and you can pull down the spray head to rinse off the sink once you're done using it.

    Modern kitchen with black faucet, stainless steel sink, wooden countertop, and various cooking accessories
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this. I get a ton of compliments. I love the two different spray settings. Highly recommend this!" —Danielle 

    Price: $315.92+ (originally $525.99+) 

    10. A faux leather desk chair that looks upscale enough to be in a fancy corner office but also provides excellent lumbar support so you won't have a backache at the end of the workday.

    An orange desk chair on wheels in front of a desk
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "All I can say is wow! Shipping was fast. Took all of about 20 minutes to put together. And the finished product is a 10. This is one classy looking chair." —Victoria 

    Price: $94.99+ (available in five colors) 

    11. A butcher block workbench and cabinet set to keep all your tools organized and provide ample workspace for any DIY projects you might take on. The cabinets also have wheels, so you can roll them around for easy access! Spring organizing, here we come!

    A white butcher block workbench top with tools hung about it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect workbench with storage! Was straightforward to put together, and I really appreciate having storage cabinets on rollers… they easily slide out to create more work surface when needed." —Jessica 

    Price: $769.99+ (available in two colors)

    12. A three-piece vintage-style trunk set that looks like a cool treasure chest display. It'll be great for stowing your board games and other bits and bobs!

    3 trunks stacked on top of each other
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I’ve been looking for at least six months for a set like this. I was very excited when I opened the box and saw how beautiful they were in person. They are well-made and a beautiful addition to my living room." —Anonymous

    Price: $129.99 (originally $210)

    13. A minimalist coat rack so you don't have to tell your guests to just "throw it on the bed" when they ask where they should hang their jackets and purses.

    a white coat rack with seven pegs on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "You’ll be shocked at the durability and sleek design of this highly underrated coat rack. The customization function and lifelike wooden design will have your friends begging for your secrets to the interior design of your home. It really makes the entrance of my tiny apartment feel less cluttered and open." —Anonymous

    Price: $39.99 (originally $42.99; available in two colors)

    14. A revolving spice rack so you can ~spice up your life~ with some delicious springtime cooking. Oh, and did we mention it comes with 20 BRAND-NEW HERBS AND SPICES?!

    a silver revolving spice rack
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I really love my shining new spice rack; it's the most useful thing I bought to organize my dirty old spice shelf, and with 20 fresh spices, it was a great bargain." —Mary 

    Price: $36.98 (originally $60)

    15. A faux leather magazine rack to store all the spring cleaning magazines you picked up at the grocery store checkout.

    brown faux leather and gold magazine rack
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is such a beautiful statement piece. Love it next to my bookshelf and accent couch for a little corner in my living room. EDIT: Moved it next to a shelf next to my record player and have been keeping my favorite records in it. Love the material, super sturdy, has a great weight to it, and cleans easily without staining. My cat likes to chill in it too, which is a plus." —Angela

    Price: $152.99 (originally $320, available in five colors)

    16. A blanket ladder that looks elegant standing alone or covered in your favorite blankets. A great way to display family quilts or just fashionably store your linens and towels.

    wooden ladder with blanket hanging on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just received this ladder for our master bathroom by the tub. I hung our towels on it; it just pulled everything together!! It is well-made; it gives that rustic look I wanted. Love it!!" —Anonymous 

    Price: $118+ (available in two colors)

    17. A bath caddy because you deserve a luxurious bath to unwind after stressing at work. With this caddy, everything you need is right in front of you — and guess what? It even has a holder specifically for a wineglass! Guess we never have to leave the bath again...

    grey lap organizer for the bath
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sturdy and well-made. It expands to fit various tub widths and has sections for various items, including a wineglass, book, iPad, or phone. For my purposes, I will use it for soap and other traditional bath tools. A nice feature is that it comes with grippers that can be attached to the bottom so the caddy will not slip out of place. It comes in three different colors." —Lucile 

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $51.99; available in two colors)

    18. A three-piece mustard-colored contemporary quilt set because it's time to freshen up your bedroom after bed-rotting all winter long.

    the mustard quilt set
    Wayfair

    This set includes a quilt and two pillow shams. 

    Promising review: "Love it. Prettier than I thought. I was just looking for a simple quilt to go in between sheet and comforter but it's so pretty I use it as the top cover." —Anonymous

    Price: $69.99+ (originally $113.99+, available in sizes full/queen–king and 12 colors)

    19. A braided jute pouf that'll be the perfect place to rest your tired feet after a long day of picnicking and admiring the blooming spring flowers.

    Wayfair, Donna / Wayfair

    Promising review: "The perfect addition to my new family room. The quality is beyond my expectations! I want one in every room, I may just find a reason to do just that!" —Cynthia

    Price: $72 (originally $185+; available in seven colors)

    20. A gold art deco bar cart so you can have somewhere handy to store all your bourbon for your Kentucky Derby watch party.

    gold-toned bar cart styled in a home with alcohol, books and glasses resting on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this cart. It was easy to put together and looks really great in a corner of our living room. The glass and mirror shelves really reflect the stemware and bottles." —Susan

    Price: $101.99 (originally $189.99)

    21. A floor-length arched mirror because you need the perfect spot to take mirror selfies of all your new bathing suits for spring break.

    A reviewer&#x27;s floor length mirror against a wall in a living room
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am so very pleased with this mirror. I loved the arched shape of it. I planned on hanging it on the wall, but it is heavy and has a nice tripod stand. It’s trimmed in black; you hardly notice it, but I think that makes it look more expensive." —Frances

    Price: $137.99+ (originally $159.99; available in three finishes)

    22. A set of four hand-woven chargers so your delicious spring meals can look gorgeous for the camera (because your phone always eats first).

    the hyacinth chargers on a dining table next to glasses of wine
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am so happy with these chargers; color was consistent throughout set, which is sometimes not the case with natural materials. No flaws or unraveling detected, I am so excited to incorporate these into my tablescapes!" —Sara

    Price: $35.99 for four (originally $46.99)

    23. An iron-finished wine rack because it's finally rosé season again, and you want to show off your impressive collection to your guests.

    A wine bottle rack with bottles in it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This wine rack is exactly what I was looking for — a contemporary black iron piece for a corner spot. Love it!" —Patti

    Price: $39.99

    24. An egg that's also a trash and recycling container?? I mean, prepare for literally everyone to comment on this futuristic-looking piece that would definitely be in a Capitol home from The Hunger Games.

    Wayfair, Carlos / Wayfair

    Price: $277+ (originally $300; available in seven colors)

    25. A velvet seashell barrel chair that adds the perfect pop of color after these long grey months of winter. I have this in hot pink and get so many compliments on it.

    A pink barrel chair in a home
    Marcie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I spent a ton of time looking for a chair to go with my vintage glam decor that would also fit through a narrow doorway, and this was a great choice. The fabric is very soft to the touch, it was a breeze to assemble (just put the legs on), and it's quite comfy to sit in and read a book. I haven't had it long, but it feels pretty sturdy and like it will hold up well." —Gretchen

    Price: $196.99+ (originally $399, available in 14 colors)

    26. A small but mighty star pendant light for a whimsical focal piece that'll have your living room looking straight out of Architectural Digest.

    The pendant star light hanging in a bedroom
    David / Wayfair

    Promising review: “LOVE this pendant!! I have wanted a 'star light' for so long and this one is perfect in my new home. I love the shadows it projects on the wall when the light is on but it looks just as good when it’s off.” —Cassidy

    Price: $63.90+ (originally $99.99+; available in three sizes and four colors)

    27. A friendly outdoor doormat to greet and bid farewell to all the guests you'll have coming over this spring because, let's face it, your house is 100% the coolest hangout spot.

    A reviewer photo of an outdoor door mat
    Katherine/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have received so many compliments on this rug. I just love it. It is the perfect size and the quality of the material is outstanding." —Vicki

    Price: $36 

    28. A set of two rustic cross-back wooden chairs because you're finally having guests over after isolating from all your friends this winter (read: me).

    Home with multiple colors chairs at table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOVE these chairs! They are very solid and heavier than I thought they'd be. They give the exact look that I was looking for! They're the perfect addition to our dining room! I totally recommend them!" —Julia

    Price: $233.98+ for two (originally $265.98, available in five colors)

    29. A free-standing bathtub that is perfect for relaxing at the end of a hard day. The sleek design will complement any bathroom decor, and it comes with a pre-installed pop-up drain for easy installation.

    a reviewer photo of the freestanding white bathtub in a tiled bathroom with a herringbone accent niche and Persian rug
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a really nice piece of art that also happens to be a terrific bathtub! It's a deliciously beautiful tub that literally sparkles in my newly remodeled primary bath. And best of all, it gets 5 stars as a functioning tub. Our old built-in soaking tub didn't keep the water hot for more than 5-10 minutes. Not a problem with this tub since it keeps the water toasty warm for a good 30-minute relaxing bath." —Kevin

    Price: $689 (available in seven finishes)

    30. And finally, a patterned indoor/outdoor area rug so you can comfortably sit outside and enjoy the gorgeous spring weather with your favorite book.

    A tan geometric indoor outdoor area rug
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Exactly as pictured! Beautiful geometric patterns stand out in this neutral and natural rug." —C

    Price: $25.99+ (available in nine sizes and five colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.