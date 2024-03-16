These 30 Wayfair Home Items Are Cute, Functional, And Perfect For Spring

1. A smart end table with built-in outlets, wireless speakers, a charging pad, motion-sensor lights, *and* a thermoelectric cooling drawer to keep snacks and drinks cool because some of us still remember watching the Disney Channel original movie Smart House and want to live that fantasy as adults.
2. A gorgeous sideboard with a carved mandala design to make a statement while also providing storage. Plus, the 60-inch surface offers tons of space to display framed photos and knickknacks.
3. An L-shaped desk that gives you plenty of workspace for your computer, monitor, printer, and more. It can also be positioned in two different configurations to fit lots of different types of spaces. Plus it even has plenty of shelf storage you can install underneath.
4. A velvet love seat because you deserve somewhere cute to curl up and read a book (or to sit with your dog, who has now claimed this love seat as hers).
5. A baker's rack that creates more storage in the kitchen and can easily fit a microwave. This beauty is sturdy enough to hold all your pots, pans, and kitchen appliances. It's super easy to assemble, too, so you don't have to worry about putting it together incorrectly.
6. An arched floor lamp to provide overhead lighting without being too harsh. This one comes with a dome-shaped lampshade in a woven design that'll give off a carefree, beachy vibe wherever it is in your home.
7. An outdoor propane fire-pit table so you can share stories and roast marshmallows during the upcoming summer nights. It also comes with lava rocks that'll make the flames look extra ~glowy.~
8. An extra dreamy canopy bed for your little one's room that'll actually have them excited for bedtime for a change. Bonus: it comes with a built-in LED reading light for storytime!
9. A pull-down faucet to make doing the dishes a breeze. This particular model can rotate 360 degrees and you can pull down the spray head to rinse off the sink once you're done using it.
10. A faux leather desk chair that looks upscale enough to be in a fancy corner office but also provides excellent lumbar support so you won't have a backache at the end of the workday.
11. A butcher block workbench and cabinet set to keep all your tools organized and provide ample workspace for any DIY projects you might take on. The cabinets also have wheels, so you can roll them around for easy access! Spring organizing, here we come!
12. A three-piece vintage-style trunk set that looks like a cool treasure chest display. It'll be great for stowing your board games and other bits and bobs!
13. A minimalist coat rack so you don't have to tell your guests to just "throw it on the bed" when they ask where they should hang their jackets and purses.
14. A revolving spice rack so you can ~spice up your life~ with some delicious springtime cooking. Oh, and did we mention it comes with 20 BRAND-NEW HERBS AND SPICES?!
15. A faux leather magazine rack to store all the spring cleaning magazines you picked up at the grocery store checkout.
16. A blanket ladder that looks elegant standing alone or covered in your favorite blankets. A great way to display family quilts or just fashionably store your linens and towels.
17. A bath caddy because you deserve a luxurious bath to unwind after stressing at work. With this caddy, everything you need is right in front of you — and guess what? It even has a holder specifically for a wineglass! Guess we never have to leave the bath again...
18. A three-piece mustard-colored contemporary quilt set because it's time to freshen up your bedroom after bed-rotting all winter long.
19. A braided jute pouf that'll be the perfect place to rest your tired feet after a long day of picnicking and admiring the blooming spring flowers.
20. A gold art deco bar cart so you can have somewhere handy to store all your bourbon for your Kentucky Derby watch party.
21. A floor-length arched mirror because you need the perfect spot to take mirror selfies of all your new bathing suits for spring break.
22. A set of four hand-woven chargers so your delicious spring meals can look gorgeous for the camera (because your phone always eats first).
23. An iron-finished wine rack because it's finally rosé season again, and you want to show off your impressive collection to your guests.
24. An egg that's also a trash and recycling container?? I mean, prepare for literally everyone to comment on this futuristic-looking piece that would definitely be in a Capitol home from The Hunger Games.
25. A velvet seashell barrel chair that adds the perfect pop of color after these long grey months of winter. I have this in hot pink and get so many compliments on it.
26. A small but mighty star pendant light for a whimsical focal piece that'll have your living room looking straight out of Architectural Digest.
27. A friendly outdoor doormat to greet and bid farewell to all the guests you'll have coming over this spring because, let's face it, your house is 100% the coolest hangout spot.
28. A set of two rustic cross-back wooden chairs because you're finally having guests over after isolating from all your friends this winter (read: me).
29. A free-standing bathtub that is perfect for relaxing at the end of a hard day. The sleek design will complement any bathroom decor, and it comes with a pre-installed pop-up drain for easy installation.
30. And finally, a patterned indoor/outdoor area rug so you can comfortably sit outside and enjoy the gorgeous spring weather with your favorite book.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.