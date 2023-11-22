Skip To Content
    30 Things From Wayfair That'll Create The Ultimate Cozy Retreat At Home

    Your place is about to be the go-to hangout spot this season.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A three-piece vintage-style trunk set that looks like a cool treasure chest display. It'll be great for stowing your board games (or Halloween decorations you've been meaning to take down).

    3 trunks stacked on top of each other
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I’ve been looking for at least six months for a set like this. I was very excited when I opened the box and saw how beautiful they are in person. They are well-made and a beautiful addition to my living room." —Anonymous

    Price: $133.99 (originally $210)

    2. A shoe storage bench to keep your entryway clean and clutter-free and add some much-needed storage. You're gonna love the easy access to your boots and cold-weather essentials.

    shoe storage bench with shoes and a pillow
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love the look; it is quality wood for the price. It was relatively easy to put together, and that's saying a lot coming from me. It takes me forever to put things together, but the directions were easy to read, and all of the parts are labeled." —Rhonda

    Price: $77.99+ (originally $87.99+; available in two sizes and two colors)

    3. This egg that's also a trash and recycling container?? I mean, prepare for literally everyone to comment on this futuristic looking piece that would definitely be in a Capitol home from The Hunger Games.

    gold egg trash can
    Wayfair

    Price: $209.99 (originally $300; available in eight colors)

    4. A faux leather magazine rack to store all those holiday-decoration magazines you picked up at the grocery store checkout.

    brown faux leather and gold magazine rack
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is such a beautiful statement piece. Love it next to my bookshelf and accent couch for a little corner in my living room. EDIT: Moved it next to a shelf next to my record player and have been keeping my favorite records in it. Love the material, super sturdy, has great weight to it, and cleans easily without staining. My cat likes to chill in it too, which is a plus." —Angela

    Price: $127.99+ (originally $320+; available in two colors)

    5. A blanket ladder that looks elegant standing alone or covered in your favorite blankets. A great way to display family quilts or just fashionably store your linens and towels.

    wooden ladder with blanket hanging on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just received this ladder for our master bathroom by the tub. I hung our towels on it; it just pulled everything together!! It is well-made; it gives that rustic look I wanted. Love it!!" —Anonymous 

    Price: $93+ (originally $172.99+; available in two colors)

    6. A bath caddy because it's getting a little chillier outside, and you deserve a luxurious bath to warm up. With this caddy, everything you need is right in front of you — and guess what? It even has a holder specifically for a wineglass! Guess we never have to leave the bath again...

    grey lap organizer for the bath
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sturdy and well-made. It expands to fit various tub widths and has sections for various items, including a wineglass, book, iPad, or phone. For my purposes, I will use it for soap and other traditional bath tools. A nice feature is that it comes with grippers that can be attached to the bottom so the caddy will not slip out of place. It comes in three different colors." —Lucile 

    Price: $39.99+ (available in three colors)

    7. An electric fireplace to keep you toasty and warm when that cold fall wind starts a blowin'. Imagine how cute this will look with all your other fall decor!

    A white fake fireplace in a home
    Janet / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great little stove, love that you can adjust the fan speed and heat level. Controls are at the front, which I prefer. I use it in my home office that gets really cold." —Veronica

    Price: $84.99+ (originally $129+; available in three colors)

    8. A three-piece mustard-colored contemporary quilt set you're gonna wanna cuddle up in while you're bingeing Gilmore Girls for the millionth time and sipping on apple cider.

    the mustard quilt set
    Wayfair

    This set includes a quilt and two pillow shams. 

    Promising review: "Love it. Prettier than I thought. I was just looking for a simple quilt to go in between sheet and comforter but so pretty I use it as the top cover." —Anonymous

    Price: $80.99+ (originally $94.99+; available in sizes twin–California king and 12 colors)

    9. An abstract canvas triptych with beautiful fall colors to elevate any space and add a touch of Pinterest-esque charm to your walls this fall.

    A set of three orange, green, black and white paintings in a home
    Wayfair

    Price: $129.99+ (available in two sizes and three frames)

    10. A traditional Le Creuset enameled steel kettle made from fast-heating carbon steel because there is nothing better than curling up on the couch on a chilly fall day and enjoying a warm cup of tea.

    the red tea kettle
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We both love this Tea Kettle. It's really supportive. The handle is very functional and my wife adores it." —Randolph

    Price: $115 (available in nine colors)

    11. And a classic and elegant tasseled knit throw you'll definitely want to snuggle up with after you make your cozy cup of tea.

    A red throw blanket on a couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this throw. Beautiful, soft, warm, and just the right size! Like it so much, I bought a second one to put on the sofa in my sunroom." —Annette

    Price: $31.99+ (originally $49.99+, available in two sizes and 33 colors)

    12. Or a shaggy machine-washable fuzzy throw if you want something that is not only super cuddly but also looks extra ~chic~ tossed on your couch.

    A fluffy white blanket on a black chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Softest, PLUSHIEST blanket ever! We initially got this for our foyer, but as soon as we took it out of the package...we ended up wanting one for our bedroom as well. It feels like a cloud, and it doesn't shed at all. Would definitely buy this again and again." —Dwinta

    Price: $51.99+ (available in five sizes and 18 colors)

    13. A set of three vanilla-scented flameless candles without the hazard of a real flame, so you can have the cozy feel of a candle without worrying about the kids knocking it over.

    the candle set on a tray next to the remote
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love these candles. Love that it has a remote and can be set on candle flicker setting or solid light." —Carrie

    Price: $24.99 (originally $49.99)

    14. A velvet accent chair, because you plan on hosting tons of movie nights as it gets colder out and you'll want plenty of seating for your guests.

    A reviewer&#x27;s set of orange velvet accent chairs
    Tonya / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I LOVE this chair! I bought it as part of my work-from-home setup, and I couldn’t be happier! The color is BEAUTIFUL, it’s super plush and comfortable, and it fits perfectly at my desk. I love it so much I’m considering buying a second one when I re-furnish my living room. Highly, HIGHLY recommend!" —Jessica

    Price: $166.99 (originally $185.99; available in three colors)

    15. A velvet seashell barrel chair that adds the perfect pop of color during those greyer months of the year. I have this seat in hot pink and get so many compliments on it.

    A pink barrel chair in a home
    Marcie/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "I spent a ton of time looking for a chair to go with my vintage glam decor that would also fit through a narrow doorway, and this was a great choice. The fabric is very soft to the touch, it was a breeze to assemble (just put the legs on), and it's quite comfy to sit in and read a book. I haven't had it long, but it feels pretty sturdy and like it will hold up well." —Gretchen

    Price: $204.99+ (available in 14 colors)

    16. A gold art deco bar cart so you can whip up some delicious cocktails in style and impress everyone who comes over

    gold-toned bar cart styled in a home with alcohol, books and glasses resting on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this cart. It was easy to put together and looks really great in a corner of our living room. The glass and mirror shelves really reflect the stemware and bottles." —Susan

    Price: $97.99 (originally $189.99)

    17. A floor-length arched mirror because you need the perfect spot to take mirror selfies of your fall outfits to post on Instagram

    A reviewer&#x27;s floor length mirror against a wall in a living room
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am so very pleased with this mirror. I loved the arched shape of it. I planned on hanging it on the wall, but it is heavy and has a nice tripod stand. It’s trimmed in black; you hardly notice it, but I think that makes it look more expensive." —Frances

    Price: $134.99+ (originally $175.99+; available in four finishes)

    18. A set of four hand-woven chargers so your delicious fall meals can look gorgeous for the camera (because your phone always eats first).

    the hyacinth chargers on a dining table next to glasses of wine
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am so happy with these chargers; color was consistent throughout set, which is sometimes not the case with natural materials. No flaws or unraveling detected, I am so excited to incorporate these in my tablescapes!" —Sara

    Price: $46.99 (originally $49.99) 

    19. A Le Creuset Dutch oven if you love spending the fall season cooking up delicious dishes like casseroles, soups, Dutch babies, fondues, and more.

    Laura/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love my Dutch ovens!! I had one to make anything and everything, and I bought a second one in a brighter color to make more of anythings and everythings!!" —Amanda

    Price: $249.95+ (available in six sizes and 14 colors)

    20. A pair of solar-powered outdoor lanterns so your porch can look like an inviting fairy den for all your neighbors to admire

    The two lanterns
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Cute, cute, cute! These lanterns have survived at least one Florida tropical storm in the month that I’ve had them. They let off the perfect amount of accent light and are such a nice little touch in the backyard." —Justina

    Price: $33.99

    21. A solid wood tree stump end table, so you can bring autumn inside. TBH, I could totally picture this in Mister Tumnus' little hovel from The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

    The brown wood table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I ordered this in the all brown wood color choice. It's bigger than what I envisioned when I ordered it, however, that was a pleasant surprise! I love this table, looks so cool. All my friends ask me where I got it. Some even ask if I made it myself. It looks very rustic and woodsy, yet the tabletop is very smooth; I guess it has a glaze on it or something." —Paris

    Price: $129.99+ (originally $308; available in two colors)

    22. An area rug with a gorgeous leaf pattern to add some vibrant pops of autumnal color and warm up your living space.

    The rug
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I recently bought this rug from Wayfair. I couldn’t be happier. The rug seems to be well-made and the colors are vibrant. It really makes my furniture pop. Very happy with purchase." —Madison

    Price: $42.99+ (originally $45.99+; available in 16 shapes/sizes, and eight colors)

    23. An iron-finished wine rack so you can easily access the bottle you're going to pop open to go with the delish fall meal you're cooking.

    A wine bottle rack with bottles in it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This wine rack is exactly what I was looking for — a contemporary black iron piece for a corner spot. Love it!" —Patti

    Price: $27.99 (originally $40.50) 

    24. A small but mighty star pendant light because every room can benefit from a cozy, warm life like this one. Fall snuggles starttttt NOW.

    The pendant star light hanging in a bedroom
    David / Wayfair

    Promising review: “LOVE this pendant!! I have wanted a 'star light' for so long and this one is perfect in my new home. I love the shadows it projects on the wall when the light is on but it looks just as good when it’s off.” —Cassidy

    Price: $63.90+ (originally $99.99+; available in three sizes and four colors)

    25. A friendly outdoor doormat, to greet and bid farewell to all the guests you'll have coming over this fall because, let's face it, your house is 100% the coolest hangout spot.

    A reviewer photo of an outdoor door mat
    Katherine/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have received so many compliments on this rug. I just love it. It is the perfect size and the quality of the material is outstanding." —Vicki

    Price: $34 

    26. A patterned indoor/outdoor area rug so you can comfortably sit outside and enjoy the gorgeous fall foliage while sipping on a mug of warm apple cider.

    A tan geometric indoor outdoor area rug
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Exactly as pictured! Beautiful geometric patterns stand out in this neutral and natural rug." —C

    Price: $43.99+ (available in nine sizes and five colors)

    27. A braided jute pouf to rest your feet after a long day of hiking through gorgeous fall foliage and jumping into piles of leaves.

    Wayfair, Donna / Wayfair

    Promising review: "The perfect addition to my new family room. The quality is beyond my expectations! I want one in every room, I may just find a reason to do just that!" —Cynthia

    Price: $68+ (originally $185+; available in seven colors)

    28. A floor lamp with a built-in side table that'll provide some relaxing mood lighting while you curl up and read a cozy book while it gets cooler outside.

    a reviewer photo of the lamp next to a green chair
    hmbradt / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This floor lamp is a very nice addition to a small space where a table would not fit. Shelf is great to hold my coffee, and the light is great to have in this dark corner. Love the charging port too. Cozy reading spot now!" —Michelle

    Price: $129.99 (originally $181.99)

    29. A set of two rustic cross-back wooden chairs for seating your giant family around the table because for some reason your volunteered to host thanksgiving this year.

    Home with multiple colors chairs at table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOVE these chairs! They are very solid and heavier than I thought they'd be. They give the exact look that I was looking for! They're the perfect addition to our dining room! I totally recommend them!" —Julia

    Price: $195.98+ for two (originally $219.98, available in five colors)

    30. And finally, an adorable bistro set to complete your fall home update. Imagine sitting outside and doing some major leaf peeping as you watch the foliage change colors with a delicious PSL.

    orange bistro set with two chairs and a small table on porch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought this bistro set for the great navy blue color, which is perfect on my balcony. But I am delighted with how comfortable and sturdy the chairs are. Very, very highly recommended." —Anonymous

    Price: $129.99+ (originally $330; available in three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.