30 Things From Wayfair That'll Create The Ultimate Cozy Retreat At Home

1. A three-piece vintage-style trunk set that looks like a cool treasure chest display. It'll be great for stowing your board games (or Halloween decorations you've been meaning to take down).
2. A shoe storage bench to keep your entryway clean and clutter-free and add some much-needed storage. You're gonna love the easy access to your boots and cold-weather essentials.
3. This egg that's also a trash and recycling container?? I mean, prepare for literally everyone to comment on this futuristic looking piece that would definitely be in a Capitol home from The Hunger Games.
4. A faux leather magazine rack to store all those holiday-decoration magazines you picked up at the grocery store checkout.
5. A blanket ladder that looks elegant standing alone or covered in your favorite blankets. A great way to display family quilts or just fashionably store your linens and towels.
6. A bath caddy because it's getting a little chillier outside, and you deserve a luxurious bath to warm up. With this caddy, everything you need is right in front of you — and guess what? It even has a holder specifically for a wineglass! Guess we never have to leave the bath again...
7. An electric fireplace to keep you toasty and warm when that cold fall wind starts a blowin'. Imagine how cute this will look with all your other fall decor!
8. A three-piece mustard-colored contemporary quilt set you're gonna wanna cuddle up in while you're bingeing Gilmore Girls for the millionth time and sipping on apple cider.
9. An abstract canvas triptych with beautiful fall colors to elevate any space and add a touch of Pinterest-esque charm to your walls this fall.
10. A traditional Le Creuset enameled steel kettle made from fast-heating carbon steel because there is nothing better than curling up on the couch on a chilly fall day and enjoying a warm cup of tea.
11. And a classic and elegant tasseled knit throw you'll definitely want to snuggle up with after you make your cozy cup of tea.
12. Or a shaggy machine-washable fuzzy throw if you want something that is not only super cuddly but also looks extra ~chic~ tossed on your couch.
13. A set of three vanilla-scented flameless candles without the hazard of a real flame, so you can have the cozy feel of a candle without worrying about the kids knocking it over.
14. A velvet accent chair, because you plan on hosting tons of movie nights as it gets colder out and you'll want plenty of seating for your guests.
15. A velvet seashell barrel chair that adds the perfect pop of color during those greyer months of the year. I have this seat in hot pink and get so many compliments on it.
16. A gold art deco bar cart so you can whip up some delicious cocktails in style and impress everyone who comes over
17. A floor-length arched mirror because you need the perfect spot to take mirror selfies of your fall outfits to post on Instagram
18. A set of four hand-woven chargers so your delicious fall meals can look gorgeous for the camera (because your phone always eats first).
19. A Le Creuset Dutch oven if you love spending the fall season cooking up delicious dishes like casseroles, soups, Dutch babies, fondues, and more.
20. A pair of solar-powered outdoor lanterns so your porch can look like an inviting fairy den for all your neighbors to admire
21. A solid wood tree stump end table, so you can bring autumn inside. TBH, I could totally picture this in Mister Tumnus' little hovel from The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.
22. An area rug with a gorgeous leaf pattern to add some vibrant pops of autumnal color and warm up your living space.
23. An iron-finished wine rack so you can easily access the bottle you're going to pop open to go with the delish fall meal you're cooking.
24. A small but mighty star pendant light because every room can benefit from a cozy, warm life like this one. Fall snuggles starttttt NOW.
25. A friendly outdoor doormat, to greet and bid farewell to all the guests you'll have coming over this fall because, let's face it, your house is 100% the coolest hangout spot.
26. A patterned indoor/outdoor area rug so you can comfortably sit outside and enjoy the gorgeous fall foliage while sipping on a mug of warm apple cider.
27. A braided jute pouf to rest your feet after a long day of hiking through gorgeous fall foliage and jumping into piles of leaves.
28. A floor lamp with a built-in side table that'll provide some relaxing mood lighting while you curl up and read a cozy book while it gets cooler outside.
29. A set of two rustic cross-back wooden chairs for seating your giant family around the table because for some reason your volunteered to host thanksgiving this year.
30. And finally, an adorable bistro set to complete your fall home update. Imagine sitting outside and doing some major leaf peeping as you watch the foliage change colors with a delicious PSL.
