    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Things From Target To Help Run A Multi-Pet Household As Smoothly As Possible

    At this point, you should just open your own zoo.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A 25-pack of potty pads if you decided to get two puppies at once (godspeed) and can't keep up with all the little accidents happening around your house.

    A pack of potty pads
    Target

    Promising review: "Lifesaver on those rainy days. My senior dog doesn’t like the rain and also seems to wake in the middle of the night to do her business. These work great. She goes right to it. I didn’t even have to train her to. Good product and worth the cost." —Target Girl

    Price: $10.99+ (also available in a 50-pack and a 100-pack)

    2. A maze dog bowl to slow down your dog while they eat and hopefully distract them long enough to keep them from stealing other pets' meals.

    black pentagon shaped slow eat maze dog bowl
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a great bowl; I just bought a second one for my other dog. Slows down their eating and is easy to clean in the dishwasher." —Rachel

    Price: $8.39

    3. A pack of scented poop bags because whether you have two dogs or eight, you always (ALWAYS) need to pick up after them on walks.

    Target

    Promising review: "I'm a dog walker and I came across these bags because one of my clients uses them. I got them for my own supply and for scooping out my cat's box. They are the thickness I like and they are easy to get open which makes life much more pleasant when walking a dog and trying to get the poop bag open for use." —Target reviewer

    Price: $7.99 for 120 bags

    4. A Kong chew toy to keep your dog distracted long enough that your cat might be able to get in some much-needed alone time.

    Dog running with a red Kong toy in its mouth
    Target

    Promising review: "This is the only thing that has been able to hold off my dog's separation anxiety. We smear some peanut butter in it every day when we leave for work and it really keeps her busy on our way out. She loves her Kong so much that we find her bringing it in her bed and snuggling it." —Alysa

    Price: $8.99+ (available in four sizes)

    5. A handy grooming tool with a self-cleaning button, so you can give your pets the salon experience right at home.

    Target

    Promising review: "I have a GSD/Husky mix and his coat is thick. This has been wonderful getting rid of most of the loose fur before it becomes dust bunnies." —Target reviewer

    Price: $15.99

    6. An odor-eliminating spray I swear is a miracle product when it comes to pet messes. I've used this on my dog's poop, pee, and vomit accidents, and it makes everything smell like a lovely minty air freshener.

    stain and odor eliminator spray
    Target

    Promising review: "Wow! I tried everything to get rid of my dog's pee smell on my carpet. This stuff is like magic! Seriously worth every penny! The smell is gone and so is the stain! Don’t think about it twice and buy it!" —Emi10

    Price: $19.99

    7. A bag of Greenies Pill Pockets to trick your doggies into taking their meds without having to literally shove pills down their throat. I use these every day for my sweet Chiweenie, Molly, who takes a pharmacy worth of daily meds, and it's a godsend.

    Bag of chicken flavor pill pockets
    Target

    Promising review: "We've tried everything over the years from meatballs to peanut butter and our dogs would spit out the pill. Our vet tech let us know about these and they've worked out great. I don't use a whole capsule, just pinch off what is needed. We've done best with the chicken flavor. Perhaps they've changed the formula, but we found the peanut butter to be too crumbly." —T

    Price: $10.19 for 30 pockets (also available in 60 pockets)

    8. A modern-looking tunnel cat scratcher, so your kitties will finally have something to scratch other than your furniture.

    cardboard tunnel cat scratcher
    Target

    Promising review: "My cats LOVE this. Either they are scratching and playing on it, or jumping through it and having a great time!" —P

    Price: $19.99

    9. A self-cleaning litter box that rakes itself so you don't have to worry about it for weeks, and it uses crystal litter, which has better odor control than traditional litter.

    gray cat standing in a self cleaning litter box
    Target

    Promising review: "This is hands-down the best invention ever! No more scooping litter boxes! I love it, does the job, and no smell. Best purchase, only wish I knew about it sooner!" —Target customer

    Price: $199.99

    10. A portable cat carrier with has mesh panels for breathability and a foldable design, so your kitties can feel safe and comfortable even when you're on the go.

    portable cat holder with 2 cats inside
    Target

    Promising review: "I needed something to put my cat in for a long car drive. This is the perfect size. It has zippered openings on the long side and short side which makes it versatile. She felt safe in it and I could keep an eye on her through the mesh. It also folds back up and takes up less space when not in use. I would definitely recommend this." —Jennifer

    Price: $43.39

    11. An elevated cooling pet bed with a removable canopy because the summer really isn't too far away and your doggies deserve to enjoy the outdoors without getting overheated.

    A dog outside in a canopy bed
    Target

    Promising review: “Our beloved (chunky 30-pound French bulldog/Boston terrier mix) dog loves his new stunning bright red colored bed. It arrived exactly on the promised date and was super easy to assemble. The materials seem durable and easy to clean; overall great craftsmanship. Excellent product for a fair price. I highly recommend it.” —Rose D

    Price: $44.99 (originally $69.99, also available in red)

    12. A 60-count pack of hypoallergenic, unscented grooming wipes made from plant-based ingredients, because even though kitties are known to clean themselves, a little extra hygiene never hurt anybody.

    Pet grooming products
    Target

    Promising review: “Love that these are fragrance-free, less irritating. These are great for wiping paws, messy faces after meals, and the occasional butt. My cats don’t mind these at all.” —Anonymous

    Price: $5.99 

    13. Or a 100-count pack of dog grooming wipes scented with relaxing lavender so your pups can be just as squeaky clean as your feline friends!

    A dog and wipes
    Target

    Promising review: “Finally! A wipe that is gentle and actually removes dark tear and saliva stains on my all white, senior, Bichon frise! I bought the lavender scented wipes, and they did not irritate my dog's eyes, even removing stains on the inner corners of his eyes where irritation would occur. These worked extremely well with very dark stains on the very first use. The fragrance smells like natural lavender, and it is mild, it did not bother my little guy even working very close to the eye and nose. I hope they never discontinue these, I'll never purchase another brand again. This is the first wipe that actually works to keep his face clean and fresh smelling, and they work well! Don't hesitate to buy, they're worth every penny! Snuggling with my little guy is again a pleasant experience for us both, and he is a much happier pup with a truly clean face! The first few sheets out of the pack tear — no big deal, you can still use them, just pull them out slowly and tearing is minimal — at least they fill the pack all the way!” —SHOPPIN SHERRI

    Price: $9.99

    14. A Nest cam for keeping an eye out on your pets when you're not at home. This gadget is great for making sure your furry friends don't get into anything they're not supposed to or making sure they're safe and comfortable. Whatever you use it for, you'll definitely appreciate having peace of mind!

    the nest cam
    Target

    Promising review: "I love my nest camera, way better than the Amazon version and with better resolution! Will be buying the outdoor one soon as well!! Recommend." —HRTX89

    Price: $99.99

    15. A pooper scooper so you don't have to throw your back out by bending down to pick up after your pup.

    Black rake and bin
    Target

    Promising review: "Really like this! I especially love that regular grocery bags can be used so you don't have to spend money on specific bags for the bin." —Valery

    Price: $19.99

    16. An interactive dog puzzle toy to keep your doggie mentally stimulated long enough that your other pets might be able to snag some momentary peace and quiet.

    a dog playing with the interactive toy
    Target

    Promising review: "I have an active rat terrier rescue and this puzzle is great for an afternoon activity while I finish up work." —Target reviewer

    Price: $16.99 

    17. A plush UFO dog toy that encourages your pup to dig, so when the weather is too hot for a day of digging in the yard, they can dig to their heart's desire indoors.

    a dog playing with the toy on a couch
    Target

    Promising review: “My beagle is obsessed!! Loves to put other things in the ship too.” —Mary from Cleveland

    Price: $12.99

    18. A four-pack of inexpensive Mylar crinkle balls so all your kitty cats can enjoy playtime filled with fidgetting and maybe even a game of fetch!

    Cat with a ball
    Target

    Promising review: “This is an absolute favorite for my cat. She carries these around like they're her babies. She's so careful with them and then will suddenly throw them in the air and chase them. When she's done playing with it, she will lay it on her bed and sleep with us. She will actually bring them to us to throw and retrieve. She plays catch with them. We've bought so many because she gets so excited with them and loses them.” —mrob0905

    Price: $1.99 

    19. A Bissell Little Green Pet Pro to make cleaning up hard-to-tackle messes like urine, poop, vomit, and even blood a breeze.

    model holding  portable vacuum with a dog and child sitting nearby
    Target

    Promising review: "Excellent machine for cleaning carpeted stairs and pet accidents. I’m very happy with my purchase." —Bratty

    Price: $164.99

    20. And finally, a cat puzzle with compartments that will help your cat improve cognitive skills as they search for their favorite snacks.

    A cat with a puzzle
    Target

    Promising review: “I absolutely love it because my cat has to work for his treats. My cat dislikes it because he has to work for his treats. Just kidding, Keith really likes it because he knows there's treats inside it.” —Keith’s mom

    Price: $14.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.