20 Things From Target To Help Run A Multi-Pet Household As Smoothly As Possible

1. A 25-pack of potty pads if you decided to get two puppies at once (godspeed) and can't keep up with all the little accidents happening around your house.
2. A maze dog bowl to slow down your dog while they eat and hopefully distract them long enough to keep them from stealing other pets' meals.
3. A pack of scented poop bags because whether you have two dogs or eight, you always (ALWAYS) need to pick up after them on walks.
4. A Kong chew toy to keep your dog distracted long enough that your cat might be able to get in some much-needed alone time.
5. A handy grooming tool with a self-cleaning button, so you can give your pets the salon experience right at home.
6. An odor-eliminating spray I swear is a miracle product when it comes to pet messes. I've used this on my dog's poop, pee, and vomit accidents, and it makes everything smell like a lovely minty air freshener.
7. A bag of Greenies Pill Pockets to trick your doggies into taking their meds without having to literally shove pills down their throat. I use these every day for my sweet Chiweenie, Molly, who takes a pharmacy worth of daily meds, and it's a godsend.
8. A modern-looking tunnel cat scratcher, so your kitties will finally have something to scratch other than your furniture.
9. A self-cleaning litter box that rakes itself so you don't have to worry about it for weeks, and it uses crystal litter, which has better odor control than traditional litter.
10. A portable cat carrier with has mesh panels for breathability and a foldable design, so your kitties can feel safe and comfortable even when you're on the go.
11. An elevated cooling pet bed with a removable canopy because the summer really isn't too far away and your doggies deserve to enjoy the outdoors without getting overheated.
12. A 60-count pack of hypoallergenic, unscented grooming wipes made from plant-based ingredients, because even though kitties are known to clean themselves, a little extra hygiene never hurt anybody.
13. Or a 100-count pack of dog grooming wipes scented with relaxing lavender so your pups can be just as squeaky clean as your feline friends!
14. A Nest cam for keeping an eye out on your pets when you're not at home. This gadget is great for making sure your furry friends don't get into anything they're not supposed to or making sure they're safe and comfortable. Whatever you use it for, you'll definitely appreciate having peace of mind!
15. A pooper scooper so you don't have to throw your back out by bending down to pick up after your pup.
16. An interactive dog puzzle toy to keep your doggie mentally stimulated long enough that your other pets might be able to snag some momentary peace and quiet.
17. A plush UFO dog toy that encourages your pup to dig, so when the weather is too hot for a day of digging in the yard, they can dig to their heart's desire indoors.
18. A four-pack of inexpensive Mylar crinkle balls so all your kitty cats can enjoy playtime filled with fidgetting and maybe even a game of fetch!
19. A Bissell Little Green Pet Pro to make cleaning up hard-to-tackle messes like urine, poop, vomit, and even blood a breeze.
20. And finally, a cat puzzle with compartments that will help your cat improve cognitive skills as they search for their favorite snacks.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.