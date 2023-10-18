20 Stylish Things From Aerie You’ll Have To Stop Yourself From Wearing Every Day

1. A pair of stylish pants made with a ribbed knit material because you want to be prepared when you're invited to a last-minute brunch outing and need something easy and comfortable to wear while still looking chic.
2. A faux leather bodysuit if you're trying to look like a 2023 version of Sandy from Grease. This would also make for an easy Halloween costume if you pair it with cat ears!
3. An oversize crewneck for those days that you really don't want to get out of your pajamas, and because for some reason, society has deemed PJs unacceptable in public. This sweater isn't technically sleepwear, but it feels like it! And it's super cute!
4. A pair of nylon cargo pants if you're a millennial who has come to the realization that skinny jeans are no longer "in." As a Gen Z girlie, please just let me help you here.
5. A cozy zip-up cardigan you're going to basically live in this fall and winter. You can wear it on its own as a chic top or over your favorite tee, making it the perfect layering piece.
6. A baseball cap with your favorite food on it if you're having a bad hair day and want to leave the house without looking like a cartoon character who just got electrocuted.
7. A snuggly shacket ideal for those fall days when you wake up and it's chilly outside but then somehow it's 75 degrees by lunch.
8. A pair of wide-leg twill pants that are equally comfortable and adorable — you'll never want to take them off once the temperature gets below 70 degrees.
9. Or a pair of high-waisted yoga pants you could totally wear for a yoga class but also wear for a day of bingeing your favorite Halloween movies on the couch.
10. A fuzzy sweater dress to easily dress up with a pair of heels and a fancy clutch or wear more casually with your fave sneakers and a backpack.
11. A very Barbie-core shoulder pack because you can't be bothered to lug around a heavy, cumbersome tote bag while you're out and about.
12. A bomber jacket to keep you nice and warm while you're taking the kiddos trick-or-treating this Halloween.
13. A pair of faux-leather leggings because you basically live in leggings during the cold months of the year, and these are ~slightly~ more elevated than the pair you've been rockin' since 2015.
14. A classic button-up blouse to wear to all your upcoming fall tailgates because white is pretty much every team's color, and wearing your team's jersey gets pretty tiring, right?
15. An extra soft, flared jumpsuit for those times when you don't want to put effort into assembling an outfit. This will surely become a go-to.
16. A pair of fuzzy-lined slippers perfect for a cozy day of staying home and baking your favorite fall treats, tidying up, or just lazing around.
17. Or a pair of uber-soft crew socks to wear about the house or on the go, because isn't the best part of fall being able to wear fuzzy things again?
18. A pair of show-stopping fishnet tights with rhinestones all over them that you're going to want to wear to pretty much every single formal event you have coming up.
19. A chic pair of octagonal rose gold sunglasses because there are definitely some gray days coming in the winter, and you're gonna wanna bring some ~rosiness~ into your life when the sun isn't shining.
20. And finally, a reversible twist sweater that will go perfectly with your favorite pair of jeans or a maxi skirt when you're trying to put a casual, but still super cute, outfit together.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.