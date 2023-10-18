BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Stylish Things From Aerie You’ll Have To Stop Yourself From Wearing Every Day

    These will be worn on repeat.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pair of stylish pants made with a ribbed knit material because you want to be prepared when you're invited to a last-minute brunch outing and need something easy and comfortable to wear while still looking chic.

    A model wearing the pants
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Most comfiest pants I ever had, they're so so soft. I also love the color of these pants." —Leah

    Price: $41.96 (originally $59.95 available in sizes XXS–XXL and in six colors) 

    2. A faux leather bodysuit if you're trying to look like a 2023 version of Sandy from Grease. This would also make for an easy Halloween costume if you pair it with cat ears!

    A model wearing the body suit
    Aerie

    Positive review: "This fit me really well. As a curvier person, I typically wear either medium or large and wasn’t sure which to go with here, but went for medium and am happy about it. It’s very formfitting (think Sandy at the end of Grease), but the material has a good amount of stretch so it’s not uncomfortable." —Adrienne

    Price: $88 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in grey)

    3. An oversize crewneck for those days that you really don't want to get out of your pajamas, and because for some reason, society has deemed PJs unacceptable in public. This sweater isn't technically sleepwear, but it feels like it! And it's super cute!

    A model wearing the crew neck in pink
    Aerie

    Positive review: "How much fun is this oversized sweatshirt!!! Perfect for your pink-loving self! Durable and soft! Can easily layer!" —Laura

    Price: $38.46 (originally $54.95, available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 16 colors)

    4. A pair of nylon cargo pants if you're a millennial who has come to the realization that skinny jeans are no longer "in." As a Gen Z girlie, please just let me help you here.

    a model wearing the olive green pants on a crosswalk
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Super comfy and lightweight, perfect for early fall/late summer." —Ella 

    Price: $46.80 (originally $78, available in sizes XXS–XXL with short, regular, and long options) 

    5. A cozy zip-up cardigan you're going to basically live in this fall and winter. You can wear it on its own as a chic top or over your favorite tee, making it the perfect layering piece.

    A model wearing the sweater with stripes
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I was so excited to get the striped version of this cardigan. The colors are so beautiful and versatile." —TallieMidSizeGal

    Price: $45.46 (originally $64.95, available in sizes XXS–XXL and in four colors)

    6. A baseball cap with your favorite food on it if you're having a bad hair day and want to leave the house without looking like a cartoon character who just got electrocuted.

    The hat
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I love this hat. It's so simple and a beautiful color." —Vanessa 

    Price: $6.38 (originally $15.95, available in three colors)

    7. A snuggly shacket ideal for those fall days when you wake up and it's chilly outside but then somehow it's 75 degrees by lunch.

    A model wearing the shacket
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I love this jacket/flannel shirt. It’s thicker than a regular flannel and can be worn more as a jacket. Perfect for the crisp fall weather." —Ashd

    Price: $46.80 (originally $78, available in sizes XXS–L)

    8. A pair of wide-leg twill pants that are equally comfortable and adorable — you'll never want to take them off once the temperature gets below 70 degrees.

    a model wearing the dark green pants
    Aerie

    Price: $54.95 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in four colors) 

    9. Or a pair of high-waisted yoga pants you could totally wear for a yoga class but also wear for a day of bingeing your favorite Halloween movies on the couch.

    A model wearing the dress in brown
    Aerie

    Promising review: "These pants are great! The material is very stretchy and comfortable." —Mallory

    Price: $38.46 (originally $54.95, available in sizes XXS–XXL with long and short options, and in eight colors) 

    10. A fuzzy sweater dress to easily dress up with a pair of heels and a fancy clutch or wear more casually with your fave sneakers and a backpack.

    A model wearing the dress in brown
    Aerie

    Price: $27.47 (originally $54.95, available in XS–XXL and in green) 

    11. A very Barbie-core shoulder pack because you can't be bothered to lug around a heavy, cumbersome tote bag while you're out and about.

    A model wearing the bag in pink
    Aerie

    Price: $13.98 (originally $34.94, also available in silver)

    12. A bomber jacket to keep you nice and warm while you're taking the kiddos trick-or-treating this Halloween.

    a model wearing the brown shiny bomber jacket
    Aerie

    Price: $98 (available XS–L/XL and in black)

    13. A pair of faux-leather leggings because you basically live in leggings during the cold months of the year, and these are ~slightly~ more elevated than the pair you've been rockin' since 2015.

    A model wearing the leggings
    Aerie

    Price: $41.96 (originally $59.95, available XXS–XXL with long options, and in six colors) 

    14. A classic button-up blouse to wear to all your upcoming fall tailgates because white is pretty much every team's color, and wearing your team's jersey gets pretty tiring, right?

    a model wearing the white blouse
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I love this shirt! It’s a great transition piece for summer to fall. I’ve been enjoying wearing it as a light 'jacket' during cooler nights. It matches so much." —Rizelle

    Price: $32.97 (originally $54.95, available XXS–XXL and in blue)

    15. An extra soft, flared jumpsuit for those times when you don't want to put effort into assembling an outfit. This will surely become a go-to.

    A model wearing the jumpsuit in brown
    Aerie

    Promising review: "LOVEE this! It's so easy to throw on because it's a whole outfit. Can't wait to put a sweatshirt/sweater over it when it gets cooler. The brown is the perfect shade, too." —Andie

    Price: $61.60 (originally $88, available in sizes XXS–XXL with long and short options and in four colors) 

    16. A pair of fuzzy-lined slippers perfect for a cozy day of staying home and baking your favorite fall treats, tidying up, or just lazing around.

    The slippers in green
    Aerie

    Promising review: "These are seriously the most successful slippers I’ve had; usually, I hate having my ankles stick out or the slippers are too small, but these fit perfectly and are so soft and comfy." —Casey

    Price: $34.95 (available in sizes 6–10 and in three colors)

    17. Or a pair of uber-soft crew socks to wear about the house or on the go, because isn't the best part of fall being able to wear fuzzy things again?

    The socks in cheetah print
    Aerie

    Promising review: "If I could rate these 10 stars, I would! They are extremely soft! Perfect length, and feel so cozy I could literally sleep in these! These are a 2022 Christmas must-have! Stocking stuffer favorite." —Court

    Price: $9.95 (available in one size and five colors/styles) 

    18. A pair of show-stopping fishnet tights with rhinestones all over them that you're going to want to wear to pretty much every single formal event you have coming up.

    A model wearing the tights
    Aerie

    Price: $12.95 (available in one size) 

    19. A chic pair of octagonal rose gold sunglasses because there are definitely some gray days coming in the winter, and you're gonna wanna bring some ~rosiness~ into your life when the sun isn't shining.

    The glasses
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I have been wearing these nonstop since I bought them! They are so comfortable, and I got so many compliments!" —EllieO

    Price: $15.95 (available in seven colors)

    20. And finally, a reversible twist sweater that will go perfectly with your favorite pair of jeans or a maxi skirt when you're trying to put a casual, but still super cute, outfit together.

    Aerie

    Promising review: "This sweater is so comfy and soft! I love it so much and can’t wait to wear it when it starts to get colder!" —Skylar

    Price: $24.97 (originally $49.95, available in sizes XXS–XXL and in four colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.