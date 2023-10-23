19 Pairs Of Shoes So Comfortable You Can Walk 10,000+ Steps In Them

Promising review: "Blowfish shoes are my favorite casual, everyday 'sneaker-type' shoes. I currently own three pairs and every time I wear a pair out, or they get so dirty/stained the washing machine doesn't clean them anymore, I buy another pair. I have two pairs of this style with the elastic and one pair with laces. Needless to say, I LOVE these shoes. They never slip on my heel (so you can wear those annoying no-show socks without them falling down!) and they are the perfect width at the ball of my foot which tends to be a little wide for some other shoes. They look great with jeans, casual skirts and leggings, and I get compliments on how cute they are. They're also the first shoes I put in my suitcase when I'm going to be traveling somewhere and walking ALL day. There isn't much arch support, but that's exactly what is comfortable for me; shoes with built-in arch support usually irritate my feet after a few miles and make my arches sore. Not these! I can easily walk 20,000+ steps in them and my feet still feel good. I'll keep buying these over and over as long as they make them. The price is great too!" —Tesee

Get them from Amazon for $23.45+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 53 colors and patterns).