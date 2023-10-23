19 Pairs Of Shoes So Comfortable You Can Walk 10,000+ Steps In Them

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of mesh sneakers reviewers say are comfy enough to run, walk, or even stand in all day long. The fun colors also mean you will for sure get compliments on them. And why else do we wear anything if not for the compliments?
These shoes are such a favorite people return again and again to buy another color. They're even a favorite on TikTok!
Promising review: "I work at a big box store. I am on concrete all day. These shoes are amazing. I walk 10,000 steps a day and have zero pain. Love them!!" —Nikki
Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors).
2. A pair of lightweight, breathable athletic sneakers so your feet can live their best lives, even after hours of walking with the memory foam insole.
3. Teva sandals that are like all-terrain vehicles for your feet. I have a pair of these, and I've worn them walking my dog around the block and hiking the Narrows at Zion National Park. We love a shoe that can do it all, so wear the tan lines as a badge of honor!
Promising review: "I'm a size 10.5 in women's and bought a size 11. I was worried that they would be too big, but they fit perfectly! Lots of room and looks and feels great. I still have trouble adjusting the straps to where I feel comfortable, but that might just take time for me to figure what's too tight and too loose. They're very comfy, and I totally recommend them. I walked over 10,000 steps when I bought them, and my feet didn't feel tired at all." —Kindle Customer
Get them from Amazon for $27.48+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 16 colors).
4. A ballet flat because the '00s aesthetic is very in right now, and you deserve to relive some childhood glam. And with so many color options you may just want to add a couple to your cart right now.
Promising review: "Ok, so on day one after just over 8 hours and almost 19,000 steps on concrete, my feet are just now starting to hurt. These shoes are so cute and very comfortable. They have the most support of any flat I have ever worn. I will be buying more in different colors! Great price, great shoes." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.40+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 25 colors).
5. A pair of Reebok classic shoes that will go well with literally any outfit because they are trendy, stylish, and also super comfortable.
6. Sneakers with elastic across the top so you can slip them on at a moment's notice when you forget to take out the trash on trash day or need to run outside to help your partner bring the groceries in.
Promising review: "Blowfish shoes are my favorite casual, everyday 'sneaker-type' shoes. I currently own three pairs and every time I wear a pair out, or they get so dirty/stained the washing machine doesn't clean them anymore, I buy another pair. I have two pairs of this style with the elastic and one pair with laces. Needless to say, I LOVE these shoes. They never slip on my heel (so you can wear those annoying no-show socks without them falling down!) and they are the perfect width at the ball of my foot which tends to be a little wide for some other shoes. They look great with jeans, casual skirts and leggings, and I get compliments on how cute they are. They're also the first shoes I put in my suitcase when I'm going to be traveling somewhere and walking ALL day. There isn't much arch support, but that's exactly what is comfortable for me; shoes with built-in arch support usually irritate my feet after a few miles and make my arches sore. Not these! I can easily walk 20,000+ steps in them and my feet still feel good. I'll keep buying these over and over as long as they make them. The price is great too!" —Tesee
Get them from Amazon for $23.45+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 53 colors and patterns).
7. A pair of water-resistant braided sandals with more than 15,000 positive reviews because of their comfort, versatility, and style. Get ready to show off your overpriced pedicure in these bad boys!
Promising review: "This is the second pair I've bought, and I LOVE THESE SANDALS! I walk a lot for work (20,000+ steps a day) and these are my go-to sandals. No rubbing or blisters at all. GREAT BUY!!!!" —Jennifer S.
Get them from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in whole sizes 5–11 and 20 colors).
8. A pair of lace-up loafers that'll keep your dogs from barkin' if you know what I mean. Your feet are going to thank you for the flexible shape, rounded toe area, and elastic laces. (You're welcome, feet.)
Promising review: "I love how comfy and lightweight they are. I got the silver/grey, and they can match almost every outfit. I wear them every day and will buy more when they’re destroyed, but they’ve held up well so far with everyday wear and tear (water/mud come out if you throw them in the wash)." —anon
Get them from Amazon for $41+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 15 colors).
9. A pair of Allbirds tree runners made out of eucalyptus fibers for a sustainable style that gives your feet the chance to breathe, so you don't have to worry about overheating too much. But if your feet do get sweaty, you can easily toss these in the washing machine for easy cleanup.
Just be sure to not put them in the dryer; let them air dry after washing.
Promising review: "My new Tree Runners showed up right before my vacation, and I'm so glad I had them with me. Since there aren't half sizes, I sized down to a 9, as was recommended. There was no time to break them in, but thankfully it wasn't necessary. They fit just right from the start. My feet were so comfortable all week long, even though I was walking about 12,000 or more steps a day. I barely thought about how much I was walking, because my feet never bothered me." —Shelby A.
Get them from Allbirds for $98+ (available in whole sizes 5–11 and 11 colors).
10. Saucony Cohesion 10s that are great for running distances and running errands. When I ran track in middle school (lol how did I ever do that?) these were the exact shoes I wore and they helped correct some pronation in my ankles.
Promising review: "I work 12-hour shifts walking on concrete, usually over 10,000 steps a day, three to four days a week. This has been the best brand of shoe I have found. I'm on my third pair, and I love them!" —Teresa Hooton
Get them from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in sizes 7–12, wide, and 12 color combinations; note: not all sizes are available in all colors).
11. A pair of these Dr. Scholl's shoes, because you want something you can easily slip on and off when you're in the TSA line and frantically trying to get your shoes off before you go through the security line (we're all familiar with that particular flavor of anxiety).
Promising review: "Amazing shoe. Very comfortable. I wore all week at Disney, and we walked a minimum of 20,000 steps or 10 miles per day for seven days! They were brand new, and I didn’t even break them in! Best shoes I’ve ever purchased I will probably be getting another pair!" —Vogler - Mezick
Get them from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and 26 colors and patterns).
12. A pair of Adidas Grand Court tennis shoes designed to look good with any outfit. It's always helpful to have a staple pair of shoes you can throw on and not have to think about that are also uber comfortable.
13. A pair of classy pointed-toe mules for elevating any outfit while not killing your feet in the process. These are ideal for peeps who want to dress up but might have some high-heel aversions (me).
14. A pair of slip-on clogs with memory foam arch support that're perfect for anyone who is on their feet all day but still wants to look cute. Slay the house down, CLOGS!
15. A pair of Crocs low wedge sandals for walking around all day while still looking fashionable and put together. Just picture yourself exploring Paris sporting these bad boys, and you'll understand why you need them.
16. A pair of low-heeled pumps with a point toe you can wear to all your friends' upcoming weddings without dreading any post-party blisters as much (like a hangover for your feet).
Promising review: "Super duper cute heels. I wore these for my wedding. I could not find a pair of shoes that looked good with my outfit *and* were comfortable enough to wear all afternoon/evening. I took a chance on these, and they arrived just in time two days before the wedding. They fit perfectly, and because of the sturdy heel and ankle strap, they were comfortable and easy to walk in. I wore them through the outdoor ceremony and photos, dinner and dancing, and then out to drinks afterwards, and my feet did not complain." —Geneva Thompson
Get them from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and 20 colors).
17. A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots with extra study soles so you can enjoy long hikes or short trail walks without having to constantly worry about slipping in mud or your feet getting wet. And honestly, they're also super cute, so you might as well wear them all the time and make the outdoors your personality.
Promising reviews: "What else can I say other than I LOVE THESE HIKING BOOTS!!? They're literally the most comfortable and sturdy shoes I've ever had, and made multiple full days of hiking through multiple types of terrain a breeze. The high ankle support is great for rocky areas, and they're definitely waterproof. I figured Columbia would be the way to go, and I was not disappointed!" —M
"Absolutely love these shoes! I was looking for a comfortable and sturdy shoe that would alleviate pressure on my toes when hiking on a decline. They do the job. My feet are slightly wider than average, but I ordered my usual 6.5, and it was perfect with room for thicker socks. Price is great for the quality, too!" —Cara
Get them from Amazon for $74.04+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and 17 colors).
18. A pair of colorful sneakers made with hollow supper soles to provide stable support and optimal shock absorption for any activities that require jumping, frolicking, skipping, or general merry-making.
19. And hightop sneakers — they have over 9,000 5-star ratings so you know they'll never not be in style. Seriously, these are the shoes that your grandma and Gen Z niece can get behind.
