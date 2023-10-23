BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    19 Pairs Of Shoes So Comfortable You Can Walk 10,000+ Steps In Them

    These shoes were made for walkin' (and also for looking fierce).

    by
    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of mesh sneakers reviewers say are comfy enough to run, walk, or even stand in all day long. The fun colors also mean you will for sure get compliments on them. And why else do we wear anything if not for the compliments? 

    Reviewer in electric yellow version
    reviewer wearing the sneakers in bright blue
    reviewer wearing the sneakers in bright blue

    These shoes are such a favorite people return again and again to buy another color. They're even a favorite on TikTok!

    Promising review: "I work at a big box store. I am on concrete all day. These shoes are amazing. I walk 10,000 steps a day and have zero pain. Love them!!" —Nikki

    Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors). 

    2. A pair of lightweight, breathable athletic sneakers so your feet can live their best lives, even after hours of walking with the memory foam insole.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm not even a sneaker person, but I bought these to use on my treadmill and I *love* 'em! From day one, they have been so comfortable while I get my five-mile walk in. I bought them a half size bigger on purpose for added comfort, and they wash well. I highly recommend them, and I will likely buy a second pair to have as a backup." —Dave

    Get them from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide fits, and 22 colors).

    3. Teva sandals that are like all-terrain vehicles for your feet. I have a pair of these, and I've worn them walking my dog around the block and hiking the Narrows at Zion National Park. We love a shoe that can do it all, so wear the tan lines as a badge of honor!

    reviewer's feet in the black and white sandals
    reviewer's feet in the multicolored sandals
    reviewer's feet in the multicolored sandals

    Promising review: "I'm a size 10.5 in women's and bought a size 11. I was worried that they would be too big, but they fit perfectly! Lots of room and looks and feels great. I still have trouble adjusting the straps to where I feel comfortable, but that might just take time for me to figure what's too tight and too loose. They're very comfy, and I totally recommend them. I walked over 10,000 steps when I bought them, and my feet didn't feel tired at all." —Kindle Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $27.48+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 16 colors).

    4. ballet flat because the '00s aesthetic is very in right now, and you deserve to relive some childhood glam. And with so many color options you may just want to add a couple to your cart right now. 

    reviewer wearing the gold flats
    reviewer wearing the flats in black
    reviewer wearing the flats in black

    Promising review: "Ok, so on day one after just over 8 hours and almost 19,000 steps on concrete, my feet are just now starting to hurt. These shoes are so cute and very comfortable. They have the most support of any flat I have ever worn. I will be buying more in different colors! Great price, great shoes." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.40+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 25 colors). 

    5. A pair of Reebok classic shoes that will go well with literally any outfit because they are trendy, stylish, and also super comfortable.

    the white sneakers
    Reebok

    Promising review: "These goes with anything, I love wearing them. They are comfy and a classic." —Korra007

    Get them from Reebok for $75 (available in sizes 5–11). 

    6. Sneakers with elastic across the top so you can slip them on at a moment's notice when you forget to take out the trash on trash day or need to run outside to help your partner bring the groceries in. 

    Camouflage shoes with white soles
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Blowfish shoes are my favorite casual, everyday 'sneaker-type' shoes. I currently own three pairs and every time I wear a pair out, or they get so dirty/stained the washing machine doesn't clean them anymore, I buy another pair. I have two pairs of this style with the elastic and one pair with laces. Needless to say, I LOVE these shoes. They never slip on my heel (so you can wear those annoying no-show socks without them falling down!) and they are the perfect width at the ball of my foot which tends to be a little wide for some other shoes. They look great with jeans, casual skirts and leggings, and I get compliments on how cute they are. They're also the first shoes I put in my suitcase when I'm going to be traveling somewhere and walking ALL day. There isn't much arch support, but that's exactly what is comfortable for me; shoes with built-in arch support usually irritate my feet after a few miles and make my arches sore. Not these! I can easily walk 20,000+ steps in them and my feet still feel good. I'll keep buying these over and over as long as they make them. The price is great too!" —Tesee

    Get them from Amazon for $23.45+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 53 colors and patterns).

    7. A pair of water-resistant braided sandals with more than 15,000 positive reviews because of their comfort, versatility, and style. Get ready to show off your overpriced pedicure in these bad boys! 

    reviewer wearing the sandals in black
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the second pair I've bought, and I LOVE THESE SANDALS! I walk a lot for work (20,000+ steps a day) and these are my go-to sandals. No rubbing or blisters at all. GREAT BUY!!!!" —Jennifer S.

    Get them from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in whole sizes 5–11 and 20 colors).

    8. A pair of lace-up loafers that'll keep your dogs from barkin' if you know what I mean. Your feet are going to thank you for the flexible shape, rounded toe area, and elastic laces.  (You're welcome, feet.) 

    a reviewer wearing the shoes in tan
    a reviewer wearing the shoes in black
    a reviewer wearing the shoes in black

    Promising review: "I love how comfy and lightweight they are. I got the silver/grey, and they can match almost every outfit. I wear them every day and will buy more when they’re destroyed, but they’ve held up well so far with everyday wear and tear (water/mud come out if you throw them in the wash)." —anon 

    Get them from Amazon for $41+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 15 colors).

    9. A pair of Allbirds tree runners made out of eucalyptus fibers for a sustainable style that gives your feet the chance to breathe, so you don't have to worry about overheating too much. But if your feet do get sweaty, you can easily toss these in the washing machine for easy cleanup.

    model wearing the knit lace-up sneaker in grey with white sole
    www.instagram.com

    Just be sure to not put them in the dryer; let them air dry after washing.

    Promising review: "My new Tree Runners showed up right before my vacation, and I'm so glad I had them with me. Since there aren't half sizes, I sized down to a 9, as was recommended. There was no time to break them in, but thankfully it wasn't necessary. They fit just right from the start. My feet were so comfortable all week long, even though I was walking about 12,000 or more steps a day. I barely thought about how much I was walking, because my feet never bothered me." —Shelby A.

    Get them from Allbirds for $98+ (available in whole sizes 5–11 and 11 colors).

    10. Saucony Cohesion 10s that are great for running distances and running errands. When I ran track in middle school (lol how did I ever do that?) these were the exact shoes I wore and they helped correct some pronation in my ankles. 

    Reviewer wearing the sneakers with a thick white sole, and a grey, black, and red design with grey laces
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I work 12-hour shifts walking on concrete, usually over 10,000 steps a day, three to four days a week. This has been the best brand of shoe I have found. I'm on my third pair, and I love them!" —Teresa Hooton

    Get them from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in sizes 7–12, wide, and 12 color combinations; note: not all sizes are available in all colors).

    11. A pair of these Dr. Scholl's shoes, because you want something you can easily slip on and off when you're in the TSA line and frantically trying to get your shoes off before you go through the security line (we're all familiar with that particular flavor of anxiety).

    reviewer wearing the black slip ons
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing shoe. Very comfortable. I wore all week at Disney, and we walked a minimum of 20,000 steps or 10 miles per day for seven days! They were brand new, and I didn’t even break them in! Best shoes I’ve ever purchased I will probably be getting another pair!" —Vogler - Mezick

    Get them from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and 26 colors and patterns). 

    12. A pair of Adidas Grand Court tennis shoes designed to look good with any outfit. It's always helpful to have a staple pair of shoes you can throw on and not have to think about that are also uber comfortable.

    someone wearing jeans wearing a pair of black and white tennis shoes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I compared these to a slew of white sneakers including Vejas. I found these to be the best fit for the wide foot and incredibly comfortable. Must be that cloud foam insert! I immediately bought another pair and have been wearing them for weeks now." —krisk

    Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 4.5–11 and 22 colors).

    13. A pair of classy pointed-toe mules for elevating any outfit while not killing your feet in the process. These are ideal for peeps who want to dress up but might have some high-heel aversions (me).

    Feet wearing a pair of snake skin mules
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I prefer mules for work (office job), and I typically have one pair that I wear most days until they need to be replaced, so when I needed a new pair, this one immediately caught my eye! They have such a nice shape, and it holds well. I often wear these shoes for 8–10 hours at a time, and they’re very comfortable, too! I will probably purchase these ones again when the time comes for a new pair; they’re great!" —Amazon customer 

    Get them from Amazon for $36.71+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors).

    14. A pair of slip-on clogs with memory foam arch support that're perfect for anyone who is on their feet all day but still wants to look cute. Slay the house down, CLOGS!

    Someone wearing a pair of black clogs
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wonderful shoe. I love my Dansko clogs. They are sturdy, stylish, and comfortable. They really help with my plantar fasciitis, too. I plan to buy more!" —Holly K

    Get them from Amazon for $82.95+ (available in sizes 4.5–12 and nine colors).

    15. A pair of Crocs low wedge sandals for walking around all day while still looking fashionable and put together. Just picture yourself exploring Paris sporting these bad boys, and you'll understand why you need them.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you're looking for a comfortable and stylish shoe that you can wear all day long, look no further than the Women's Crocs Wedges. These shoes are perfect for the convenience and comfort of Crocs with a little extra height and style. One of the things that set these shoes apart is their wedge design, which adds a few extra inches of height without sacrificing comfort. The wedge heel is also lightweight and flexible, so you can walk and stand in these shoes for hours without any discomfort. —Jessica F.

    Get them from Amazon for $52.63+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 19 colors).

    16. A pair of low-heeled pumps with a point toe you can wear to all your friends' upcoming weddings without dreading any post-party blisters as much (like a hangover for your feet). 

    Reviewer wears dark blue wrap dress with white suede pumps
    Reviewer wears same style pump in a dark blue shade with skinny gray pants
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super duper cute heels. I wore these for my wedding. I could not find a pair of shoes that looked good with my outfit *and* were comfortable enough to wear all afternoon/evening. I took a chance on these, and they arrived just in time two days before the wedding. They fit perfectly, and because of the sturdy heel and ankle strap, they were comfortable and easy to walk in. I wore them through the outdoor ceremony and photos, dinner and dancing, and then out to drinks afterwards, and my feet did not complain." —Geneva Thompson

    Get them from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and 20 colors).

    17. pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots with extra study soles so you can enjoy long hikes or short trail walks without having to constantly worry about slipping in mud or your feet getting wet. And honestly, they're also super cute, so you might as well wear them all the time and make the outdoors your personality. 

    reviewer wears tan hiking boots with red laces, bike shorts, and a crop maroon top while hiking above blue lake
    reviewer wears tan boots while hiking on trail
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "What else can I say other than I LOVE THESE HIKING BOOTS!!? They're literally the most comfortable and sturdy shoes I've ever had, and made multiple full days of hiking through multiple types of terrain a breeze. The high ankle support is great for rocky areas, and they're definitely waterproof. I figured Columbia would be the way to go, and I was not disappointed!" —M

    "Absolutely love these shoes! I was looking for a comfortable and sturdy shoe that would alleviate pressure on my toes when hiking on a decline. They do the job. My feet are slightly wider than average, but I ordered my usual 6.5, and it was perfect with room for thicker socks. Price is great for the quality, too!" —Cara

    Get them from Amazon for $74.04+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and 17 colors).

    18. A pair of colorful sneakers made with hollow supper soles to provide stable support and optimal shock absorption for any activities that require jumping, frolicking, skipping, or general merry-making. 

    model in pink and neon green ombre chunky sneakers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Everyone comments on how cute and fun these are. They are super comfortable, lightweight, and are true to size. I love them." —Edie

    Get them from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 11 colors).

    19. And hightop sneakers — they have over 9,000 5-star ratings so you know they'll never not be in style. Seriously, these are the shoes that your grandma and Gen Z niece can get behind.

    someone wearing the black Converse
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these! I've had them for over a year now, wear them to the gym a few times a week, and they're still going strong and super comfortable. I have real Chucks, Vans, other high-tops, and these are by far my favorite." —Sherry

    Get them from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 31 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.