25 Bathroom Products From Lowe’s That'll Make You Want To Throw Away Everything And Start Over

1. A pair of minimal wall sconces that'll make your bathroom like a page out of Architectural Digest. Seriously, all of your guests will be asking where you got them.
2. A rubber bath mat because you don't want to worry about slipping and falling when you're belting "I Will Always Love You" and giving the performance of a lifetime.
3. An above-counter basin so when you're washing your face and inevitably get soap in your eyes you don't accidentally spill water all over your counter.
4. A heated toilet seat if you're extra AF and want to feel like royalty sitting on your throne. Trust me, this is going to totally transform your toilet experience.
5. An adorable heart rug I feel belongs in an American Girl catalog from like 2001 and I mean that in the best way possible.
6. A grab bar to assist with getting in and out of a shower or bathtub. This is an awesome addition for folks with limited mobility or anyone who wants a little extra security when bathing.
7. A square matte black shower faucet featuring angular elements for the modern art buff who wants to show off their superior taste in ~every~ corner of their home.
8. An arched mirror with a lovely gold finish and rounded corner sure to compliment any type of decor you got goin' on in the washroom.
9. A hanging shower caddy because having bottles just laying on the floor of your shower willy-nilly is basically begging the universe for a tragic slipping accident.
10. A floral peel-and-stick wallpaper if you're looking for an easy, low-commitment way to totally transform your bathroom. This is also especially great for renters!
11. A black and gold vanity light bar so you can have the best lighting possible when you're trying to achieve the ever-illusive cat eyeliner flick.
12. A double curved shower curtain rod that'll push out your shower curtain because having a little extra space in the shower has never been a bad thing, right?
13. A beautiful maple wood bathtub caddy for kicking back and relaxing while you soak in the tub, sip on a glass of wine, and binge spooky season movies.
14. A white vanity with a marble top with slow-close doors because you don't want to slam a drawer by accident in the middle of the night and wake everyone in the house.
15. A sleek towel holder so you can hang reusable cloth towels instead of using one-use paper towels to help reduce waste.
16. An over-the-toilet storage unit if you have one of those bathrooms that came with approximately zero counter and cupboard space. Place extra toilet paper, towels, and soap in here to keep things nice n' tidy!
17. A matte black faucet aka an easy way to spruce up the place in a flash. Whether your current one is starting to leak, looks gross, or is outdated, it’s time to toss out the old and bring in the new.
18. A nonelectric bidet that can do the job just as well as a luxury bidet can for a fraction of the price. Plus, you can install it yourself!
19. A wicker storage basket to elegantly display your towels so your bathroom feels like that of a Four Seasons hotel on the cheap.
20. A white touchless trash can perfect for the new parents whose hands are constantly full and can't be bothered to actually manually open the lid. Also perfect for anyone who just doesn't feel like touching the thing that holds all your garbage.
21. A clear makeup organizer if you want to feel like a beauty influencer whenever you make a "get ready with me" Tiktok. Time to go viral!!!!!!
22. A heated towel rack because getting out of the shower when it's chilly outside is one of the worst things in the world and this is here to make it a little less horrible.
23. Some peel-and-stick backsplash tile so you can easily DIY yourself into a fun splash of color that looks way more expensive than it was and will garner you tons of compliments.
24. An over-the-door storage hook if the smell of mildew haunts your whole home because you keep leaving wet bath towels on the ground. Please, no more.
25. A 2-in-1 detachable massage shower head for a spa-like experience in the comfort of your very home. See? You CAN have it all!
