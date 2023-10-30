BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    25 Bathroom Products From Lowe’s That'll Make You Want To Throw Away Everything And Start Over

    Your bathroom is about become the crown jewel of your home.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pair of minimal wall sconces that'll make your bathroom like a page out of Architectural Digest. Seriously, all of your guests will be asking where you got them.

    the minimal wall scones that look like illuminated black lines
    Lowe's

    Price: $45

    2. A rubber bath mat because you don't want to worry about slipping and falling when you're belting "I Will Always Love You" and giving the performance of a lifetime.

    the nonslip shower mat
    Lowe's

    Price: $16.87

    3. An above-counter basin so when you're washing your face and inevitably get soap in your eyes you don't accidentally spill water all over your counter.

    the above the counter basin
    Lowe's

    Price: $197.14

    4. A heated toilet seat if you're extra AF and want to feel like royalty sitting on your throne. Trust me, this is going to totally transform your toilet experience.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "My wife is one who always resists change. I got this, and she said, 'Why would I need that?' She tried it the first time with the heat on medium and said, 'OMG, that thing is awesome.' The nightlight is great. No need to turn on the bathroom light for middle-of-the-night urges. The slow close function works very well. Well worth the money!" —Timbo88

    Price: $131.11+ (originally $159; available in two shapes and two colors)

    5. An adorable heart rug I feel belongs in an American Girl catalog from like 2001 and I mean that in the best way possible.

    the heart rug in blue with frills along the border
    Lowe's

    Price: $45

    6. A grab bar to assist with getting in and out of a shower or bathtub. This is an awesome addition for folks with limited mobility or anyone who wants a little extra security when bathing.

    the pull bars in stainless steel
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I bought four of these for safety in the bathroom and shower. We are older now, and our risk of falling has increased. We want to stay healthy so these will help prevent falls." —Millie

    Price: $21.98+ (available in four sizes)

    7. A square matte black shower faucet featuring angular elements for the modern art buff who wants to show off their superior taste in ~every~ corner of their home.

    the matte black shower faucet and handle
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The finish is a very smooth matte finish and looks modern and sleek." —Harp

    Price: $126.40 (also available in two other colors)

    8. An arched mirror with a lovely gold finish and rounded corner sure to compliment any type of decor you got goin' on in the washroom.

    the gold arched mirror over a sink
    Lowe's

    Price: $76.98

    9. A hanging shower caddy because having bottles just laying on the floor of your shower willy-nilly is basically begging the universe for a tragic slipping accident.

    the shower caddy hanging with bar soap, a sponge, and bottles on it
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I used to keep all my bottles of shampoo and body wash, etc. around the rim of my bathtub, until I noticed mildew developing on the caulk. This caddy is able to hold ALL of the bottles, bar soaps, razors, and loofahs that had been all over my shower. It looks so organized and neat in there now! And the caddy itself is very sturdy, made out of a thick gauge wire, with a suction cup that can be positioned anywhere on the back of it to stabilize the unit further. The only thing that this caddy doesn't hold well is the huge pump-top shampoo bottles that you get from Costco. They don't fit on the lower shelf height-wise, and on the upper shelf, they are too far above my head to be practical for pumping. I really am not bothered by that though- I'll just buy regular size shampoos from now on." —Reviewer

    Price: $21.98 (available in two colors)

    10. A floral peel-and-stick wallpaper if you're looking for an easy, low-commitment way to totally transform your bathroom. This is also especially great for renters!

    the wallpaper in back of a mirror over a bathroom sink
    Lowe's

    Price: $34.99 for a 30.75 sq ft roll (originally $39.99)

    11. A black and gold vanity light bar so you can have the best lighting possible when you're trying to achieve the ever-illusive cat eyeliner flick.

    the vanity lights over a mirror
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Looks exactly as pictured, easy to install!" —Myrtle

    Price: $124.99+ (originally $159.99+; available with three, four, or five lights)

    12. A double curved shower curtain rod that'll push out your shower curtain because having a little extra space in the shower has never been a bad thing, right?

    the curved double shower rod
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The workmanship is superb. It is perfect for my bathroom. I like the curved rod that holds the wet shower liner away from you when you shower." —BERT

    Price: $59.98 (available in five colors)

    13. A beautiful maple wood bathtub caddy for kicking back and relaxing while you soak in the tub, sip on a glass of wine, and binge spooky season movies.

    the wooden caddy over a bath tub
    Lowe's

    Price: $249

    14. A white vanity with a marble top with slow-close doors because you don't want to slam a drawer by accident in the middle of the night and wake everyone in the house.

    the white under mount sink
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I searched for weeks for the perfect yet affordable bathroom vanity for a small bathroom, and based on the reviews, I decided to spend a little more for this one since all the cheaper brands had bad reviews about damage and quality. This one was delivered the next day without a scratch! My handyman installed it and said it was simple enough, and is very sturdy and looks beautiful! I love the black hardware, and I went with the black matte faucet from Lowe's. I love all the storage, and the slow-close drawers are really nice. Highly recommend this vanity! Also, I thought the counter was just solid white, but it has a little bit of a speckle in it which looks really nice!" —Amanda86

    Price: $399+ (originally $549+; available in four sizes)

    15. A sleek towel holder so you can hang reusable cloth towels instead of using one-use paper towels to help reduce waste.

    the gold hand towel holder hanging in the middle of double sinks
    Lowe's

    Price: $54.99+ (available in five colors)

    16. An over-the-toilet storage unit if you have one of those bathrooms that came with approximately zero counter and cupboard space. Place extra toilet paper, towels, and soap in here to keep things nice n' tidy!

    the organizer over the toilet
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "It's a beautiful addition to my bathroom. Super easy to put together." —hhhhcc

    Price: $82.98

    17. A matte black faucet aka an easy way to spruce up the place in a flash. Whether your current one is starting to leak, looks gross, or is outdated, it’s time to toss out the old and bring in the new.

    Matte black faucet
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “I really liked this was easy install. Its nice how the faucet neck goes higher than most faucets and it also has good water flow.” —Lowe’s reviewer

    Price: $79 (also available in two other colors)

    18. A nonelectric bidet that can do the job just as well as a luxury bidet can for a fraction of the price. Plus, you can install it yourself!

    Non-electric black and white bidet
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “This product is wonderful. I had Rotator cuff surgery on my right shoulder, which is my dominant side. Bathroom time is challenging. I bought this and installed it myself. I love it. easy to use. I really miss not having it when I am out. The water coming out is really not that cold. I was surprised.This really helps me until I can use my right arm again. I have really gotten used to using it. I'm sorry that I had to wait for surgery in order to buy this product. I truly recommend having the Boss Bidet. I love mine. It helps get and keep you clean.” —Happy

    Price: $69.99

    19. A wicker storage basket to elegantly display your towels so your bathroom feels like that of a Four Seasons hotel on the cheap.

    the storage basket with towels in it
    Lowe's

    Price: $38.48

    20. A white touchless trash can perfect for the new parents whose hands are constantly full and can't be bothered to actually manually open the lid. Also perfect for anyone who just doesn't feel like touching the thing that holds all your garbage.

    the white trash can
    Lowe's

    Price: $64.99 (originally $79.98)

    21. A clear makeup organizer if you want to feel like a beauty influencer whenever you make a "get ready with me" Tiktok. Time to go viral!!!!!!

    the makeup organizer with cosmetics in it
    Lowe's

    Price: $20.98

    22. A heated towel rack because getting out of the shower when it's chilly outside is one of the worst things in the world and this is here to make it a little less horrible.

    heated towel rack
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “Heats up great — easy to install and heavy enough to hold my large towels.” —Caro 

    Price: $192 (originally $277.99)

    23. Some peel-and-stick backsplash tile so you can easily DIY yourself into a fun splash of color that looks way more expensive than it was and will garner you tons of compliments.

    Green backsplash behind a bathroom vanity
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Very nice quality, easy to stick, enriched the look of our kitchen." —Yoshi

    Price: $11.16 per square foot

    24. An over-the-door storage hook if the smell of mildew haunts your whole home because you keep leaving wet bath towels on the ground. Please, no more.

    The over-the-door storage hook
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This over-door hanger is very useful for towels and robes. Fits snugly to the door. Has plastic and cushions to minimize damage to door." —Don 

    Price: $9.98 

    25. A 2-in-1 detachable massage shower head for a spa-like experience in the comfort of your very home. See? You CAN have it all!

    detachable shower head
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “Perfect for what we needed, install was a breeze, and this gives us the two shower heads in one! My wife is happy, so this gets 5 stars!” —Dudada

    Price: $79.98+ (available in three finishes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.