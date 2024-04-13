Just 22 Of The Best Shower Curtains To Give Your Bathroom A Serious Refresh

1. A waffle weave shower curtain that doesn't require hooks since they're the most annoying part of installation. It also comes with a snap-on liner and has magnets that keep it in place in the shower so it doesn't touch you and give you the ick. Plus it totally looks 5-star hotel quality so your restroom will look like the one at The Ritz Carlton.
Promising review: "On a recent holiday, we stayed at a hotel that had this type of curtain and I was sooo glad to have found it on Amazon! I am not a fan of shower curtains; however, this curtain's design is pure genius. I love that the liner can be easily removed for laundering, keeping the stinky moldies at bay. The sheer section at the top and the no-hooks-needed features are brilliant. We've had this curtain in use for nine months and the liner is still in great shape after several washings. Bonus: I thought the two small magnets wouldn't be enough to keep the liner from billowing in as I showered, but lo and behold, they work just fine! Very happy with this purchase; it's definitely worth the money!" —Mizz A.
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in four sizes and 18 colors).
2. A macrame shower curtain because you're the queen of boho vibes and this screams exactly that. It has resin coating technology on the inner side so you don't need a liner! This + a eucalyptus bunch = a bathroom sanctuary you'll never wanna leave. Your already-20-minute showers may get a tad bit longer.
It's 72" x 72" and comes with 12 C-type hooks.
Promising reviews: "I love this curtain, it's like having a piece of art in my bathroom. Drapes well because the material has substantial weight, unlike most flimsy shower curtains. Really makes a statement without being overbearing. Compliments any color towel, too." —renee valliere
"This is definitely my favorite shower curtain, hands down! It may also be my favorite Amazon purchase. This beast is HEAVY!! It literally comes in a box. I did have to steam it for a good 30 minutes, but it was worth every second. Can’t wait to finish up this bathroom remodel now. Love it!!" —Kamerica35
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
3. A simple striped curtain with tassels at the bottom that'll have your restroom looking like it could be featured on HGTV.
Promising review: "I’m not a fan of shower curtains but when I moved into a new house, I had to buy some. I chose these because they looked pretty in pictures. They are absolutely beautiful in real life, pictures don’t do them justice. I would highly recommend these if you’re going for the boho chic look in your bathroom." —Llowelyn Ocampo
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and 17 colors).
4. Or a similar striped curtain that *also* has tassels at the bottom. Sure to elevate your current bathroom decor while still keeping it looking like a simple, clean, perfect little Pinterest pin.
5. A floral print shower curtain so your home can be ready for the May flowers after the April showers and random 50-degree weeks pass. Maybe hanging these up will make spring wanna come and stay for good.
Promising review: "Was not expecting such a quality curtain for the low price!!! Print is marvelous and bright. Quality fabric. Haven't used it yet, but I think it will work well. It is really bright and beautiful. I am very pleased. Can use many different colors of towels because the print has them all!!!" —M. sinatra
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 15 prints and six sizes).
6. A striped waffle weave shower curtain because you can never go wrong with a simple, clean, classic shower curtain. Is this your home or a high quality spa? People won't be able to tell the difference.
Promising review: "I have been updating my bathrooms and wanted a simple yet sophisticated looking shower curtain. This one fits the bill perfectly. The waffle weave on the white stripes adds texture and interest. It is a generous length and has the look of quality. I did have to iron it to get the creases out, but it looked beautiful once it was pressed. I love this shower curtain and the way it makes my bathroom look!" —ARoppo
Get it from Amazon for $16.49+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
7. A word search shower curtain so you can stay entertained during those unfortunate moments when you realize you left your phone in the living room and you're gonna be on the potty for a while. This bb will keep you and guests entertained and you may find yourself taking a bit longer than usual in the bathroom cuz you'll be so into this word search.
Bling Painting is a small biz that specializes in personalized gifts and decor.
Get it from Bling Painting on Etsy for $17+ (available in 13 sizes and with personalization options).
8. A ruched shower curtain with ruffles that'll make you just wanna stare at it all day because, I mean, stunning. 😍 Speechless? Same.
Promising reviews: "It's beautiful and completes the look I was going for in my bathroom. You will need a plastic liner to add to this curtain. I get lots of compliments on this." —Laurie K.
"This looks like a high-end shower curtain. Could use a little steaming, but came packaged nicely and looks more expensive than it is! Love it." —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in seven colors and three sizes).
9. An iconic "No weenies allowed" shower curtain because this is not Super Weenie Hut Jr. If you wanna stand outside the door and say to people "welcome to the Salty Spitoon, how tough are ya?" before they enter your bathroom, I'll fully support you even though SpongeBob may not be cool with it cuz he won't be able to get in.
10. A simple fabric shower curtain WITH NINE DIFFERENT-SIZED MESH POCKETS!! If you get super stoked when you find a dress or leggings with pockets, you'll get the same feeling with this baby. IDK what it is about 'em, but they just make everything better. If you're limited on space, this bad boy will give razors, soaps, bath toys, shampoos, and more a new home.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this shower curtain. When it starts to get shower scum on it I just take it down, throw it in the wash with some bleach, and let it hang dry because it's in the shower anyway. My cousin came over and was so amazed like 'oh my God, girl! Where did you get this?!' Be mindful not to hang heavy shampoo, bath soap, etc. because it will tear the lining to the pockets. But it's so convenient, keeps the shower nice and organized." —syrina
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in nine sizes and four colors).
11. A floral horror movie shower curtain because it's always Halloween in your heart. If you love a good Michael Myers walk chase and Billy Loomis excites you, you'll love this beautiful shower curtain with your fave boys on it. We love a good slasher movie this time of year *Pauly D voice*.
My Fav Merch is a Bronx, New York-based, Latina-owned small biz that specializes in apparel and unique gifts.
Promising review: "I am literally obsessed with this shower curtain! It’s been on my wishlist for months and I finally purchased it. I just put it up and it’s even better than I expected. It's perfect for me and my fiancé's bathroom." —Stef
Get it from My Fav Merch on Etsy for $59.99 (available in two styles).