30 Home Decor Pieces From Wayfair That Are Perfect For Halloween

1. A pair of solar-powered outdoor lanterns so your porch can look like an inviting fairy den instead of a terrifying haunted house, so trick-or-treaters will actually want to knock on your door.
2. A pumpkin ceramic tea-light holder to give your space that classic Halloween-y feel without having to go through the hassle of carving real pumpkins.
3. And a scarecrow set, because what Halloween decorations are complete without them? I mean, look how cute they are!
4. A woven cat-shaped storage basket that'll add the perfect nod to Halloween you're looking for without looking too over-the-top.
6. A creeper sitting statue because you're sick of trouble-making neighborhood kids smashing your pumpkins, and you need this guy to ward them off.
7. A Hocus Pocus coffee mug because the Sanderson sisters are the ultimate Halloween icons and they're is nothing you can say that'll change my mind.
8. A crashing witch figurine to help encourage safe driving for driver and fliers this spooky season.
9. A throw pillow of skeletons doing yoga, so you can remember to maintain your flexibility, even in the afterlife.
10. A haunting take on the Mona Lisa for the art lovers who are absolutely dying to chat about their love of Renaissance paintings.
11. A spooky pumpkins wall decal that you can easily apply and take off without leaving annoying marks on your wall. Plus, these are super fun for the kiddos to put up. (If they do it, wrong, you can easily move them around).
12. A set of six tombstone pathway lights to add the perfect spooky touch to your lawn and have all the trick-or-treaters wanting to knock on your door.
13. A gentle reminder by Winifred Sanderson because Hocus Pocus is undeniably the best Halloween movie of all time, and that's fact.
14. A skeleton lawn gnome smoking a pipe if you consider yourself a green thumb and want to spook up your garden for the holidays.
15. A newlywed skeleton couple shower curtain for the person who is so dedicated to Halloween, they even decorate their bathrooms. (Props to you).
16. A monster teeth garage door mural that makes your house look like the ultimate scary house on the block with very little work. Work smarter, not harder!
17. A skull and bones ice mold for when you're making your signature witches' brew and want to keep it nice n' cool while you're handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.
18. An inflatable light-up Frankenstein's monster that lights up and can be placed inside or outside because your love for Halloween is truly ~undying~.
19. A ghost windsock for a not-so-terrifying decoration if you have little ones and don't want to absolutely scare the life out of them for Halloween (yet).
20. A UV, mildew, and fade-resistant witch pumpkin garden flag so that all the monsters and ghouls know they are welcome in your garden.
21. A hanging fruit bat made of hand-painted resin because real bats have like so many rabies (so you don't want to mess with them) but this is the next best thing. I mean, look how realistic this gal looks!
22. A poison ivy witch wall hanging with an evil grin that I kinda feel like is flirting with me a little bit... Any way, this will add the perfect spooky touch to any entry area.
23. A purple, green and white light-up ghost to impress your guests this Halloween season if you want to be the ghost-ess with the most-ess.
24. A pair of illuminated willow trees full of spectral hanging orange lights that would make for an elegant center piece for an All Hallow's Eve feast.
25. A T. rex skeleton toilet paper holder you could honestly leave up all year round. I mean, how cute would this guy be with a tiny Santa hat on?
26. A spooky cocktails kitchen mat to show off your love of strong ~boos~ while you're doing your dishes or preparing a meal.
27. A spooky acrylic wreath because wreaths are not just for Christmas! Just slap this on your front door, and you'll automatically have the most festive house on the block!
28. A big hairy spider with LED eyes if you really want to freak out your neighbors. You could also get a ton of these guys and recreate that terrifying spider cave from Harry Potter if you're looking for some decoration inspo!
29. A small but mighty star pendant light because every room can benefit from a cozy, warm life like this one. Fall snuggles starttttt NOW.
30. And finally, a set of fog machines if you want to throw an unforgettable haunted house-themed Halloween party. Pair the creeping vapors with some eerie music and strobe light, and let the festivities begin!
