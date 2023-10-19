BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Home Decor Pieces From Wayfair That Are Perfect For Halloween

    This decor is boo-tiful.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pair of solar-powered outdoor lanterns so your porch can look like an inviting fairy den instead of a terrifying haunted house, so trick-or-treaters will actually want to knock on your door.

    The two lanterns
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Cute, cute, cute! These lanterns have survived at least one Florida tropical storm in the month that I’ve had them. They let off the perfect amount of accent light and are such a nice little touch in the backyard." —Justina

    Price: $26.99 for two

    2. A pumpkin ceramic tea-light holder to give your space that classic Halloween-y feel without having to go through the hassle of carving real pumpkins.

    The pumpkin tea light holder
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Cute little jack-o'-lantern tea light holder. Very well-made. Great addition to my pumpkin collection." —Gail

    Price: $36.99

    3. And a scarecrow set, because what Halloween decorations are complete without them? I mean, look how cute they are!

    The scarecrow set
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Separate pieces that you can add to anything in your home for fall! Very adorable." —Tanya

    Price: $52.99 (originally $76.83)

    4. A woven cat-shaped storage basket that'll add the perfect nod to Halloween you're looking for without looking too over-the-top.

    the cat shaped basket
    Linda/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Such a cute basket. Especially if you're a cat lover. I am using as my laundry basket. It's actually perfect for it. No one can see my dirty clothes. I put a scented small trash liner to protect the inside of the basket. I am really happy I found this little gem.” —Cristina

    Price: $116.99 (originally $160)

    5. A clever skull if you love a spooky play on words. You can't skele-run from these skele-puns!

    The throw pillow
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I laughed out loud the moment I saw the listing for this pillow! It’s witty and I laugh every time I see it. Very sturdy fabric, nice hidden zipper and great graphics. Anybody of any age would enjoy having it in their home. Bravo!" —Judith

    Price: $32.99

    6. A creeper sitting statue because you're sick of trouble-making neighborhood kids smashing your pumpkins, and you need this guy to ward them off.

    The statue placed on a shelf
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is an awesome piece! It isn't too heavy and yet doesn't tip like many other items meant to sit. I live in an old house with a lot of antique furniture and this fits perfectly with it! Thanks!" —Rose

    Price: $36.90

    7. A Hocus Pocus coffee mug because the Sanderson sisters are the ultimate Halloween icons and they're is nothing you can say that'll change my mind.

    The mug
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This was a gift for my daughter who loves Halloween, mugs and the movie Hocus Pocus. She loved it and it's one of her favorite mugs." —Veronica

    Price: $23.93

    8. A crashing witch figurine to help encourage safe driving for driver and fliers this spooky season.

    The witch figurine placed on a tree
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "In our neighborhood it’s a huge deal to decorate for Halloween. My Wayfair Witch has been the talk of town! It’s very realistic when you’re driving by. Neighbors have actually stopped to look at it! The quality of construction is great. This is a decoration that will last for years." —Robert

    Price: $30.99

    9. A throw pillow of skeletons doing yoga, so you can remember to maintain your flexibility, even in the afterlife.

    The throw pillow
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It's cute and perfect for my anatomist husband and his chair!" —Heather

    Price: $29.99

    10. A haunting take on the Mona Lisa for the art lovers who are absolutely dying to chat about their love of Renaissance paintings.

    The Bona Lisa painting
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this! It is perfect. I hung it over my other Mona Lisa for our upcoming Halloween party, and I don't know if Ill ever take it down." —Rachel

    Price: $45.99

    11. A spooky pumpkins wall decal that you can easily apply and take off without leaving annoying marks on your wall. Plus, these are super fun for the kiddos to put up. (If they do it, wrong, you can easily move them around).

    The pumpkin wall decal placed on a living room wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super cute. Perfect for minimalist decorating." —Andrea

    Price: $38.99 (available in 10 colors)

    12. A set of six tombstone pathway lights to add the perfect spooky touch to your lawn and have all the trick-or-treaters wanting to knock on your door.

    Four of the tombstone lights lit up in a yard
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Good quality. They look great and I will be able to use them next year." —Karen

    Price: $30.03

    13. A gentle reminder by Winifred Sanderson because Hocus Pocus is undeniably the best Halloween movie of all time, and that's fact.

    The hocus pocus sign displayed on someone&#x27;s porch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Better than expected! Great quality. Very pleased with the sign." —Danielle

    Price: $32.99 (originally $34.99)

    14. A skeleton lawn gnome smoking a pipe if you consider yourself a green thumb and want to spook up your garden for the holidays.

    The gnome placed in a lawn by a tree
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This guy is way bigger than I expected. Husband just loves him." —Mary Anne

    Price: $59.99

    15. A newlywed skeleton couple shower curtain for the person who is so dedicated to Halloween, they even decorate their bathrooms. (Props to you).

    The shower curtain displayed in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "My whole family and many visitors love the shower curtain. And, it is easy to wash!" —Bethany

    Price: $31.26

    16. A monster teeth garage door mural that makes your house look like the ultimate scary house on the block with very little work. Work smarter, not harder!

    The mural placed on a large garage door
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "My house is the best decorated home in our neighborhood! Absolutely LOVE THIS." —Shelby Temple

    Price: $147.99

    17. A skull and bones ice mold for when you're making your signature witches' brew and want to keep it nice n' cool while you're handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

    The ice molds
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are the perfect size, not too big, not too little! I'm using mine for chocolate and it works amazingly." —Chisa

    Price: $25.36

    18. An inflatable light-up Frankenstein's monster that lights up and can be placed inside or outside because your love for Halloween is truly ~undying~.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Frankenstein is HUGE and colorful! I love him! Go ahead and order, you will not be disappointed!" –Kim

    Price: $79.99 (originally $129.99)

    19. A ghost windsock for a not-so-terrifying decoration if you have little ones and don't want to absolutely scare the life out of them for Halloween (yet).

    The white windsock ghost floats in the wind while grinning
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Cute ghost! Not scary for the little trick-or-treaters." –Dawn

    Price: $20.91

    20. A UV, mildew, and fade-resistant witch pumpkin garden flag so that all the monsters and ghouls know they are welcome in your garden.

    The orange flag with black borders says &quot;HAPPY HALLOWEEN&quot; and has a jack-o-lantern wearing a witch hat and with spiders
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Fun Halloween flag. Holds up well outside." –Lisa

     Price: $15.53 

    21. A hanging fruit bat made of hand-painted resin because real bats have like so many rabies (so you don't want to mess with them) but this is the next best thing. I mean, look how realistic this gal looks!

    The brown and tan bat is hanging from a fence with its wings wrapped around itself and it&#x27;s face peeking out
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it! Perfect for my entryway. Very realistic and real looking." –Julie

    Price: $32.87 (originally $38)

    22. A poison ivy witch wall hanging with an evil grin that I kinda feel like is flirting with me a little bit... Any way, this will add the perfect spooky touch to any entry area.

    The witch face has a hate, long thin fingers and leaves coming out from all around
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect addition to my witch kitchen! Love it!" –Susan

    Price: $50.90 (originally $58.90)

    23. A purple, green and white light-up ghost to impress your guests this Halloween season if you want to be the ghost-ess with the most-ess.

    The ghost character shaped  has green eyes, a purple mouth and white body
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We really like our Halloween lights. They look great on our house windows. We are all set for trick or treaters!" –Robert

    Price: $16.56 (originally $24.47)

    24. A pair of illuminated willow trees full of spectral hanging orange lights that would make for an elegant center piece for an All Hallow's Eve feast.

    a pair of black light up willow trees with orange lights
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These trees are adorable and are framing my front door — one on each side of my double doors. Love them." –Anonymous

    Price: $103.99 for two (originally $135.99, available in two colors)

    25. A T. rex skeleton toilet paper holder you could honestly leave up all year round. I mean, how cute would this guy be with a tiny Santa hat on?

    The toilet paper holder is the chest and arms of a dino and its large face and mouth
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Probably the coolest thing in my house — totally amazing piece." –Judy

    Price: $33.07 (originally $43.90)

    26. A spooky cocktails kitchen mat to show off your love of strong ~boos~ while you're doing your dishes or preparing a meal.

    The mat says &quot;Spooky Cocktails&quot; has four creepy cocktail drinks and four small bottles next to them
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super cute and fun! A great cushion on the feet!" –Sheri

    Price: $46.99 (originally $49.99)

    27. A spooky acrylic wreath because wreaths are not just for Christmas! Just slap this on your front door, and you'll automatically have the most festive house on the block!

    The mesh green purple and orange wreath has sparkles, ghosts, stripes, polka dots and a sign that says &quot;SPOOKY&quot;
    Wayfair

    Price: $146.99

    28. A big hairy spider with LED eyes if you really want to freak out your neighbors. You could also get a ton of these guys and recreate that terrifying spider cave from Harry Potter if you're looking for some decoration inspo!

    The large black fuzzy spider has bright red eyes and is latched on top of a large black web
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "For the grandkids who love unbelievably real-life skin-crawling creepy things!" –J.B.

    Price: $30.99 (originally $32.99)

    29. A small but mighty star pendant light because every room can benefit from a cozy, warm life like this one. Fall snuggles starttttt NOW.

    The pendant star light hanging in a bedroom
    David / Wayfair

    Promising review: “LOVE this pendant!! I have wanted a 'star light' for so long and this one is perfect in my new home. I love the shadows it projects on the wall when the light is on but it looks just as good when it’s off.” —Cassidy

    Price: $71.99+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors and three sizes)

    30. And finally, a set of fog machines if you want to throw an unforgettable haunted house-themed Halloween party. Pair the creeping vapors with some eerie music and strobe light, and let the festivities begin!

    The fog machines
    Wayfair

    Price: $230.50

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.