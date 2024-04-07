25 Cheap Target Products That Have No Right To Look As Upscale As They Do

1. A textured faux-fur blanket if you are someone who is perpetually cold (even when the heat is turned up all the way) but doesn't wish to sacrifice style for comfort. And yes, it's STILL cold for some of us in the Northeast (help).
2. An olive green ottoman featuring luxe velvet fabric and real wooden legs to prop your feet up after a long day on the job.
3. A strip of color-changing LED lights bringin ultimate mood lighting to your space. Whether you're throwing a party or hangin' solo, this lighting system will make the vibes ~immaculate~.
4. A glass infusion teapot so you can brew up all your favorite loose-leaf and blooming teas while you impress guests with your gorgeous piece of kitchen-ware.
5. A sleak bamboo tub caddy, so you can soak in the tub and have your favorite book, tablet, phone, and a glass of wine right where you need them without stressing about anything falling in and getting wet.
6. A 100% mulberry silk pillowcase that provides a smooth surface while you snooze to reduce friction on your hair and skin. I exclusively sleep with a silk pillowcase, and I can tell you, bedhead has NOTHING on me because of it.
7. A modern-looking tunnel cat scratcher, that honestly looks like it could be found at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. (No kidding, I was just there a couple of days ago, and if this cat scratcher had been in an exhibit, I wouldn't have batted an eye).
8. A rose quartz face roller if you want to give yourself the ultimate luxury face massage at home. The coolness of the rose quartz encourages better circulation and helps relax tight facial muscles — and you can even throw it in the fridge for an added cooling effect!
9. A four-drawer organizer to store all your skincare and beauty items while keeping your bathroom countertop nice and tidy. This one is also stackable, so you can get multiple and position them in whatever configuration works best for you. Plus, everyone gets to see all your gorgeous beauty products!
10. A set of two framed prints of two quirky girlies that'll make you smile every time you walk past them. Plus, all of your guests will be asking where you bought them and wishing they had taste as good as yours.
11. A pair of chunky rectangle sunglasses if you want every Gen Z'er walking past you asking where they can get a pair. (As a Gen Z girlie, you can trust me here.)
12. A golden bar cart because we don't need to display our alcohol bottles on top of our kitchen cabinets like we used to in our first apartments after college.
13. A little rattan shelf so you can display all your favorite silly little trinkets with an updated twist on the boho aesthetic. The neutral color makes it perfect for matching with lots of different styles, and it has juuuust enough space to display that new fern you bought and promised yourself you wouldn't kill this time.
14. A six-cube organizer for storing anything from your precious record collection to your favorite pairs of shoes. No matter how you use it, you're going to be so grateful you have a place to store all your random bits and bobs!
15. A decorative marble figure you can use as a bookend or display as an eye-catching piece of art that could honestly be found in a modern art gallery.
16. A rattan table lamp with diagonal lines for instant calming beachy vibes in any space. Just place it on an end table of your choice, and your ocean-inspired oasis is ready to go.
17. An under-sink storage cabinet with gorgeous shutters if you get overwhelmed by all the little bottles of products you have strewn all over your bathroom. With this piece, disorganization will be a thing of the past (at least in the loo)!
18. A two-piece, stackable nightstand with a super versatile design you'll love. Rather use them as end tables? Take them apart! Just need one for the bedroom? Voila! Just stack them on top of each other. We love a piece that can do it all.
19. An insulated drink tumbler to keep your beverages chilly (or hot) for hours on end. Brb, I think I just heard Mr. Stanley quaking in his boots...
20. A sturdy corner desk great for smaller spaces, especially if you work from home! This dynamic design will help create the perfect work nook for maximum productivity.
21. A colorful cotton hand towel with tassels to add a fun splash of color to your bathroom or kitchen. It comes in three colors, so you can mix and match a set if you want!
22. A pair of fluffy slippers with indoor/outdoor soles, so you can still get nice and comfy even if you're working from home. And since you can wear these outside, you can strut them around the neighborhood when you walk your dog!
23. A high-end-looking tabletop clock for making sure you're always on time (and adding a fun, retro flair to your space).
24. A Dash egg cooker, so if you're ~scrambling~ to get ready in the morning, your breakfast can be done in a matter of minutes for an easy, no-mess meal. It can poach, scramble, boil, or even make an omelet.
25. And finally, a faux-pearl embellished claw clip to add a glamourous touch to any outfit. Who knew a messy bun could look so fancy?
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.