    25 Cheap Target Products That Have No Right To Look As Upscale As They Do

    From a striking glass teapot to a luxe bar cart, we've got you covered.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A textured faux-fur blanket if you are someone who is perpetually cold (even when the heat is turned up all the way) but doesn't wish to sacrifice style for comfort. And yes, it's STILL cold for some of us in the Northeast (help).

    Neutral blanket
    Target

    Promising review: "So soft, washes up great. Our family fights over who gets to snuggle with it, so I'm buying another!" —alliA

    Price: $24.99 (available in four colors)

    2. An olive green ottoman featuring luxe velvet fabric and real wooden legs to prop your feet up after a long day on the job.

    An olive ottoman and matching chair
    Target

    Promising review: "I am in love with this little ottoman! I saw it in one of those designer articles about design bargains available at Target and it was totally right. This ottoman looks way more expensive than it was and is perfect for extra seating as well as for resting my feet on. A great buy!" —AniBee

    Price: $100 (available in two colors) 

    3. A strip of color-changing LED lights bringin ultimate mood lighting to your space. Whether you're throwing a party or hangin' solo, this lighting system will make the vibes ~immaculate~.

    a kitchen illuminated by an LED light strip
    Target

    Promising review: "These lights are bright and have a million (figuratively) different modes to play around with." —WaferCaken 

    Price: $39.99

    4. A glass infusion teapot so you can brew up all your favorite loose-leaf and blooming teas while you impress guests with your gorgeous piece of kitchen-ware.

    Clear teapot with blooming flower tea, ideal for elegant tea time shopping
    Target

    Promising review: "What a beautiful teapot!! I love the way this looks, so fun and unique. I love making tea with it, you can see how the tea infuses the water. It's beautiful and dresses up any tea you make." —lena s

    Price: $34.99 (originally $39.99)

    5. A sleak bamboo tub caddy, so you can soak in the tub and have your favorite book, tablet, phone, and a glass of wine right where you need them without stressing about anything falling in and getting wet.

    The bath caddy with an ipad and phone and glass of wine
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this, I use it so much. It's plenty big enough without being bulky and it fits perfectly on my tub." —Syd 

    Price: $29.99

    6. A 100% mulberry silk pillowcase that provides a smooth surface while you snooze to reduce friction on your hair and skin. I exclusively sleep with a silk pillowcase, and I can tell you, bedhead has NOTHING on me because of it.

    The pillow case in grey
    Target

    Promising review: "I really like 100% mulberry pillowcases and nothing else on my pillow. This pillowcase stays cool while sleeping. My hair did not seem as dry and messy in the morning." —Agie 

    Price: $24.99+ (available in two sizes and five colors) 

    7. A modern-looking tunnel cat scratcher, that honestly looks like it could be found at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. (No kidding, I was just there a couple of days ago, and if this cat scratcher had been in an exhibit, I wouldn't have batted an eye).

    cardboard tunnel cat scratcher
    Target

    Promising review: "My cats LOVE this. Either they are scratching and playing on it, or jumping through it and having a great time!" —P

    Price: $19.99

    8. A rose quartz face roller if you want to give yourself the ultimate luxury face massage at home. The coolness of the rose quartz encourages better circulation and helps relax tight facial muscles — and you can even throw it in the fridge for an added cooling effect!

    the pink face roller
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this roller. It’s now part of my skin routine. It gets cold from just sitting out and is extremely relaxing to use at the end of the day. The quality is good and will only break if dropped." —Target Mom

    Price: $12 (originally $15) 

    9. A four-drawer organizer to store all your skincare and beauty items while keeping your bathroom countertop nice and tidy. This one is also stackable, so you can get multiple and position them in whatever configuration works best for you. Plus, everyone gets to see all your gorgeous beauty products!

    A clear organizer with cosmetic items in it
    Target

    Promising review: "This is absolutely perfect for the bathroom counter! I used it to put all my daughter's hair accessories. I’ve been looking for something like this for a long time." —WolfeHouse 

    Price: $20

    10. A set of two framed prints of two quirky girlies that'll make you smile every time you walk past them. Plus, all of your guests will be asking where you bought them and wishing they had taste as good as yours.

    two very colorful art prints hanging on a beige wall
    Target

    Price: $79.99 for a set of two

    11. A pair of chunky rectangle sunglasses if you want every Gen Z'er walking past you asking where they can get a pair. (As a Gen Z girlie, you can trust me here.)

    Black sunglasses with thick frames on a plain background
    Target

    Promising review: "These ARE my go to everyday pair to wear. Very stylish both casual or formal; versatile for sure. Durable too; I’ve had mine for about two years and am very happy Target still carries this pair and will be buying another pair for my other car. Definitely recommend!" —Samone

    Price: $12 

    12. A golden bar cart because we don't need to display our alcohol bottles on top of our kitchen cabinets like we used to in our first apartments after college.

    Target

    Promising review: "Super easy to assemble, and it’s so cute! It was so hard for me to find a wood and gold bar cart that I liked, but I fell in love with this one!" —Adorable bar cart 

    Price: $150

    13. A little rattan shelf so you can display all your favorite silly little trinkets with an updated twist on the boho aesthetic. The neutral color makes it perfect for matching with lots of different styles, and it has juuuust enough space to display that new fern you bought and promised yourself you wouldn't kill this time.

    A rattan shelf with a leaf design displaying a small plant
    Target

    Promising review: "This shelf is beautiful, and the natural materials add such an organic look to any space! Placed it in my bathroom and is perfect for holding a small plant and candle." —mamapark 

    Price: $40

    14. A six-cube organizer for storing anything from your precious record collection to your favorite pairs of shoes. No matter how you use it, you're going to be so grateful you have a place to store all your random bits and bobs!

    the organizer in a natural wood
    Target

    Promising review: "This item is strong, sturdy, durable and stylish. It was easy to put together for myself and my son. I used it in combination with the 13x13 storage cubes and it also provided a stable area to setup my mother’s television and satellite box. The piece is stylish and versatile in the orientation that it can be placed which is always a plus for a piece of furniture." —MSMomOf2

    Price: $75 (available in four finishes)

    15. A decorative marble figure you can use as a bookend or display as an eye-catching piece of art that could honestly be found in a modern art gallery.

    Marble decorative object
    Target

    Promising review: “Just bought two of these wonderful marble pieces of modern art and put pillar candles on them. The stone is a beautiful muted color and they look grand on the mantle. To change things up I'll also try them as bookends!” —Mcgee Lover

    Price: $25

    16. A rattan table lamp with diagonal lines for instant calming beachy vibes in any space. Just place it on an end table of your choice, and your ocean-inspired oasis is ready to go.

    Rattan diagonal weave table lamp
    Target

    Promising review: “I love this lamp so much! It goes great just like I envisioned. I was worried since it’s basket like material it wouldn’t be sturdy, but it’s super sturdy and looks amazing. The nightstand and basket are also a target win that I’m very happy with as well!” —llovej123 

    Price: $60+ (available with or without an LED lightbulb) 

    17. An under-sink storage cabinet with gorgeous shutters if you get overwhelmed by all the little bottles of products you have strewn all over your bathroom. With this piece, disorganization will be a thing of the past (at least in the loo)!

    The under-sink storage cabinet shown in a bathroom.
    Target

    Promising review: "It fits perfectly! Exactly what I was looking for since my bathroom has no storage and I needed something like this to keep all my bathroom things in the bathroom! 🙂" —Lilmaa

    Price: $68.39

    18. A two-piece, stackable nightstand with a super versatile design you'll love. Rather use them as end tables? Take them apart! Just need one for the bedroom? Voila! Just stack them on top of each other. We love a piece that can do it all.

    brown two-piece stackable nightstand next to armchair
    Target

    Promising review:  "Love these tables. I am using them as end tables. I store my computers in one of them. I like that I can put books, magazines cords, or anything I don’t want out on top of a table and in hands' reach. They are sturdy and look great." —Dianacarr

    Price: $69.99 (originally $219.99)

    19. An insulated drink tumbler to keep your beverages chilly (or hot) for hours on end. Brb, I think I just heard Mr. Stanley quaking in his boots...

    Three hands holding the tumblers in three different colors
    Target

    Promising review: “Love this — lid is amazing! This is truly the best water bottle. Fits in cup holder and is better than Stanley because of the lid. It stays colder longer, and doesn't leak. I am obsessed and will be buying more colors!” —abc123

    Price: $29.99 (available in four colors)

    20. A sturdy corner desk great for smaller spaces, especially if you work from home! This dynamic design will help create the perfect work nook for maximum productivity.

    The white corner desk with a computer, keyboard, clock, decorations, and books.
    Target

    Rather use it for gaming? It works great for that too!

    Promising review: "The height is perfect for a typical computer chair and it is very comfortable to sit and work in." —Kaylynn

    Price: $149.99 (originally $289.99)

    21. A colorful cotton hand towel with tassels to add a fun splash of color to your bathroom or kitchen. It comes in three colors, so you can mix and match a set if you want!

    The blue towel featuring a woven print with tassels
    Target

    Promising review: "Funky and soft! Love the colors." —Color Please

    Price: $8 (available in three designs)

    22. A pair of fluffy slippers with indoor/outdoor soles, so you can still get nice and comfy even if you're working from home. And since you can wear these outside, you can strut them around the neighborhood when you walk your dog!

    The crossband faux-fur slide slippers in tan
    Target

    Promising review: "For the price, you can't beat them. They're perfect house slippers that keep you comfy cozy all day. I've had a pair for almost 7 months and they're still going strong and I wear them regularly. Just purchased another color and can't wait to use them, too." —Agarrison

    Price: $15 (available in sizes S–XL and three colors)

    23. A high-end-looking tabletop clock for making sure you're always on time (and adding a fun, retro flair to your space).

    The round clock in gray and brass
    Target

    Promising review: "I really like this clock. The grey with the gold is really nice. The clock looks more expensive than it is. If you want a quiet clock, then this would be perfect for you. I have another analog clock and it ticks pretty loud but this one doesn’t make a sound." —LorenaSD 

    Price: $14.99

    24. A Dash egg cooker, so if you're ~scrambling~ to get ready in the morning, your breakfast can be done in a matter of minutes for an easy, no-mess meal. It can poach, scramble, boil, or even make an omelet.

    the egg cooker in black
    Target

    Promising review: "Obsessed with being able to make an omelet without having to watch it. I add whatever I want. Ham, cheese, peppers, etc... if I add too much stuff, I have to go through the cycle twice, but it’s worth it in the morning while trying to multitask!" —Cole22

    Price: $16.99

    25. And finally, a faux-pearl embellished claw clip to add a glamourous touch to any outfit. Who knew a messy bun could look so fancy?

    The hair clip in a champagne gold color and loop design
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful pearl hair clip that is also very functional. It holds all of my long, thick hair up nicely. This is very cute and I would highly recommend it." —Mgaffney248

    Price: $5

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.