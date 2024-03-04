Skip To Content
    20 Bags And Pieces Of Luggage Reviewers Who Travel A Lot Absolutely Swear By

    Let's just say, you've got this purchase ~in the bag.~

    by
    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An incredibly classy hard-side spinner with faux leather accents with two huge, lined compartments and straps to secure all your favorite wardrobe accouterments, so you don’t have to worry about your precious cargo getting jumbled up on your travels.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the suitcase in the color Champagne White
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Been on three trips with this bag so far: Eight flights and being checked, I'm in love! Best suitcase I've ever had (and I've had several in the past few years). The inside is lined with very soft fabric and it works great with my packing cubes plus both sides have zip-up compartments which you never see, everything stays exactly where I put it, when I get to my hotel I can open it up and nothing has shifted at all! I check my bags most of the time but this is a carry on size so you can carry it on most domestic aircraft. I got the chocolate color because I don't like white very much. There are a few minor scuffs now but you can only see them if you look very closely. It doesn't tip over or forward, it's very well balanced and you can fit a backpack on top. Rolls very well." —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon for $239+ (available in four sizes and four colors).

    2. A travel backpack that’s the real-life version of Mary Poppins' bag. Seriously, you'll be SHOCKED by how much you can fit in here. Instead of just unzipping from the top, this pack opens like a book, so you can load and unload it with the same ease you would a regular suitcase.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “I love this bag! I bought it for my frequent two-to-three-day business trips. It holds everything I need for those trips with room to spare. I also packed it for vacation. It fit five pairs of shorts, five t-shirts, three polos, underclothes for five days, pajamas, swimsuit, and toiletries.” —Matthew B. Courtney

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in six colors and with or without cube inserts).

    3. An expandable hard-side carry-on with a fold-out front panel because having to unzip your entire suitcase in the middle of a busy airport is honestly a panic attack waiting to happen (for me, at least).

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: “Holding up nicely. I've taken this little bag to Europe and on several domestic trips. It's holding up very nicely. The wheels are good quality and the handle is durable. I am using this as a personal travel bag, but I am a flight attendant in my professional life. I wish I could use this bag for work (I have specific luggage that I must use), because I really like this bag. I do consider myself a luggage expert as I have basically been living out of suitcases and hotels for 28 years, so, please trust me when I tell you that Delsey makes a great bag. If you're considering purchasing, go ahead. You won't be disappointed.” —Wawa

    Get it from Amazon for $117.01+ (available in four sizes, four colors, and multiple sets).

    4. A Maxlite 5 soft-side expandable spinner from Travelpro with handy dandy 360-degree wheels, so you can maneuver your luggage through the airport with ease. Plus, it comes in tons of fun colors so everyone in the fam will find one that suits them!

    The suitcase in the color Imperial Purple
    instagram.com

    Promising review: “Ideal luggage for the frequent three- to four-day trip traveler! I’ve had this suitcase for five months now and I have zero complaints. It is very lightweight but very durable. Every time I travel, I place a 30-lb backpack on top of it and the handle has had no trouble holding the weight when I drag it like a rollerboard. However, this is not a rollerboard – the spinner wheels are excellent and I love the flexibility it gives me in tight airport/plane spaces. I frequently travel on smaller regional planes (E175s, CRJs) and have never had an issue getting it in overhead bins, even with the expansion open. There’s plenty of room for a week’s worth of clothes, two pairs of shoes, a crossbody purse, and all of your toiletries in here. On top of that, I love the dusty rose color. This luggage was definitely an excellent investment and I highly recommend for the frequent three- to four-day trip traveler.” —Cassie Campbell   

    Get it from Amazon for $144.49+ (available in four sizes, 13 colors, and various sets).

    5. Lo & Sons’ iconic Catalina Deluxe weekender bag you can slide over a wheeled suitcase with a telescoping handle if you really need access to an extra hand to carry your airport snack and drink.

    The weekender bag in the color Dove Grey
    Lo & Sons

    Promising review: “Best travel bag EVER! First purchased for myself and loved it so much. Spacious, separate bottom compartment for shoes or whatever, trolly sleeve that fits over luggage handle or zip close for an extra pocket and fits under airplane seat as carry on. Then purchased another one as a gift for my cousin who flies weekly for work. She has declared this her absolute favorite travel bag and she raves about it every time we travel together. I finally bought a third one for my other cousin who has been hearing about and seeing us with this bag for the past few years, so she can experience the joy for herself! Trust me, if you travel at all, this is a MUST-HAVE bag. It is well worth the money.” —Laura L.

    Get it from Lo & Sons for $215+ (available in two sizes, two materials, and nine colors).

    6. A sleek packable duffel that folds and zips up into itself, making it easy to toss in a bigger suitcase when you’re on the go. It's also so handy to bring along for transporting back souvenirs and gifts!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “All-around awesome bag! This bag has SO MUCH ROOM. There are side pockets upon side pockets with some hidden pockets, too. The zippers are sturdy and inlaid, which helps make the bag waterproof. I haven't tried to drown the bag yet, so I'm not sure if it's 100% without a doubt fully waterproof, but I did get caught in light rain and nothing inside the bag was damp at all, so it's at least moderately waterproof. The Velcro that closes the handles together is strong, and the shoulder strap is cushioned and comfortable. I'm not a huge fan of plastic hooks, but these seem to be very good quality so they've won me over. And did I already mention that I love love LOVE all of the pockets in this thing?

    It's pretty, it has pockets everywhere, it's sturdy, it's at least mostly (if not fully) waterproof, it holds a ton of stuff, and it's very comfortable to carry around. I've gone through a lot of travel bags in my day and this is by far the best one.” —AEScott

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors).

    7. A Beis backpack for the seasoned backpacker, the daily commuter, or anyone just looking for a reliable bag! Plus, it has TWO water bottle compartments!!! Hydration is key when you're traveling!

    Beis

    Promising review: “The backpack of my dreams! I have been someone who loves to travel + worked fully remote, even pre-covid times. I like to travel on a budget, so that typically means cheap airlines with zero baggage allowance... just a backpack. THIS bag changes the game. Instead of having to unload the entire backpack to go through security, every important piece has its place. The laptop sleeve on the outside is just fantastic, and the inside compartments – it's like a little suitcase!! I feel so stylish and put together when I use this backpack... it was a sad day to retire my purple Jansport (I am in my 30s and have used it since high school because I love it so much hah!) but this is truly such an upgrade – and did not break the bank. LOVE IT! I am now officially a Beis lifer... I can't stop ordering new pieces now.” —Brigid S.

    Get it from Beis for $88 (available in eight colors).

    8. A hard-side spinner with 360-degree wheels, a smooth telescoping handle, and the ability to expand at the flick of a zipper. What more can we ask for??

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I do a lot of international travel. My bags always get beat up. I decided to buy this one hoping it’d live up to its great reviews. It did exactly that! The wheels make it easy to love throughout airports; the design made it easy to identify; it is light; compartments are great.” —Anastasia Price

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in three sizes, 19 colors, and various sets).

    9. A heavy-duty scratch-resistant hard-side spinner from Samsonite because, no matter how much TSA tosses it around, you still want your luggage to look pristine.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the suitcase in multiple sizes in the color Caribbean Blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Great luggage for frequent traveling! This luggage is as good as everyone says. Samsonite will be my go-to for luggage needs in the future. I travel a lot for my job and it's doing just wonderfully with the beating that the airport baggage handlers put it through. 10/10!” —Avram

    Get it from Amazon for $135.19+ (available in three sizes, seven colors), and various sets.

    10. A classic canvas weekender reviewers say can fit a surprising amount of stuff. Plus, this vintage-inspired design will never ever go out of style.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the duffel in the color Gray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After seven months and numerous vacations and weekends away, this bag is going on strong. A great size for carry on luggage as its big enough to pack a ton of stuff but still fit in the overhead compartment or under your seat. The outside pickets a perfect for storing quick access stuff such as a passport or phone charger/ear buds. The small feet keep it off the ground a bit if you have to set it down on the ground/sidewalk. The shoulder strap is nice and wide so even when packed full it doesn't dig into your neck/shoulder and the rounded leather handles are comfortable when carrying. Overall an excellent weekend/carry-on bag." —John S.

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in eight colors).

    11. A soft-side spinner with a super useful laptop sleeve and a USB port compatible with most power banks, so you can keep all your gadgets powered up on the go and not have to worry about finding a working outlet at the airport.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “The best traveler ever! I love this underseat spinner! I use it all of the time. I travel for work a lot, and this suitcase allows me to pack for all short trips (usually three nights, but I've done it with three nights). I am short and I love that this suitcase is easy for me to handle. I also can use my briefcase (connecting) with it, so trips are really easy! I highly recommend this – the price is great and it has held up very well for the past two years.” —Dave

    Get it from Amazon for $93.45+ (available in two colors).

    12. A sleek, carry-on friendly hard-side spinner from Monos featuring super quiet wheels, a smooth telescoping handle, a TSA-approved lock, *and*, of course, plenty of space for your wardrobe and other travel necessities — all packed into one gorgeous and durable package. This is the supermodel of suitcases, TBH.

    Models carrying Monos Carry-On suitcases Olive Green and White
    instagram.com

    Promising review: “Great business carry-on! I was tired of carrying an over-the-shoulder bag and was looking to upgrade. My business trips are short, so I wanted something I could always carry on. And would fit my walking shoes, heels, and running shoes. This bag did not disappoint. I was also able to drop my laptop in the middle easily once through security. Most planes I fly on are smaller, so I was worried about it fitting in the cabin. When it did not fit in the overhead bin, it did fit under the seat.” —Jane

    Get it from Monos for $255+ (available in six sizes and 13 colors).

    13. A slick travel backpack you're going to go bananas for if you're a tech nerd. This pack has a compartment that can store laptops up to 15 inches to keep your most valuable electronic assets safe. There’s even an external USB port you can hook up your own power bank too, so you can easily charge your phone wherever you go.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the backpack in the color Austere Gray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This bag is a must-have for travel! I’ve had this bag for almost two years, and I have to say it’s by far the best bag I’ve ever had. Durable, and can fit A LOT of items in here. I travel very frequently for personal and business and this bag is always my go-to. I got it for the designated laptop slot and USB port on the outside. To this day, I still haven’t had any problem with either. Your laptop is also VERY easily accessible. The only con I see with it is if you do have more heavier items, it can *sometimes* sag in the bottom. But that might just be me filling it past its intended weight. Other than that, best bag ever!” —Kodi & Rayne

    Get it from Amazon for $18.69+ (available in two sizes and 22 colors).

    14. The Away Everywhere bag combining the compactness and practicality of a duffel with the zip-open ease of a suitcase. This is ideal for a one or two-day getaway and will make packing a breeze.

    Away

    Promising review: “This bag is perfect. I bought it for my husband who runs half marathons, he travels once a month to do one in different locations. Usually gone for just one night and often with tight connections. This bag holds all his running gear a change of clothes and other essentials. Perfect for one or two nights.” —Kim W.

    Get it from Away for $245 (available in three colors).

    15. A four-piece soft-side luggage set that includes a 21-, 25-, and 29-inch upright rollerboards — all of which are expandable — along with a 15-inch tote. This is basically the traveler starter pack.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the suitcase set in the color Gray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Review after four years: Terrific luggage. Durable, roomy, and attention-getting. First off, the luggage looks very upscale; the front side is vibrantly colored, and the tightly woven fabric has a good fit and finish. There are two metal zipper pulls on each compartment which is convenient; however, the zippers themselves and the pull attachments are adequate but not of superior durability. The bags are generously sized, deeper than our previous set and this allows the bags to swallow a lot more stuff yet remain portable. The insides are fully lined and contain straps to secure the contents. While the lining is thin and not the highest quality, it is a nice feature on a set in this price range; our previous set cost twice as much fifteen years ago and had no lining. Each of the pull pieces has two nicely functioning wheels and an expandable handle to let you drag the bag behind; you can even attach the duffel bag onto an extended handle via a back strap.

    Overall, this set was a terrific buy for my family's needs and should be the same for most casual travelers as well.” —James C.

    Get it from Amazon for $140+ (available in three- and four-piece sets and nine colors).

    16. A soft-side expandable spinner with a removable zip-in garment bag perfect for business travelers. It also comes with everything else you’d expect a good bag to have nowadays, like super smooth spinner wheels, a comfortable handle, a laptop pocket, and even a dedicated pocket for a power bank.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the spinner suitcase in the color Jet Black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This is a great addition to my collection of Travelpros. For the past five years, I've been using the same carry-on, and it's stood up well, but on my latest trip, I needed something smaller to get around in. You can't beat the brand that all of the pilots and attendants use when they travel. From a design perspective, you still get the great spinning wheels, sturdy frame, and lightweight design. But this one has improved telescoping, a nice USB port for a removable battery, and a better handle for picking it up.

    I'll continue to buy these as long as the value-to-quality ratio remains this high. With around 75 nights a year traveling, I appreciate that my bag can keep up with me.” —Chris 

    Get it from Amazon for $229.49+ (available in three sizes and four colors). 

    17. A Wrangler spinner that comes with a CUP HOLDER because we all know the most important part of traveling is waiting in line for your travel coffee. And with this, you don't have to worry about spilling it!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lightweight, easy to pack in everything I needed. The extra pouch hidden for the charging pack was awesome. For a carry on, I fit more than a weeks work of clothing and a TON of souvenirs to bring home from an overseas trip." —Erin McAvoy

    Get them from Amazon for $59.96+ (available in nine colors and various sets).

    18. An Amazon Basics hardside spinner that will get the job done with a scratch-resistant finish and double spinner wheels that ensure a smooth ride ~every time.~

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This hugely popular — and highly rated — Amazon Basics suitcase comes with a protective, extra-thick hard shell and a scratch-resistant finish, along with double spinner wheels that ensure smooth mobility. It comes in 21-, 26-, and 30-inch sizes.

    Promising review: "Perfect carry-on for [an] older traveler because it is lightweight and easy to manage. Holds enough clothing for two weeks in the tropics." —Judy

    Get them from Amazon for $85.49+ (available in three sizes, four colors, and various sets).

    19. An adorable soft-side luggage set to help you pack light ~and~ look super put-together, because, let's face it, the airport is basically a runway, amirite? 

    reviewer mirror selfie with the teal luggage set
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This set was amazing for my 11-day trip to five countries. It went through many airports, into trunks, out of trunks, into overhead bins, then out of overhead bins. Up and down escalators, through customs, on and off of trains and buses. It survived! I used packing cubes that allowed me to fit a large selection of clothes. The smaller bag also holds a lot of stuff, has the right amount of pockets, and fit perfectly under the seat in front of me. This was an excellent value for the price!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 39 colors/designs, as well as a four-piece set).

    20. And finally a set of four matching hard-side spinners perfect for you and your partner's next vacay! And with retractable handles, 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks, and (of course) plenty of interior space? Yes, please!

    The suitcase set in the color Sky Blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Best luggage set I’ve ever had! I waited an entire year before I wrote a review so it could be as objective as possible. I have used this set to move cross country and I’ve flown countless times. I am a frequent flyer, so I’m not talking one or two trips. The wheels are extremely smooth on the ground. They held up exceptionally well to the manhandling airlines do to your luggage. A few scratches is all it’s gotten. Not even noticeable from a distance. The yellow color is my favorite. Stands out a lot, super cute, vibrant, matches my standard airport fit of a shirt/sweater from my alma mater, and very easy to distinguish at baggage claim. My only con is that the carry-on handle isn’t as sturdy as the larger suitcases. It feels loose when it’s pulled up, but it’s not broken, so it’s fine. Still 5 stars. Money well spent.” —Nicole D. 

    Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in three- and four-piece sets and 22 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.