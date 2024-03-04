20 Bags And Pieces Of Luggage Reviewers Who Travel A Lot Absolutely Swear By

1. An incredibly classy hard-side spinner with faux leather accents with two huge, lined compartments and straps to secure all your favorite wardrobe accouterments, so you don’t have to worry about your precious cargo getting jumbled up on your travels.
2. A travel backpack that’s the real-life version of Mary Poppins' bag. Seriously, you'll be SHOCKED by how much you can fit in here. Instead of just unzipping from the top, this pack opens like a book, so you can load and unload it with the same ease you would a regular suitcase.
3. An expandable hard-side carry-on with a fold-out front panel because having to unzip your entire suitcase in the middle of a busy airport is honestly a panic attack waiting to happen (for me, at least).
4. A Maxlite 5 soft-side expandable spinner from Travelpro with handy dandy 360-degree wheels, so you can maneuver your luggage through the airport with ease. Plus, it comes in tons of fun colors so everyone in the fam will find one that suits them!
5. Lo & Sons’ iconic Catalina Deluxe weekender bag you can slide over a wheeled suitcase with a telescoping handle if you really need access to an extra hand to carry your airport snack and drink.
6. A sleek packable duffel that folds and zips up into itself, making it easy to toss in a bigger suitcase when you’re on the go. It's also so handy to bring along for transporting back souvenirs and gifts!
7. A Beis backpack for the seasoned backpacker, the daily commuter, or anyone just looking for a reliable bag! Plus, it has TWO water bottle compartments!!! Hydration is key when you're traveling!
8. A hard-side spinner with 360-degree wheels, a smooth telescoping handle, and the ability to expand at the flick of a zipper. What more can we ask for??
9. A heavy-duty scratch-resistant hard-side spinner from Samsonite because, no matter how much TSA tosses it around, you still want your luggage to look pristine.
10. A classic canvas weekender reviewers say can fit a surprising amount of stuff. Plus, this vintage-inspired design will never ever go out of style.
11. A soft-side spinner with a super useful laptop sleeve and a USB port compatible with most power banks, so you can keep all your gadgets powered up on the go and not have to worry about finding a working outlet at the airport.
12. A sleek, carry-on friendly hard-side spinner from Monos featuring super quiet wheels, a smooth telescoping handle, a TSA-approved lock, *and*, of course, plenty of space for your wardrobe and other travel necessities — all packed into one gorgeous and durable package. This is the supermodel of suitcases, TBH.
13. A slick travel backpack you're going to go bananas for if you're a tech nerd. This pack has a compartment that can store laptops up to 15 inches to keep your most valuable electronic assets safe. There’s even an external USB port you can hook up your own power bank too, so you can easily charge your phone wherever you go.
14. The Away Everywhere bag combining the compactness and practicality of a duffel with the zip-open ease of a suitcase. This is ideal for a one or two-day getaway and will make packing a breeze.
15. A four-piece soft-side luggage set that includes a 21-, 25-, and 29-inch upright rollerboards — all of which are expandable — along with a 15-inch tote. This is basically the traveler starter pack.
16. A soft-side expandable spinner with a removable zip-in garment bag perfect for business travelers. It also comes with everything else you’d expect a good bag to have nowadays, like super smooth spinner wheels, a comfortable handle, a laptop pocket, and even a dedicated pocket for a power bank.
17. A Wrangler spinner that comes with a CUP HOLDER because we all know the most important part of traveling is waiting in line for your travel coffee. And with this, you don't have to worry about spilling it!
18. An Amazon Basics hardside spinner that will get the job done with a scratch-resistant finish and double spinner wheels that ensure a smooth ride ~every time.~
19. An adorable soft-side luggage set to help you pack light ~and~ look super put-together, because, let's face it, the airport is basically a runway, amirite?
Promising review: "This set was amazing for my 11-day trip to five countries. It went through many airports, into trunks, out of trunks, into overhead bins, then out of overhead bins. Up and down escalators, through customs, on and off of trains and buses. It survived! I used packing cubes that allowed me to fit a large selection of clothes. The smaller bag also holds a lot of stuff, has the right amount of pockets, and fit perfectly under the seat in front of me. This was an excellent value for the price!" —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 39 colors/designs, as well as a four-piece set).
20. And finally a set of four matching hard-side spinners perfect for you and your partner's next vacay! And with retractable handles, 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks, and (of course) plenty of interior space? Yes, please!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.