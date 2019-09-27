Prince Harry Returned To The Site Where Princess Diana Brought The Landmine Crisis To Global Attention

Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry carried on his mother's legacy by walking through a partially cleared minefield in Angola as his mother did 22 years ago to raise awareness of the landmine crisis that still exists today.

The prince later walked along the same street in Huambo where his mother was famously pictured in 1997, an image that brought global attention to the issue. He said the visit had left him "humbled". A message posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account said: "The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice, even if the issue was not universally popular."

This is Prince Harry walking down the street in Huambo - exactly where his mother walked in that minefield nearly 23 years ago ...

In 1997, the same year she died, Diana spent time in Huambo, walking though a minefield and meeting children who had been wounded by mines left over from the Angolan civil war.

Her intervention helped champion the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, or the Ottawa Treaty, which was signed in December of that year. Speaking at the time of her visit, Diana said: "If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren."

John Stillwell / PA Archive/PA Images

In the decades since, the town of Huambo has transformed from a no-go area into a fully functioning community with schools, colleges, and small businesses. Angola has committed to be clear of known landmines by 2025. Harry, who visited Angola in 2013, had an opportunity to learn more about Princess Diana's charity work and how it helped make life without landmines a reality.

Alongside the Halo Trust — the same landmine clearance charity that organised Diana's visit — Harry visited the partially cleared minefield in Dirico and helped set off a controlled explosion to rid the area of one more mine.

Speaking at the event there, Harry said: "Landmines are an unhealed scar of war. "By clearing the landmines, we can help this community find peace, and with peace comes opportunity. Additionally, we can protect the diverse and unique wildlife that relies on the beautiful Cuito River that I slept beside last night. That river and those wildlife are your natural assets, and if looked after, will bring you unlimited opportunities within a conservation-led economy." The minefield in the Luengue-Luiana National Park is the first of 153 areas that will be cleared in the two national parks of south eastern Angola.

Prince Harry's visit is part of his first official tour with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and his son Archie. The trip has organised at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to help "demonstrate a modern UK-Africa partnership in action", a palace statement said.