27 Ways To Hide All The Eyesores In Your Kitchen

1. Brighten an icky tile floor with a grout pen so you don't have to stare at the stained grout and imagine what it used to look like. Grout takes up a teeny bit of space but, as you can see from the pics, makes a huge impact!
2. Hang tiny Command hooks on the inside of your kitchen cabinet to cease your measuring cups' nasty reign of hogging precious drawer or counter space.
3. De-clutter your countertop of various cereal boxes with a cereal dispenser that reviewers say even their kids can handle.
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action.
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
Get it from Amazon for $28.42.
4. Revive worn cabinetry and wood furniture with wood polish and conditioner and some patient rubbing. Reviewers have used them to zhuzh up front doors, kitchen cabinets, wood floors, wood furniture, and just about any other wood surface. FYI, replacing kitchen cabinets can get up into the TENS of THOUSANDS of dollars. So this bb is def worth a go.
Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.
Promising review: "Very impressed so far. Just tried this stuff on one of our kitchen cabinets and it really did a nice job. The cabinets are 15-year-old cherry-stained hard work cabinets (oak, maybe?) and are scratched deeply in certain parts from the previous owner's dogs. 20 minutes after applying this product and wiping it off, I can't complain at all about the results. It looks great in the picture, and even better in real life where you are not focusing on staring at imperfections. In addition to helping tremendously with the blemishes, it also leaves a nice glossy shine on the cabinets, making them look clean and fresh (not over the top glossy and fake). For the minimal price, I can't complain at all. Finally, I used about a 1/3 of an ounce to do the 36" double base cabinets and the 36" wide drawer, so I believe the 16-oz bottle will last quite a while." —Patrick Gallagher
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
5. If your kitchen cabinetry is painted and has a missing chip here or there, use a container of touch-up paint to help cover up all those chips and marks that seem to follow you around the room like one of those portraits where the eyes look straight forward.
Promising review: "Rather than ditching furniture into a landfill, which is bad for the environment and one's pocketbook, this product allows you to give new life to existing furniture. Between the Soto touchup and new handles, my entertainment center looks like new....for less than $35. If you can use liquid paper, you can use this. I just ordered another bottle for porcelain. This is a fantastic product. You will love it!" —LexiNYC
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in 24 colors).
6. Free up some kitchen counter space and move the spices crowding it to a magnetic stove shelf that's even renter-friendly! You can just take it with you when you move.
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet, and it is an awesome storage space for my more often used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three types and three sizes).
7. Repair chips, dents, cracks, and other eyesores with a set of wood fillers. Dog scratched up your hardwood floors because he hears you dumping food in his bowl? NBD.
8. Invest in an expandable under-sink kit to fit around awkward pipes underneath your sink while giving some sturdy ground to those bottles of cleaner and extra dish sponges. No more cabinet avalanches!
Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small — under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end so that's easy enough to do-comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. 👍🏻 Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink..." —Jennifer Mowry
Get it from Amazon for $24.87 (available in three finishes).
9. Stash all your plastic bags (hey, they make great bin liners plus you have to pay for them now in some cities like NYC, where I live!) with some plastic grocery bag wranglers light enough to hang on a hook on your wall *or* inside your kitchen cabinet. Just saying, these would look real cute in your pantry.
10. Tidy up your countertop with a kitchen mixer cord organizer that sticks right onto the back of your appliance.
3DHomeSolution is a Frisco, Texas–based Etsy shop that specializes in organization products.
Promising review: "Great product. Super easy to use! Currently using on my KitchenAid, my Instant Pot, my air fryer, as well as my toaster. Using these cleaned up my counter two-fold and made storing 100% easier. Thank you!!" —Suzanne Baker
Get it from 3DHomeSolution on Etsy for $8 (available in three colors).
11. If you pine for stainless-steel appliances, you can cop the look with some stainless-steel-effect contact paper to get you the modern look of fresh appliances for chump change. OK this takes a little more work, but look at that payoff!
12. Mount an unassuming broom organizer as your new organization station so you don't have to lean a broom in the kitchen corner or shield yourself from a falling mop every time you open the pantry.
13. And tidy up more cleaning essentials with a set of Command spray bottle hangers that'll adhere wherever it's most convenient for your space so you can grab it and get to work on that spill or mess as soon as it happens.
Check out a TikTok of the Command spray bottle hangers in action.
Promising review: "Love these! They have helped organize all my products underneath my kitchen sink. The Command hooks are strong and nothing has budged even with the weight of the spray bottles! Highly recommend." —Talayfor87
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.61.
14. Cut the clutter in your cabinet where you stash your tea with a tea bag holder that'll save you some space, *plus* look nice enough to leave out on the counter for company when you offer up some coffee or tea.
Promising review: "This is an amazing tool to organize, declutter, and gain accessibility. I used to have a shelf of boxed teas that I had to rummage through when I wanted to make a cup. Now I can see what I have, I save cabinet space, and it is easy to store along side my kettle. I loved it so much I ordered a second one for my office. I get many compliments." —D. Burks
Get it from Amazon for $12.93+ (available in three colors).
15. Store your serious cutlery on a magnetic knife strip (it only looks expensive) instead of that clunky old knife block squatting on your kitchen counter.
16. Loft your farmers market haul and free up some counter space with a charming fruit hammock you can screw onto the underside of your kitchen cabinets. Time to get rid of that fruit bowl you've been keeping out of necessity rather than aesthetics.
macraYAYmacrame is an Indianapolis, Indiana-based shop that makes a variety of cool macrame accessories.
My colleague Jenae Sitzes owns and loves this:
"I recently picked up this macrame basket (in the Cactus shade) and *highly* recommend it if you're looking to add a cozy touch to your kitchen. As someone with a relatively small NYC kitchen, I need every bit of counter space I can get, and this lets me keep produce out without having to take up space with a fruit basket or banana stand. I'm a big fan of utilizing vertical space as storage, and this does just that; plus, it allows for ventilation to help your fruit stay fresh for longer. I'm constantly cooking with onions or grabbing an apple as a mid-day snack, and having them right there at an arm's reach is sooo nice. BTW, these come with hooks that screw directly into a cabinet, but if you (like me) want to avoid that damage, I recommend using Command hooks — I'm using four of these small toggle hooks and they've held up the basket *with* produce in it wonderfully."
Get it from macraYAYmacrame on Etsy for $33.
17. Transform a drawer (or pile of lids) with a clever lid organizer with adjustable dividers that'll look simple but will work some magic because you love food storage options nearly as much as you love snacking.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it's supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn
Get it from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in three sizes).
18. Become a kitchen rug person with a *vinyl* runner that looks like a vintage Persian beaut but'll easily wipe up because spills WILL happen. What a way to prevent a FUTURE eyesore!
19. Corral your boxes of food wrap and cutting boards into cabinet door organizer to help zero in on what you need so much faster. They'll be so much easier to manage here than piled on top of your microwave!
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
20. Or, if you prefer something that's easier to wipe down, a plastic bag dispenser that'll do the same thing for you.
Check out a TikTok of the plastic bag dispenser in action. Psst — these come with optional sticker labels so you know which size bag you're grabbing!
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "I like it very much. Not so large. Lightweight. Would look nice on top of the counter. What I like is that you do not have to wrangle the box into the slots. Simply pick up the roll of bags from their packaging and put them in the designated slot." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three-, four-, or five-slot models).