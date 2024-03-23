Skip To Content
    46 Ways To Refresh Your Home For Spring

    Now if the weather could just consistently stay warm so you can hang out in the backyard more on the weekends.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Make room in your closets so you can actually *see* all the sundresses you have. Use vacuum sealed bags (both hanging and stackable) to make those winter down coats take up far less room.

    amazon.com

    Promising review (for hanging bags): "Bought these storage bags two weeks ago to pack my winter clothes for summer, and they did the job perfectly. They are large and sturdy. I like its five-hook design. I can store five women's jackets or four big men's jackets in ONE bag. The long bags also fit my dresses. The biggest reason I bought these bags is that I do not need to fold my seasonal clothes; just hang, zip, vacuum, done! Super convenient. Extremely happy with this space bags. I will definitely order more!" —Jia Yan

    Promising review (for regular bags): "This is my first foray into vacuum-sealed storage bags and I don't know why it took me so long. During my spring cleaning frenzy, I laundered my winter clothing and bedding and wanted to ensure they stayed fresh until Fall. These bags make this possible, all while saving a lot of closet space." —Kat in ATL

    Get them from Amazon: four-pack of hanging bags for $28.99+ (available in four colors) and 15-pack of regular bags from Amazon for $24.87.

    2. Swap out your heavy curtains for lighter curtains to take advantage of all the natural light in a room where you don't sleep. (Shout out to blackout curtains for bedrooms!)

    room with a desk beside of a window with a curtain panel that&#x27;s floral print with tassel trim
    Amazon

    Get the curtain from Amazon for $30.99+/panel (available in two lengths and four patterns).

    And if you haven't discovered the beauty of blackout curtains, you can grab some from Amazon for $23.99+ in a variety of lengths and colors. 

    3. Or at the very least, wash those curtains that've been hanging up all winter and collecting dust!

    And if you don't have any you *can* wash, there are a ton of machine-washable curtains on Amazon.

    4. Try out a foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal. You don't see them overzealously dumping, but you KNOW it's happening. 

    blue foaming cleanser pushing its way out of the sink drain
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Saw on TikTok and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.50.

    5. Refinish tired metal furniture with some rust-stopping spray paint for a weekend afternoon project that'll have substantial payoff. Just look at that zhuzhed garden trellis!

    half painted metal garden archway
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this Gloss White to paint an old garden arch, gate and a trellis over a garden bench. It was just a dreary, tired black; the white changed the look and feel instantly. Definitely get the trigger grip accessory if your project takes more than one can — mine was eight cans and that grip was a great idea.The paint is a true bright white with a bit of a shine after it dries. I did have to do two full coats to completely cover the original black wrought iron, but there's no color bleed through as a result." —Dogs & Horses

    Get it from Amazon for $6.94+ (available in a variety of metallic colors).

    6. Swap out your AC filters to get ready for blasting that sweet, sweet cool air so you can efficiently run your systems without helping redistribute old dust and allergens.

    7. String up waterproof globe lights so you can start enjoying your backyard even earlier before it stays light out super late.

    reviewer pic of the string lights along roofline in back of house by a pool patio area
    reviewer pic of lights strung up in lines above a patio area with benches
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers note that you should remove the bulbs before stringing up the strands and then install the bulbs.

    Promising review: "These lights were perfect for my patio, I've received plenty of compliments so far. The Edison light bulbs and beautiful and offer the perfect amount of lighting for any occasion...the clips were ideal for my eaves, the overhang of the roof, which made for simple installation...now just need to find a dimmer capable of handling the required wattage and the package will be complete." —Brody Vins

    Get a strand from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in three styles and lengths).

    8. And consider a lighted umbrella that'll tilt (literally) to your whims and give you the right amount of shade and light when/where you want it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Note that this includes just the umbrella, not the table!

    Promising review: "I normally don’t like buying products like this sight unseen, but I’m very pleased with the look and especially with the solar lighting. We enjoyed a pleasant evening on the deck with just the right amount of ambient light tonight, and we are hopeful that it will prove to be durable." —Dee Williams

    Get it from Amazon for $71.99 (available in 11 color combos).

    9. Pull up weeds after a rain when the soil's softer. Make it even easier with this standing weeder that'll keep you from bending over to retrieve those dandelions.

    amazon.com

    Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.

    Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG

    Get it on Amazon for $39.99.

    10. Double check that your yard's sprinklers are actually watering the yard and not your sidewalk, driveway, or house. It'll help you use your water more efficiently *and* help your siding avoid rotting.

    11. Use a UV black-light flashlight to track down all sorts of messes that've been avoiding you. Now, you can figure out the source of that weird smell. 

    A carpet in a house
    A carpet shined with a UV black light
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    12. Stick on a garbage guard to help you deal with the absolute nightmare of the insects that have bugs have taken over. Once you do a DEEP clean (yes bleach and hose it out, just do it), you can use these guards to kill insects and tell others to GIT. 

    image of reviewer's hand placing guard on trash can
    Reviewer shows garbage guard shielding lid from big flies on their trash can
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've got an outdoor can, the kind with that the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! There's no apparent odor, it just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.)." —Michael E. Bradley

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98.

    13. After you've got your pool set up, toss in a Scumbug to help it from getting too gross too quickly. It soaks up sunscreen, oils, and other gross stuff enjoying your backyard retreat. When it gets discolored, simply wring it out, rinse it, and then put it back in its watery home. 

    Clean white bug-shaped sponge next to the same shape sponge that's slightly orange
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. Popped it into my hot tub and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better, but smells better too! Highly recommended!" —Mickey D.

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.99.

    14. Clean your mattresses (including the guest bedroom mattress that may not've been slept on since the holidays) with a specialized mattress vacuum that you can also use on all your upholstered furniture.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I suffer from allergies due to dust among other things, so someone recommended RAYCOP to me and so far after only two weeks, I can really feel a difference. The dust pic I posted is after using it on my couch, mind you, my couch already looked clean but I wanted see what would happen. I was a bit surprised at the amount of debris the RAYCOP was able to pick up. I thought I would dislike having a power cord but it is a nice supple long cord that doesn't ruin the experience. It has powerful suction, solid build quality, and is easy to use. it is also easy to clean, so I definitely feel like I am getting a quality cleansing of dust and dirt every time. I feel like it is a solid investment in my health wellness as my sneezing and headaches have minimized since using." —primo navidad

    Get it from Amazon for $183.99.

    15. Kick the blinds to the curb and get some privacy without the cord (it can be dangerous for kids and pets!) by applying a window film that'll still let in SO much light. I did this to my bathroom window and congratulate myself for it every day.

    reviewer&#x27;s window with holographic geometric frosted covering
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a weird skinny window in my house where no normal window covering works. People walking on our community trail can see up into our upstairs bathroom when the light is on and it's dark outside. Not a good plan at all. So I used this window film and cut different-sized circles and placed then on this window to interrupt the view into the house. Worked perfectly! Very easy to use." —Marsgard

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in ten sizes).

    16. Install an automatic bleach toilet cleaning system — Rosey the Robot isn't available for bathroom cleaning, but this gadget will send cleaner into your bowl with each flush. It's a start!

    A reviewer photo of the installed system, which clips on to the tank and attaches to two of the toilet&#x27;s internal tubes
    amazon.com

    It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!

    Promising review: "This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." —Awesome Guy

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97.

    17. Pull together decor for an outdoor room or just cover up an ugly surface with an indoor/outdoor rug built to weather rain and more.

    outdoor room with patio furniture with printed rug on the patio surface
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this rug. These were recommended by a friend for use on my outdoor patio. They are terrific. So easy to clean and no matter what the weather brings, they always look fantastic. And they make my outdoors look like a living room. Great, inexpensive way to spruce up a backyard." —Miami

    Get it from Amazon for $51+ (available in four colors and sizes).

    18. Make it easier to deal with a view of your neighbor's hideous home or backyard by attaching a roll of faux ivy to ugly wire fencing, railing, or a trellis. You don't have to suffer for their poor taste.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!" —soooz

    Get a 94-inch X 39-inch roll from Amazon for $44.99.

    19. Swap out old cracked wood cutting boards for fresh ones.

    Assorted foods on three wooden serving trays for home entertaining
    Amazon

    And while you're starting out fresh, learn how to properly care for a wood cutting board from Food52.

    Get this set of three boards from Amazon for $32.97.

    20. Let a power washer do the hard work in reviving outdoor hard surfaces like sidewalks, gates, patio furniture and more! Yep, THAT's the color of your patio.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Note that you need to be careful on wood when using a pressure washer because it can be too intense and actually damaging!

    Promising review: "I love this washer. It competes with my 2,200-psi gas-powered pressure washer, which in fact I sold to keep this. But doesn't have the noisy gas engine or the heavy weight. Easy to move around, lightweight, and has great power. Very quiet. I love all the attachments and the different stream types. The soap dispenser works well. I'm cleaning everything, my deck, my house, the garage doors, the concrete slab. It takes off all the dirt and mold from the old concrete stairs and sidewalk." —Tim S.

    Get it from Amazon for $169.

    21. Rig up a sunshade triangle rather than a canopy over the patio or the kids' sandbox to block up to 95% of UV rays and keep things a bit cooler.

    The sunshade
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My pool is awesome when it gets into the hundreds of degrees here in California. We decided to grab a 20x20x20 triangle and holy cow does it do a number on the backyard! Not only does it keep my pool better-shaded, but it also keeps the sun off of my back patio during the hottest part of the day."Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $26.98+ (available in 6 sizes and 13 colors).

    22. Clean out your coffee machine with K-Cup cleaning pods. Give these for a go for less than $10 before shelling out cash for a new machine! The glass on the left shows the progress with a few cycles.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Quick & Clean is a small biz specializing in de-scaling products.

    Promising review (for the pic on the left): "Ran it through three times. It truly works!" —Shawna20

    Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.