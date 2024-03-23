46 Ways To Refresh Your Home For Spring

2. Swap out your heavy curtains for lighter curtains to take advantage of all the natural light in a room where you don't sleep. (Shout out to blackout curtains for bedrooms!)
3. Or at the very least, wash those curtains that've been hanging up all winter and collecting dust!
And if you don't have any you *can* wash, there are a ton of machine-washable curtains on Amazon.
4. Try out a foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal. You don't see them overzealously dumping, but you KNOW it's happening.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.50.
5. Refinish tired metal furniture with some rust-stopping spray paint for a weekend afternoon project that'll have substantial payoff. Just look at that zhuzhed garden trellis!
6. Swap out your AC filters to get ready for blasting that sweet, sweet cool air so you can efficiently run your systems without helping redistribute old dust and allergens.
7. String up waterproof globe lights so you can start enjoying your backyard even earlier before it stays light out super late.
Reviewers note that you should remove the bulbs before stringing up the strands and then install the bulbs.
Promising review: "These lights were perfect for my patio, I've received plenty of compliments so far. The Edison light bulbs and beautiful and offer the perfect amount of lighting for any occasion...the clips were ideal for my eaves, the overhang of the roof, which made for simple installation...now just need to find a dimmer capable of handling the required wattage and the package will be complete." —Brody Vins
Get a strand from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in three styles and lengths).
8. And consider a lighted umbrella that'll tilt (literally) to your whims and give you the right amount of shade and light when/where you want it.
9. Pull up weeds after a rain when the soil's softer. Make it even easier with this standing weeder that'll keep you from bending over to retrieve those dandelions.
10. Double check that your yard's sprinklers are actually watering the yard and not your sidewalk, driveway, or house. It'll help you use your water more efficiently *and* help your siding avoid rotting.
11. Use a UV black-light flashlight to track down all sorts of messes that've been avoiding you. Now, you can figure out the source of that weird smell.
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12. Stick on a garbage guard to help you deal with the absolute nightmare of the insects that have bugs have taken over. Once you do a DEEP clean (yes bleach and hose it out, just do it), you can use these guards to kill insects and tell others to GIT.
Promising review: "I've got an outdoor can, the kind with that the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! There's no apparent odor, it just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.)." —Michael E. Bradley
Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
13. After you've got your pool set up, toss in a Scumbug to help it from getting too gross too quickly. It soaks up sunscreen, oils, and other gross stuff enjoying your backyard retreat. When it gets discolored, simply wring it out, rinse it, and then put it back in its watery home.
Promising review: "Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. Popped it into my hot tub and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better, but smells better too! Highly recommended!" —Mickey D.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.99.
14. Clean your mattresses (including the guest bedroom mattress that may not've been slept on since the holidays) with a specialized mattress vacuum that you can also use on all your upholstered furniture.
15. Kick the blinds to the curb and get some privacy without the cord (it can be dangerous for kids and pets!) by applying a window film that'll still let in SO much light. I did this to my bathroom window and congratulate myself for it every day.
16. Install an automatic bleach toilet cleaning system — Rosey the Robot isn't available for bathroom cleaning, but this gadget will send cleaner into your bowl with each flush. It's a start!
17. Pull together decor for an outdoor room or just cover up an ugly surface with an indoor/outdoor rug built to weather rain and more.
18. Make it easier to deal with a view of your neighbor's hideous home or backyard by attaching a roll of faux ivy to ugly wire fencing, railing, or a trellis. You don't have to suffer for their poor taste.
20. Let a power washer do the hard work in reviving outdoor hard surfaces like sidewalks, gates, patio furniture and more! Yep, THAT's the color of your patio.
21. Rig up a sunshade triangle rather than a canopy over the patio or the kids' sandbox to block up to 95% of UV rays and keep things a bit cooler.
Promising review: "My pool is awesome when it gets into the hundreds of degrees here in California. We decided to grab a 20x20x20 triangle and holy cow does it do a number on the backyard! Not only does it keep my pool better-shaded, but it also keeps the sun off of my back patio during the hottest part of the day." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.98+ (available in 6 sizes and 13 colors).