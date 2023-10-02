I recently got a blowout with one of these (BTW, I have a MANE of naturally curly, thick hair) and I was shocked by how efficient *and* quiet this was for a straightened blowout!



It comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and works on straight, wavy, curly, and coily hair textures.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this dryer! It’s super powerful and dries my hair super fast!! I like that I can adjust the temperature and airflow!! Also it’s a great size and has an easy handle! You can also lock the settings which I thought was really helpful! This dryer is also aesthetically pleasing and that makes me happy haha. 10/10! It is also quieter than my other dryers, not super quiet, but definitely less loud!" —lulu18276

