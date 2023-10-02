1. BondiBoost Sonic Hair Blow Dryer gives you a verrrrrrry quiet blow-dry session without sacrificing speed so you can even have a convo, or listen to a podcast while you do the deed. (Am I the only person who wishes they could catch up on Books That Kill when I blow-dry my hair?)
I recently got a blowout with one of these (BTW, I have a MANE of naturally curly, thick hair) and I was shocked by how efficient *and* quiet this was for a straightened blowout!
It comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and works on straight, wavy, curly, and coily hair textures.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this dryer! It’s super powerful and dries my hair super fast!! I like that I can adjust the temperature and airflow!! Also it’s a great size and has an easy handle! You can also lock the settings which I thought was really helpful! This dryer is also aesthetically pleasing and that makes me happy haha. 10/10! It is also quieter than my other dryers, not super quiet, but definitely less loud!" —lulu18276
Get it from Sephora for $199.
2. A Revlon hot air brush dries and styles your hair for a lot less effort than other techniques. Just rough dry a bit and then use the dryer brush to give yourself a blowout that'll make it look like you went to a dry bar. Finagling a round brush in one hand and a blow-dryer in another is HARD.
Promising review: "First time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61 years old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz and lots of volume. Hope this review helps you anyone out there that have similar hair!" —Anon anon
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in four styles).
3. Bellissima Italia Diffon Supreme Diffuser & Curly Hair Dryer is, perhaps, the largest at-home diffuser I've seen in case you love your curly texture but find the drying process very annoying. Sometimes you don't have hours to let it air dry!
4. Or if you'd prefer a cheaper hair-styling leap, this blow-dryer diffuser attachment transforms your typical dryer into something that'll give you the most gorgeous curls — all thanks to drying vents and a 360-degree airflow to evenly diffuse curls. Maybe it'll turn around your opinion on blow drying! Just maybe.
Promising review: "I've been using this for a few months now with my travel sized Conair dryer, and it works so well! I have wavy 2a—2b hair, and this works much better than the diffuser the dryer came with. I like using this when I want my waves to set coiled up and last longer. It has a really big basket compared to the one my Conair came with, so if you have quite a bit of hair or have difficulty with your hair flying out of your diffuser then this will likely work wonderfully for you. I think it is well worth the price." —Delaney O.
"I absolutely love this diffuser. I had been using a hooded hair dryer on wash days for years and was getting frustrated with the 45+ minute dry times along with 'triangle hair' and lack of volume due to the dryer blowing down on my hair. Not only do I get wonderful volume with this diffuser, but I’ve more than cut my dry time in half with only needing about 20 minutes. Mind you, I have very thick 3b—3c curls that are a couple inches past my shoulders. Works wonderfully." —SarahG
"Great diffuser! I’m happy with the definition. Took me two weeks to make a decision on the best one for my 4b—4c curly hair. This was my first time using one. The diffuser fit my dryer perfectly." —KJ
Get it from Amazon for $26.17.
5. An ultra-fine continuous water mister refreshes your hair in the morning after you've slept on it. So yeah your curls might be frizzy but that doesn't mean they're too far gone and need a wash just yet!
Promising review: "Another amazing product TikTok made me buy. Was looking for something for when I wet my hair in the mornings. My old typical spray bottles kept breaking or leaking. This one has a longer spray time and the mist is perfect when I don’t want to get my hair too wet. All in all worth it especially for the price." —M. Zuniga
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four sizes).
6. Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray seriously cuts down on your heat-styling time — like 50%! It also tames frizz and keeps your hair protected during said heat-styling. Oh, and it's all over TikTok.
Psst! The brand recommends using this spray on medium to coarse hair types. I've used this before and *did* notice that it cut down on my drying time! And for fine to medium hair, try the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Mist!
Promising review: "I LOVE the smell of this! Bought it due to frizzing from coloring my hair, but really didn't believe that it shortened drying time. I mean, how can something putting moisture on you hair shorten the drying time, right? I was shocked. I don't know if it cut it down by 50%, but I did notice blow-drying my hair took quite a bit less time. I am sold on this stuff. Makes my hair feel like silk, but not greasy (I was worried about it making my hair greasy) and it takes only a few sprays to get the results. I hold it about 15" from my head and spray the top, both sides, and the back once, then rub it in with my hands. Perfect!" —Janice C. Henderson
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes; cruelty-free).
7. OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream is a great, affordable scrunch-and-go option with legions of fans to back up that claim.
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
8. A pomade hair wax stick easily applies product that will keep all your flyaways and frizzies controlled whenever you put your hair up into a ponytail or bun to buy yourself another day before washing (and, therefore, blow-drying).
Promising review: "I saw this on YouTube and immediately wanted to try it. I have curly hair which I love but sometime I just want to put it in a pony tail and go on with my day. This is a time saver for all those little hairs that tend to stick up or don’t want to stay in place. I’m not a fan of hair spray and this even smells nice. I believe it’s a lite coconut smell. Overall satisfied and you don’t need to use much. I took it with me on vacation and it saved me time in the evening from having to deal with bad hair days." —Blanca Perez
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
9. Dyson Airwrap multistyler is more or less the stuff of legend at this point. If you've been on the internet since the Airwrap 2018 release, you've likely seen it demonstrated over and over again. But for great reason! It really is amazing what this multitool can do.
You can read my in-depth review of the Dyson Airwrap's first model for all sorts of deets. Since the 2018 release, the company has improved upon the original and has longer tool attachments to make drying and styling even easier. TL;DR: Once you've practiced a few times, it's easy to use all the attachments and it leaves your hair looking shinier and feeling less dry than heat drying and then using flat irons or curling irons to achieve your desired look. Note that you do want to rough dry your hair a bit before going in with the attachments. It's, understandably, a huge financial undertaking but if you have the coin and put a LOT of time into heat styling your hair like I do, it can be worth it to you.
Get it from Sephora (one colorway) or Dyson (four colorways) for $599
10. And a more recent release: Dyson Airstrait dries *and* straightens your hair simultaneously WITHOUT hot plates like a regular straightener. As you can guess (if you're at all familiar with the Dyson brand's tech), it uses airflow to straighten without drying out. So if you've been blow drying and *then* flat ironing your hair, this'll sound like a total dream.
My colleague Heather Braga has and loves it:
"I've had the pleasure of testing out the Dyson Airstrait and, OMG, what an incredible piece of technology. Yes, I called this 'tech' instead of a beauty tool. While it is both of these things, I was amazed by the gadget-ness of it right off the bat. I literally had to select on an LCD screen what language MY STRAIGHTENER should be set to...wild. Anyways! The Airstrait has the ability to straighten both wet or dry hair — and does without the use of damaging hot plates. It uses directional airflow to smooth and straighten hair and, honestly, it is a pretty magical experience. The biggest learning curve for me was realizing the copper pieces (where the fan lives) need to face outward so you're not blowing your hair all over the place. The fan increases when you clamp the Airstrait around your hair (HOW DOES IT KNOW!?) and pauses entirely when you set it down (seen in the GIF to the left). Additionally, I have a toddler and am very limited on time. With this gadget, I was able to take my hair from directly-from-the-shower wet to natural-looking straight hair in only 10 minutes! This is going to be such a game-changer for my life!!! It's definitely worth the splurge. Add this to your holiday wish list or, you know, get it now."
Get it from Sephora for $499.
11. A heatless curling rod headband you simply wrap your *damp* hair in before bed and then unwind in the morning for a blowout effect of bouncy '90s supermodel curls. Did you just book a Pepsi commercial?!
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but work best if you roll them with damp hair! I recently saw someone walking around an airport with this in their hair. You do you!
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but that's nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in eight colors)
12. And if you want some more curly options, these curling rods have rave reviews amongst people with types 3b–4c hair. Use them with damp hair for the best results!
Promising review: "I left the largest rollers, the purple and gray ones, in for two hours to see how the curls would turn out. The results were great! The rollers are the perfect size and gave me the same look as my expensive digital perm. I've been getting digital perms for the last year to the tune of $200 every 3–4 months, so these rollers, at $12 a pack, are a steal." —HoyaBlue
"I have short curly-kinky hair (3c/4a). The smaller ones worked best for me, with the right products my curls turned out amazing! No better deal around for these flex rods. Anywhere else you get the same quality at a much higher price. Another plus is that the rods come with their own bag for storage, keeping it nice and organized!!! Love this product, I'm about to buy them again because I need more small rods for my massive amount of hair." —lissa almanzar
Get a pack of 42 from Amazon for $14.99.
13. A leave-in conditioner made for kids (and grownups) with curly hair and tender heads gives you some picturesque results thanks to its hydrating and detangling formula of vitamin B5, jojoba oil, keratin, and more. It's made to spray on already damp hair *or* to revive dry curls.
Promising review: "My granddaughters have long curly hair, and this is the first product that actually worked at getting the tangles out! Their hair was soft and no tears were shed while combing through… which to me is most important! The smell is nice, not overwhelming… over all this is just a great product and I will definitely be buying again!" —Danielle Bustamante
Get it from Amazon for $8.25.
14. JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream defines and lifts curls. But don't take it from me, take it from all the reviewers with fine hair who've previously had trouble finding products that do just that! Oh, and it helps protect hair from UV damage.
JVN is a hair care line from Jonathan Van Ness (yes, of Queer Eye and other wonderful things on the Internet!) created to help drive change in the beauty industry and celebrate each person's unique beauty. Cheers to that!
Promising review: "Leaves my wavy slightly graying hair soft, less frizzy and not weighed down. Great for my low maintenance wash and air dry ways. Love the packaging too." —megawf
Get it from Sephora or JVN for $26 (vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging).