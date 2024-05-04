54 Things That’ll Help You Make The Most Of A Grass-Less Outdoor Space

1. Some interlocking teak tiles to cover up a hard surface that, tbh, is beyond visual help. They're great for rental properties because you can take them apart and take them with you when you move!
Promising review: "Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adazzle
Get 10 sq. ft from Amazon for $81.99.
2. A Thermacell mosquito repellent that also serves as a light source so you can squeeze in more hours on the patio without getting eaten alive by bugs. It works for a 20-foot zone!
Promising review: "I live near water and have animals = I get bugs. With one of these placed at each of my doors or windows outside = I get no flying bugs inside. Finally. During winter, truly no flies inside. During summer, an occasional fly/mosquito slips through the circumference. Overall, it saved me one summer when we were getting 10 mosquito bites a day. After I started using this, no mosquito bites! (Dogs do not even notice its existence)." —Christine D.
Get it from Amazon for $44.44.
3. A drink-dispensing cooler with a wide top, lockable taps, and a liquid-level viewing panel so you can mix your famous sangria right on your patio instead of mixing in your kitchen and then hauling it outside. Your pals are going to ask where you snagged this beaut.
Promising review: "Used it for a party that a neighbor has catered so no food needed, but I never go to someone's house without bringing something. This was a hit, and a few people at the party were adding it to their Amazon cart at the party," —signs
Get it from Amazon for $104.99+ (available in three colors and in 3- or 6-gallon sizes).
4. And some reusable ice packs you simply fill with water and then store flat when note in use. Psst, when it comes to keeping stuff cool for as long as possible in a cooler, mix in some ice packs with actual ice because, yes, the ice packs keep the ice cool/frozen for longer, too!
Promising review: "I found these on sale! They already seemed like a great deal, but on sale, it was even more of a no-brainer of a purchase. I use these for traveling with coolers on long road trips and at the beach in my backpack cooler. They are perfect for 24-hour travel and stay cool even in Florida heat at the beach!" —Mkirby
Get four from Amazon for $28.99 (available in other sizes).
5. Plus, a *nice* looking patio cooler with a built-in bottle opener and drainage spout, so you'll no longer have to drag the coolers you use for soccer practice back and forth. You've gotta put beers and sodas SOMEWHERE.
6. Some vinyl picnic table and bench covers reviewers found extremely helpful for camping and park use, BUT will also help your OG picnic table in your yard look more presentable while protecting you from splinters.
7. A *tasteful* sunshade triangle rather than a canopy you can rig up over the patio or the kids' sandbox to block up to 95% of UV rays and keep things a bit cooler. Grass-less outdoor spaces can sometimes feel a bit hotter and this'll help.
Promising review: "My pool is awesome when it gets into the hundreds of degrees here in California. We decided to grab a 20x20x20 triangle and holy cow does it do a number on the backyard! Not only does it keep my pool better-shaded, but it also keeps the sun off of my back patio during the hottest part of the day." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.98+ (available in 6 sizes and 13 colors).
8. A versatile mini fan with bendy legs that'll wrap around patio chair arms, deck railing, set on a picnic table, or use in a multitude of other ways. Sometimes you just need a little breeze (natural or from a gadget) to help you enjoy the outdoors.
Accessorize Your Life is a small biz specializing in a variety of outdoor products.
Tons of reviewers also use this as a stroller fan to keep little ones cool.
Promising review: "I love this fan, and I can take it everywhere with me! I took it to Nashville for a work conference and wrapped around my arm perfectly that I didn’t melt in the August Nashville heat!" —donald lay
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors).
9. Plus, an outdoor fan just begging to be mounted in the corner of your porch to keep a breeze going because even if your porch has ceiling fans, sometimes that isn't enough in mid-July. Also, circulating air will decrease the number of bugs that bother you.
This weatherproof fan has a fully sealed and permanently lubricated industrial motor to protect it against wetness.
Promising review: "Great fan at a good price! I bought this fan for my backyard to help circulate the air in hot days and to help deter mosquitoes at night around the fire pit. This fan worked perfectly. It has three speeds, the highest of which is super strong. The fan at high speed is a bit noisy, but nothing unexpected of a powerful fan. It is also 100% waterproof, which is a must. My only minor issues would be 1) it would be nice if the fan came with a cover for when it’s not used (I bought 20-inch tire storage covers to do the job), and 2) the fan is only adjustable up and down not side to side — if they could make it oscillate that would be great. Having said that, I would recommend this fan for sure and would not hesitate to buy it again." —Bigdad
Get it from Amazon for $106.79+ (available in three sizes).
10. A portable firepit so you don't have to commit to lugging around another piece of outdoor furniture. Reviewers especially love it for s'mores!
City Bonfires is a small biz specializing in this product.
Reviewers say it's the perfect size for balconies.
Promising review: "We love our city bonfire! This kit was a perfect gift and our kids loved having s’mores out back. We have used it many times and appreciate we can use it in our small townhome backyard." —Maura B
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $35.95.
11. But if you're already working with a full-size firepit, some color-changing packets for your fire will make things feel so much more magical! These are a crowd-pleaser.
Magical Flames is a small biz specializing in this product.
Promising review: "Magical Flames Fire Color Changing Packets are the backyard secret weapon you never knew you needed! These super colorful wonders turn an ordinary fire into a mesmerizing spectacle that lasts about 45 minutes. Throw in two or three at a time, and you've got a backyard rave that even Mother Nature would RSVP to. A simple yet enchanting way to add a pop of color to your outdoor gatherings!" —Matt Peterson
Get a 25-pack from Amazon for $19.50 (also available in "cosmic" colors).
12. An indoor/outdoor rug built to weather rain and more can pull together decor for an outdoor room or just cover up an ugly surface. This is a sure bet to help cozy things up a bit, too.
Promising review: "Love this rug. These were recommended by a friend for use on my outdoor patio. They are terrific. So easy to clean and no matter what the weather brings, they always look fantastic. And they make my outdoors look like a living room. Great, inexpensive way to spruce up a backyard." —Miami
Get it from Amazon for $51+ (available in four colors and sizes).