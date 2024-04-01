43 Things Under $50 That’ll Make Your Home Work So Much Better For You

Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads. And 5% of profits are donated to the American Brain Tumor Association.

Promising review: "In the 45+ yrs I’ve been washing sheets, I’ve tried everything to keep them from wadding up like a burrito. This works! I use them for my king sized bed and no more wet little bundle in the middle after drying them! The pillowcases now wind up on top instead of twisted and wet inside. It’s super easy to attach the corners of the sheet to the silicone square. The sheets come out cleaner and there’s no need to re-dry them! I bought one for both of my daughters — always happy to make life easier for them! Now I use them for my queen-size beds as well. I enjoy washing my sheets weekly now! I highly recommend." —Leslie Burch

