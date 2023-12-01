63 Travel Products That'll Make You Feel As Prepared As A Flight Attendant

1. An Apple AirTag for each bag to give you peace of mind as you hop continents.
Storytime: After traveling last summer carry-on only, and being a person who tries to carry on whenever possible, I finally bought a couple of Apple AirTags during Black Friday sales. And I am SO grateful I did. My normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!), so I had to check my bags for a December 2022 trip to Vienna and back from Prague (with a layover in Frankfurt). My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed in Newark, New Jersey, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that yes, my backpack AirTag was indeed with me, but my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany. (The screen grab is from an Amazon review, but you get the gist.) The AirTag also helped me track FedEx's delivery of the suitcase to my parents' house, where I was spending the holidays immediately after my Europe trip ended. I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. TL;DR: I think AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year. And I'm not the only one who thinks so.
Promising review: "I bought a pair of these AirTags for a trip to France, and I’m so glad I did! First of all, the setup is super easy. I had zero problems, and both were done in, like, five minutes. I put one in my purse and one in my suitcase. On the way back home, the airline lost my luggage. Checked the Find My Friends app where the AirTag is tracked, and I could see that it never left the Charles de Gaulle airport. I felt more assurance being able to track my bag through the app as it made its way across the world back to me. 10/10 would recommend!" —Lindsay Kirby
Get it from Amazon for $28.50 (also available in a four-pack for $89.99).
2. An anti-theft backpack because yes you should always be aware of possible pickpockets, but the main compartment's zipper facing your back will help you focus a bit more on La Sagrada Familia instead if your wallet is still in your bag.
Not only does the backpack open from the inside, but it also has a phone pocket, document pocket, front zippered pocket, and an exterior side pocket. It's also made of nylon, so it's waterproof and has a strap to change it into a shoulder bag.
Promising review: "This is a must-buy for international travelers! I cannot say enough amazing things about this backpack. It’s surprisingly spacious for how small the bag is, which makes it portable/practical and comfortable while having it on. This backpack lasted an entire trip through multiple airports and layovers, and all across our trip through Europe. It was amazing. Because the main zipper sat against my back, I never worried about getting my items stolen. But I also had the luxury of having the two front zippers that were also surprisingly spacious to hold nonprecious items such as water bottles or cheap sunglasses, etc. This backpack also is extremely durable. It was the perfect day pack to gather knick-knacks and souvenirs for friends and family and hold whatever I shoved in it! Can we also take time to appreciate how cute this backpack is as well! It went with all my outfits due to the neutral color and had the side strap if we went out to a fancy restaurant. I could easily turn it from a backpack to a purse in seconds! A MUST-HAVE!" —H Bradshaw
Get it from Amazon for $24.29+ (available in two sizes and 14 colors).
3. A pair of compression socks because since you saw Karl and Frank from Succession snap on their own, you've thought "Hmm, maybe I should get some of those."
Read more about compression socks for travel at Johns Hopkins and The Huffington Post.
Promising review: "Bought these to wear on a three-leg flight to Europe. My legs are thin and the socks were tighter than I anticipated when I put them on. Was a little concerned they might be uncomfortable but I have to say I was pleasantly surprised when I arrived at my destination 15+ hours later with NO swelling in my ankles/feet. The only downside is they are thin, like thick stockings. I wore ankle boots over them which was great on the plane but not so comfortable walking around when I arrived at my destination. Should have changed to (or added) thicker socks at that time so boots would fit better and feet wouldn't get sore from sliding forward in shoes." —LJA
Get them from Amazon for $19.35+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and in 12 colors).
And check out our full Physix Gear compression socks review here.
4. A Trtl pillow that, thanks to its scarf-like construction, you can easily to adjust to your perfect comfort level and tilt angle to get some Zzzzzs while someone else gets you to where you're going.
Promising review: "I just returned from a trip to Europe and I would not have survived without this pillow. I hate middle plane seats and I still somehow got stuck with a middle seat on a 9.5-hour flight. With the Trtl I was actually able to get some sleep! It's neither big nor bulky and it didn't hog valuable suitcase space. It really does look like a hefty scarf wrapped around your neck, and I loved that I could adjust it to cover the bottom part of my face to prevent any awkward sleep-faces in public." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
And check out our full Trtl Pillow review here.
5. Some expandable hangers will help you better organize all your beautiful ensembles *and* have a legit place to hang up any clothes you launder while you're on your luxurious two-week vacation.
Promising review: "On a trip to Europe, I used these hangers to hang my laundry to dry. I even hung a pair of wet jeans (through the belt loops). I thought the hanger would break, but it held up fine! Hotels never supply enough hangers, so I will be bringing these along when I travel." —debi
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $13.99.
6. A stroller that'll fold up and fit in the overhead on a plane so you don't have to gate check your stroller and wait around to start on your grand family adventure.
It folds up so small that it was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the most compact stroller. It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds and the stroller only weighs 9.5 pounds.
Promising review: "100% the most crucial item that we took on our 3-week trip to Europe with our 2-year-old. The wheels lock to maneuver uneven surfaces, and it’s super light weight. Buy a backpack style bag for it. You can also buy a cup holder attachment. Being able to put it in the overhead compartment on the plane was a game changer. No more waiting at the gate for a checked stroller or worse, having it sent with your luggage. Takes just a little practice folding up, and sometimes a little elbow grease but put your weight into it and you’ll get it." —Kesley
Get it from Amazon for $199.95+ (available in two styles and two colors).
7. An inflatable foot rest you might have to buy multiple of so everyone in the family has one of their own. You can inflate it to three different heights!
Promising review: "I was hesitant to order this for our upcoming travels to Europe, but I'm so glad I did. The foot rest pillow is sturdy, inflates very easily (with a choice of two different heights), and once deflated, folds into a small carry pouch. The footrest came with a contoured sleep mask and ear plugs." —Maria N.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors and also in a two-pack).
8. A travel pouch that attaches to your bra so you can safe guard your cards and money — even when you're on the metro in Paris that everyone in your life warned you about before you set out on your trip.
9. A set of sunscreen reminder stickers can pair with your body sunscreen so there's someone besides you and your pal who're wading in the waves to remind you that, uh, yes, you do need to reapply! Oh and they last for 12 hours. Once a sticker turns colors, it's time to reapply.
Check out a TikTok of the sunscreen stickers in action.
Promising review: "Just used this product on a recent trip to Florida. I made sure to wash my skin before application and it lasted about two days on my skin without coming off. When out of the sun or behind UV glass, like in a car, the spot turns clear. As soon as you step into the sun it turns purple. If you use a sunblock it starts to become clear or semi clear. After being on the beach and having gone into the water a few times the spot started seeing purple and I applied sunblock again. In a minute the spot was clear again. So this is very effective In alerting me when to reapply." —RGTorque
Get two 16-counts from Amazon for $25.99+ (also available as a 48-count).
10. A wheeled carry-on bag small enough to qualify as a personal item on super stringent airlines. It can fit underneath an airplane seat! You can avoid checking a bag, glide through security, *and* don't have to hurt your shoulder by carrying a duffel bag that'd also fit strict bag measurement policies. Take that, Spirit Airlines. (This'll pay for itself after a few trips.)
Now you won't even have to pull your suitcase outta the overhead!
Promising review: "This is it! I have been wanting a four wheel under the seat carryon and have looked at many, ordered many, returned many.
This is a keeper! It's lightweight, fits under the seat, is small and light enough to place in the overhead bin, is roomy, maneuvers spectacularly down airplane aisles. Buy one, you'll be glad you did." —L. Martinez
"Would buy again. I liked everything about this carryon. It did fit under the seat. I booked one of the seats with extra leg room. If you are very tall, and have a regular seat, it might not work. I was able to get a week's clothing inside. Very pleased." —Rita Richter
Get it from Amazon for $101.50.
11. A digital luggage scale will make sure that you aren't slammed with an overweight luggage fee (ugh) or having to move stuff from your checked bag to your carry-on to avoid said fee (also, ugh).
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
I tested this digital luggage scale out when packing for a trip to Iceland — check out my demo of how it works on TikTok!
Promising review: "We purchased this to help us manage the weight of our packed luggage for our July 2022 13-day trip to Europe. This thing worked flawlessly. It was accurate, easy to use and carry. Would highly recommend to help us meet the <50 pound luggage requirement. Would buy again." —Bob B
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
12. A set of towel clips you'll be grateful you packed once the wind kicks up as you're 20 feet away tossing a football with your pals. (And you can use it to hang up your wet swimsuit after.)
Check out a TikTok of the towel clips in action.
Promising review: "I purchased these for a family of eight going on a cruise and they loved them! So easy to use, just put your towel on the beach chair and clip down with these. They said they were especially awesome on windy days when others towels were blowing away if they were not sitting on the chair. The family was able to go to lunch or take a walk and not worry that their towels had been blown away and someone had then snagged their seats. Very inexpensive and functional clips." —TypeA
Get a set of 16 from Amazon for $9.99.