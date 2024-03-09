49 Small Tips To Make Your Place Look So Much Better This Year

1. Add magnetic garage handles that'll bring some serious curb appeal to your home for an EXTREMELY small fraction of the price of getting some carriage-style doors. They're pricey as heck. These magnets are not.
2. Invest in a jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet.
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. Kick the blinds to the curb and get some privacy without the cord (it can be dangerous for kids and pets!) by applying a window film that'll still let in SO much light. I did this to my bathroom window and congratulate myself for it every day.
4. Refinish tired metal furniture with some metallic spray paint for a weekend afternoon project that'll have substantial payoff. Just look at that zhuzhed bistro set!
5. De-fuzz your whole household with a reusable roller dog hair remover that'll have you toss your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one (it has a sturdy brush system) picks up off your beloved couch that both you and your dog basically live on.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
6. Hang up a tapestry (or something more substantial than a poster or print) that'll skim over any dents, unsightly utility panel doors, scuffs, or other marks that distract from your aesthetic.
7. Use a bottle of leather conditioner to revive your leather goods *even* as large as a leather couch! Welcome to your next project while you catch up on the latest ep of your fave true-crime podcast!
8. Pull together decor for an outdoor room or just cover up an ugly surface with an indoor/outdoor rug built to weather rain and more.
9. Swap out one of those weird long pillows (sorry!) for a ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep gusts from coming in under the door. It'll just look like a natural part of your door so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!
10. Give yourself some peace of mind if you're into open windows for the sake of a breeze with this low-key motion sensor you can place on your partially opened window that'll act like your guard dog while ya' snooze. And if you upgrade this plan, you can save on homeowner's insurance!
11. Cover up dings and discoloration on door frames and molding with some wood scratch cover so everything will blend in like normal. Also, it requires no sanding or refinishing! Cue to you on the prowl for more wood surfaces you can fix up.
12. And hide smaller scratches on your fave furniture with a set of wood repair markers. We love a repair instead of a replacement product!
13. Or dress up that water stain that won't quit with a charming burlap table runner because people will just assume that you're always ready to entertain.
14. Tidy up with a rotating makeup/skincare organizer for putting your most-used options within close range without overpowering the vanity.
15. Tuck stray cords outta the way with cable clip organizers because you need your phone charger by your bed but you don't have to trip over it or make it take center stage.
16. Plus you can use a pack of adhesive cord bundlers you can stick on the back of your kitchen appliances to keep power cords orderly instead of tripping up you (and your kitchen countertop setup).
17. Put on a velvet slipcover to give your ragged old couch a completely new look. Plus, the slipcover comes with straps to keep it in place so you don't have to fuss with it all the time.
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and love seat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five sizes and ten colors).