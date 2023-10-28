18 Things You Should Probably Replace And Definitely Haven't

1. An Essence Cosmetics falsies effect mascara because once you open that tube, the transformative cosmetic is only good for two to three months. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions.
Promising review: "Holy grail mascara! I've used this mascara for about three years now and it still tops any other mascara I've tried. It will transfer if you apply it to your lower lashes, so I use a different mascara for my bottom lashes, which I don't mind at all. I always get asked if I'm wearing falsies! It's a mascara that stays wet longer, so I always apply one coat, let it get tacky, then apply a second coat, for best results." —Joseph Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in waterproof and sculpted volume versions).
2. Teeth whitening pens you used a few times on your outside bones, then forget about after they moseyed their way to the back of the medicine cabinet. Those oldies may not have an expiration date, but let's play it safe.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "These are my new holy grail. I have always dreaded whitening my teeth due to the fact that I have very sensitive gums. With this it doesn't hurt or cause any sensitivity. As long as you don’t go too close to your gum line, it’s fine. Plus, I love how this is so easy and convenient to use on the go. Will buy again when I run out." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99 (be sure to clip the coupon to get the marked price).
3. A "flossing toothbrush" you can swap in for a toothbrush older than three months. This one has two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles PLUS longer ones that are 10 times thinner to *really* get in between teeth and gums, mimicking flossing. Psst, it's also safe for sensitive teeth.
Mouthwatchers is a small business by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans — which are great for targeting stuff often missed with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about them: "I personally bought this and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. "
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
4. An exfoliating scrub mitt that if you've already jumped on the (v smart) bandwagon, you should be swapping out about every four months. And if you aren't a devotee yet, it helps you part with excess dead skin and particles while you use it a couple of times a month. Reviewers find it super helpful for removing self-tanner, addressing ingrown hairs, and increasing circulation.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (also available in a set of two).
5. A silicone toilet brush and bowl set that'll do a mighty fine job replacing your 6-month-old toilet brush. With this silicone version, you can get away with using it for about a year. Reviewers swear it gives a *legit* clean thanks to its construction that works (and cleans up) way better than traditional toilet brushes.
(Oh and there's a tweezer in the handle to help you clean it!)
Promising review: "Needed to replace my toilet brush and stumbled across this silicone brush. I was intrigued at it being quick drying, slim, and not collecting that nasty water at the bottom of the holder like traditional brushes. It really is a slim brush and holder, which was great as it's less obvious in the bathroom. It cleans the toilet bowl well. A few shakes before putting it back and it seems like it is mostly dry. Glad I gave this a try." —Mil
Get it from Amazon for $8.49.
6. And in case the situation is a bit more dire, a toilet wand cleaning system with removable heads so you'll stop regretting your decision to potty train your cats.
Includes a wand, storage caddy, and six disinfecting wand head refills.
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before and after pic attached." —Whitney
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
7. A charcoal konjac sponge if you've been using this ~gentle~ exfoliating wonder for more than three months.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $10.50.
8. A shower curtain liner with mesh storage pockets I love and will buy for as long as it's a thing I can buy. After all, you should be washing your liner every three months and replacing every six months. So I'd bet it's about time to upgrade.
Yep, you're looking at my shower! I upgraded from a corner tension rod caddy and never want to go back. The mesh pockets drain water so your liner won't get all icky. And they make it easy to tell the difference between the minimalist packaging for your face wash and shave cream when it's way too early in the morning. Read my full review of Maytex Pockets Shower Curtain Liner (#2) to learn more about why I'm in love with an object that can't love me back.
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
9. Nyx Butter Gloss slides on *so* smooth that it'll feel less painful once you ditch all your glosses that are more than a year old. And at this budget-friendly price, you might just do more than replace and full-on *expand* said collection.
FYI, some reviewers say it's a comp for Kylie glosses.
Promising review: "This lip gloss is my ride or die holy grail. I have almost all the colors. It's so smooth and moisturizing, lasts a long time, and I love the colors!!" —HatchMama
Get it from Amazon for $4.97 (available in 33 colors).
Also, be sure to check out how long cosmetics and makeup last.
10. Or if you prefer clear gloss this Broadway long-lasting clear lip gloss set comes in a set of three and often gets compared to the likes of MAC and Kylie Cosmetics in the review section.
It comes with three different formulas: mint oil that creates a refreshing cooling sensation (perfect for soothing a cracked lip), rosehip oil for reducing fine lines, and coconut oil for deeply hydrating and locking in moisture.
Promising review: "I have tried so many lip glosses from MAC to Kylie to Shea Moisture and Kiehls and I have to say this is by far THE best lip gloss. It is sooo smooth and glossy and doesn’t have that normal stickiness to it, which is absolutely amazing!" —Paige
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $4.49.
11. A beet and fresno hot sauce can doctor up most anything they already have at home...except for that bottle of opened hot sauce in the back of your fridge that looks unfamiliar. Toss it and replace it with this delish condiment.
Hot N Saucy is a woman-owned and NYC-based small biz that has some super flavorful sauce options.
I've had this sauce over eggs, with grilled chicken and just about everything else. It hasn't disappointed for anything! I'm somewhat obsessed with hot sauce and have five in my fridge at any given time but find myself reaching for this one often. The beet gives it a sweet twist and the fresno still gives it a bit of a kick that's not *too* hot. (Sometimes I like stuff that's too hot, but people who are OK with medium spicy would be happy with this.)
Get it from Hot N Saucy for $10.
12. And while we're on the delicious subject, a Momofuku soy sauce will be a restaurant-grade boost to your weeknight dinners. After all, the expiration date on the bottle in your fridge rubbed off eons ago and you're shocked the takeout packets in your fridge door haven't started decomposing.
I have some of this stuff and home and trust me, you haven't had soy sauce 'til you've had this stuff. Sometimes I just make plain white rice and put this one it, and it's delicious enough to eat solo!
Promising review: "Taste is awesome. So much more flavor. Regular soy sauce mostly tastes like salt. I love it on everything." —Susan S.
Get it from Momofoku for $12.
13. Kewpie mayonnaise which, for the uninitiated, is soooooo superior to the ho-hum stuff that you get from the huge chain grocery store. (And I'm southern and saying this despite the regional holy grail Duke's.) After all, did you check the expiration date on the bottle in the fridge the last time that you made a quick 'n' dirty tuna salad sandwich?
Umamicart is a small online grocery store founded by Andrea, who is self-described as a "first-gen, third-culture kid." She was born and raised in Spain to Chinese parents who immigrated there as adults, then made her own move to NYC 10 years ago. She has long connected with her culture through food (her parents owned a Chinese restaurant) and her goal with Umamicart was to create a place to find traditional and staple Asian ingredients in one place.
Promising review: "We love Kewpie mayo on sandwiches, deviled eggs, tuna and egg salad, and almost everything to which you would add mayo." —Lynn F.
Get it from Umamicart for $6.95.
14. Scotch-Brite nonscratch sponges to tackle that caked-on mess without making your casserole dish look like it went through battle without having to do the sniff test on the ragged sponge currently parked at your sink. Yes, you can microwave that wet sponge for a minute to kill bacteria. But it still has a shelf life.
Promising review: "Great sponges. They work great if you cut them in half as well. Then you get twice the sponges and it's easier to clean in the corner of casserole dishes. The 'rough' side does a great job with baked on messes without scratching any of my dishes. The sponges are durable and don't fall apart easily, if it starts to smell I just pop it in the dishwasher with my dishes for a quick sterilize. Works great for Dutch ovens, pots, pans, regular dishes, etc." —MMS
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.13.