39 Things To Improve The Appearance Of Your Kitchen *Without* A Full Renovation

1. Some matte-steel cabinet pulls for a modern touch to those cabinets that were likely installed when you were in kindergarten. Even if you don't consider yourself a handy person, this is a super easy DIY.
Promising review: "Can't beat the quality for the price! Solid weight, none arrived scratched, bent or broken. Definitely get the template! It makes installation a breeze! With the template, I had 24 handles installed in less than 45 minutes! Immediately upgraded my cabinets. Very happy with this purchase!" —alexa
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in quantities 1–60 and in seven colors).
2. A Cerama Bryte cooktop cleaning kit so you can finally get rid of the gunk that seemed like it would never come off of your stove.
The kit includes a 10-ounce bottle of Cerama Bryte Cooktop Cleaner, one cleaning pad, and one scraper to make it a quick and easy job.
Promising review: This really worked! I I had been using a soft scrub type of cleanser on my glass cooktop. I didn’t think this stuff would do much better but I wanted to try it because of all the good reviews. It really works well. I was impressed at the improvement to the look of my cooktop and it definitely works better than just a abrasive cleanser soft scrub type of thing. Will buy again." —Krista Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
3. Some stove burner covers to help you catch the mess right away on gas stovetops. Or just cover up some chipped or sorry-looking stovetops. (I live in a rental with a white gas stovetop that def has some unsightly chips on it, so I can relate!)
Psst, as you can see above, this set also comes with a crumb catcher where your stovetop meets your countertop!
Promising review: "I've been using the foil ones and while they do the job, they're not so nice to look at. I like that this is black so it matches the original color of the appliances, but more importantly I like that this has a larger surface area to catch the drips that the foil ones never could before. They're also trim to fit, so they get right up into each burner without leaving gaps where drips can burn where it's hardest to clean. Time will tell if they're as durable/reusable as they claim. If they are, then I'll try to trim two of the spares to fit the center large burner. Overall recommended." —Michael
Get an 8-pack from Amazon for $10.99 (available in six colors).
4. A magnetic stove shelf that's the perfect amount of room to keep your most-used spices so you don't have to go digging in your cabinet while the oil is literally poppin' on your stove top.
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet, and it is an awesome storage space for my more often used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three types and three sizes).
5. Some wood polish and conditioner that'll revive worn-out wood surfaces like cabinets and floors. Those cabinets may have decades of wear and tear but they don't have to *look* it.
Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.
Promising review: "I have tried numerous products on my wood kitchen cabinets, and nothing has worked. You can see from the photos that they were in really bad shape. I applied this product and let it sit for 45 minutes before I wiped the cabinets down. I can’t believe how well it worked! If this didn’t work, I figured I would have to refinish or paint the cabinets because they looked so bad. I’m so glad I tried it! It has saved me a lot of time and money!" —nicole feather
Get it from Amazon for $8.47.
6. A wood scratch cover to hide all those dings and scrapes on the original trim and doors that've been around longer than you, and have SEEN some things.
Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!
Get it from Amazon for $5.34.
7. A set of wood repair markers can hide smaller scratches. (I used some of these on scratches on my *own* kitchen cabinet doors in my rental apartment, and they totally blended in with the stain.)
Promising review: "I’ve used these to touch up our armoire, coffee table, chair and couch legs, kitchen cabinets, bar stools. The variety of colors make it possible to touch up almost anything. I’m not sure what or how to use the wax. The end result isn’t noticeable that it’s been marked up with a marker." —FrankSFO
Get a set of 13 from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A container of touch-up paint that'll help cover up all those chips and marks that seem to follow you around the room like one of those portraits where the eyes look straight forward.
Just make sure that the paint is a match!
Promising review: "Rather than ditching furniture into a landfill, which is bad for the environment and one's pocketbook, this product allows you to give new life to existing furniture. Between the Soto touchup and new handles, my entertainment center looks like new....for less than $35. If you can use liquid paper, you can use this. I just ordered another bottle for porcelain. This is a fantastic product. You will love it!" —LexiNYC
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in 25 colors).
9. A set of fridge organizers because you're spellbound by #FridgeTok videos and yearn for your own appliance to be as blissfully organized as those stars. And these'll prevent all kinds of spills!
Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" —Sarah C.
Get a set of eight bins from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four sizes and in sets of two, four, and six).
10. A set of under-cabinet lights to bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets that you wish you could replace. This'll instantly make your kitchen look *so* expensive.
Promising review: "I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets). They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" —pauly
Get a 10' strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $19.80.