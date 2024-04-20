39 Things To Improve The Appearance Of Your Kitchen *Without* A Full Renovation

Psst, as you can see above, this set also comes with a crumb catcher where your stovetop meets your countertop!

Promising review: "I've been using the foil ones and while they do the job, they're not so nice to look at. I like that this is black so it matches the original color of the appliances, but more importantly I like that this has a larger surface area to catch the drips that the foil ones never could before. They're also trim to fit, so they get right up into each burner without leaving gaps where drips can burn where it's hardest to clean. Time will tell if they're as durable/reusable as they claim. If they are, then I'll try to trim two of the spares to fit the center large burner. Overall recommended." —Michael

Get an 8-pack from Amazon for $10.99 (available in six colors).