35 Things That Reviewers Are Glad They Packed For Road Trips

SlumberPod is a small biz that's been featured on Shark Tank!

Promising review: "We took a 10-day road trip stopping in all different locations with my 18-month-old. Such an game changer! No stress at all as to where or how he would nap! He slept great everywhere and I didn’t have to do my usual blackout shade where I’m trying to make shades on the fly everywhere we went like we had to do with my other two when they were little. Do a test run setting it up before you travel. It’s not terribly hard but the first attempt needs some extra time. The tent runs warm so make sure your child is wearing light breathable clothes is the room is 68 or above. My son wore just a short sleeve onesie and a light sleep sack and was still warm with the room temp 68. I cracked the window to make it a lot cooler in the room he slept in since we didn’t do the whole fan attachment thing." —jillyb

Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in five colors).

