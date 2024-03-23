27 Things That Made Reviewers More Comfortable On Cruises

It comes with one handle and one blade refill!

Promising review: "I bought these for a cruise last year. Cruise ship bathrooms are notoriously tiny, in the shower especially. Having a very short, comfortable handle made it extremely easy to shave in very tight quarters. The five blades made for a very close and smooth shave on my legs. All the better for island hopping! Seriously, I can honestly say that these are the best razors to do the job beautifully and comfortably that I've purchased in many, many years... Added bonus: ANY Venus razor can be mixed and/or matched with ANY Venus handle. So Experiment. Get your own Awesome combo... I've reordered three times and counting!" —CruisinTrkrs

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.