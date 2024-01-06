Just 36 Spices, Seasonings, And Condiments That’ll Really Level Up Your Homemade Meals — Even If You’re Bad At Cooking

1. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey because sometimes dinner is lackluster leftovers or a frozen pizza you unearthed from the back of your freezer. When that's the case, this hot honey will truly transform your meal with a mere drizzle.
I've used this stuff and it is FANTASTIC. I've used it on protein bowls, salads, grilled cheese, cheese and crackers, and a variety of other things.
2. A jar of chili crisp from Fly By Jing to add a tingly kick to dumplings, noodles, meat, veggies, whatever you've got at home ready to be whipped up. You can even put it on ice cream! This'll become your fave new condiment ASAP.
Fly By Jing is Asian woman owned and sells sauces, oils, and dumplings!
Promising review: "I have purchased my share of Chili Crisps, but this is BY FAR MY FAVORITE!!!!!!! My job allowed its employees to build a box of our favorite items and this was one of the items I chose. And I tell you I’m so GLAD I DID!!!!! It had just the amount of heat and DID NOT HAVE A GREASY TASTE!!!! After my first BITE, I looked it up so I can place my order!!!!!!! GREAT JOB!!!!!!!" —Pozaya B.
3. Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend you'll want to sprinkle on all sorts of non-bagel things, like avocado toast and scrambled eggs as beginners.
SPQR Seasonings is a small business that sells, you guessed it, a variety of seasonings!
Promising review: "This seasoning is honestly my go to! I first found this company live on TikTok when they were showing the packaging process. I originally bought it mainly to support a small business but once it came I fell in LOVE. The bottle is huge, you definitely get your moneys worth. You can tell the ingredients are actually fresh and not processed. I have used my seasoning on so much but my favorites so far have been bagels, pork tenderloin and today I used it on homemade pigs in a blanket! I 100% recommend and will be buying more when I run out." —Abiagael
4. Maldon Sea Salt Flakes can truly elevate the *look* of your seasonings collection and also your dishes right before serving. There's just something about salt flakes that levels up your stuff.
5. A five-pack of Hon N Saucy hot sauces that'll help fill some gaps in your kitchen. And maybe even some gaps that you didn't know existed! I mean, Collards N Ghost? Now that you know that exists as a hot sauce, you must try it.
Hot N Saucy is a woman-owned and NYC-based small biz that has some super flavorful sauce options.
I've had the Beet N Fresno sauce by the same brand and completely trust any sauces after that.
Promising review: "Talk about an EXPLOSION of flavor in your mouth! I received my order super fast. The packaging was PERFECT, and you can literally taste the flavor before the heat. Best purchase I’ve made in a while and I can’t wait to order more for myself, friends and family!" —Sabrina
6. A trio of Bushwick Kitchen spicy sauces — including sriracha, maple syrup, and honey — can turn the "what do I do with this" ingredients in your kitchen into something that's pretty satisfying.
Bushwick Kitchen is a small biz. This set includes Spicy Honey, Spice Maple, and Gochujang Sriracha. I have this set and am getting into the dregs of it because I've found so many uses for it! Everything I've tried from the brand is delish.
Promising review: "I am addicted to all of Bushwick Kitchen’s products but I use their Gochujang Sriracha like an essential ingredient. I use it on EVERYTHING and love its mellow spiciness. I use their Meyer Lemon Honey in tea, their Salted Honey on buttered English muffins, and their Spicy Honey on fried chicken (and have even put it on pepperoni pizza — I swear that’s a killer combo)! I bought the gift pack as a hostess gift — both because I knew the chef would love them but also because I’d run out of my own stash and wanted to be sure to have some available for the weekend." —trish becker
7. A bottle of Bachan The Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce to make that plain white rice you've been ignoring in your cabinet taste AMAZING. (Trust me, I've used this very simple equation for a delish, quick meal side.) It's a combo of soy sauce, cane sugur, mirin, tomato, green onion, sea salt, organic rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, and toasted sesame oil.
Bachan is a Japanese-owned small business that makes this savory Japanese barbecue sauce. The name means "granny" in Japanese and founder, Justin Gill, incorporates the values and traditions his bachan passed down to him and hopes to continue them with his own family and in his business.
Promising review: "Alright, I get that this sauce is a little pricey, but it seriously packs some incredible flavor. I use this sauce as a binder for salmon. Apply a coat to both sides, season it, and then smoke it. I’m tellin' ya... it’s perfect." —Mark
8. Coop's Original Hot Fudge for a gourmet topping on your emotional support ice cream carton. BTW, it's gluten-free, non-GMO, *and* kosher.
Coop's is a small biz.
Promising review: "Coop's is just the absolute best!! I was introduced to the hot fudge a few years ago visiting friends in Massachusetts and since then I have been hooked! I recently went for the fudge and salted caramel combo package. The caramel is equally as delicious as the fudge. The rate at which my family has been consuming these sauces is a little alarming…it’s dangerously good and my kids call it the good-good sauce! Definitely recommend this to everyone — all ages will be happy!!" —Amazon Customer
9. A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning that'll be a low-sodium kick for grilling that's made from dried herbs, citrus, and granulated onion and garlic. Go ahead. Let this do the heavy lifting when it comes to seasoning.
Dan-O's Seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok during the pandemic, where the company now has over 4 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content.
Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt, and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." —Heartcri
10. A trio of TRUFF hot sauces — original, hotter, and white truffle — for a gourmet touch to your frozen dino nuggies. Mix the original with ketchup and thank me later.
Promising review: "Man, I tried this stuff at one of those fancy give-you-a-free-sample-and-talk-to-you-for-20-minutes grocery stores, and I had to buy it after that. The truffle flavor is solid, but not overwhelming (and legit truffle, not that watered down shortcut taste you sometimes get in cheaper oils or something) while the 'hot' is more than just straight heat but flavorful hot sauce.
It's pricey because it's quality, from my perspective, and you'll enjoy using it sparingly for a long time on eggs, cheese, pizza (oh, pro-tip; put on toaster pizzas from the supermarket for great added zing), etc. Worth it." —BigFoot Pete
11. And some jarred truffle-infused pasta sauce from the same brand for quite possibly the fanciest take on an easy, reliable pantry meal.
The Pomodoro sauce is hearty without any spice. And the Arrabbiata sauce delivers the heat. I've tried both of these flavors of Truff pasta sauce and they are SO good. It likely goes without saying but if you don't like truffles, you won't like this. It is VERY truffle-y. I'm also a big fan of the Truff hot sauce from the same brand. Most of the time I make a meal of whatever pasta and jarred sauce I happen to have as a last resort, but I look forward to eating pasta with this delish sauce — even if it's just noodles and sauce with not even a sprinkle of Parm to dress it up! It'll cost ya more than Prego or other store-bought sauces. But it's worth it as a treat!
12. A container of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust because cinnamon toast is THE ultimate snack and you can feel free to fight me on it. This'll transform all kinds of things just waiting to be dessert.
Check out a TikTok of the Cinnadust in action.
Promising review: "This is 10 out of 10, would order again. Try it on yogurt, ice cream, toast, carrots, and amazingly I saw a TikTok challenge with it on hard-boiled eggs. It is stupendous!!!" —ThatGuy
13. A 20-pack of grill seasonings including a variety of spice rubs and flavored salts. Maybe you're not a ~grill master~ but the seasonin g is just the thing that's been holding you back...'til now.
Promising review: "The fact that each spice is a small bottle helps with the taste. No one ever uses all of a large bottle of spices before they go bad. This collection is perfect." —Calliesophieb
14. An essentials kit from Brightland that comes with two EVOOs and two fruit-forward vinegars that'll make you wanna seek out some bread so you can really go wild dipping.
Brightland is a WOC–owned small biz, from Aishwarya Iyer, that sources its olives from a family-run farm in California.
What's included:
Awake — a bold and robust cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil.
Alive — a smooth and grassy cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil.
Rapture — a raw Balsamic vinegar that is double fermented with California zinfandel grapes and ripe Triple Crown blackberries.
Parasol — a raw Champagne vinegar that is double fermented with California chardonnay grapes and juicy Navel and Valencia oranges.
Promising review: "The oils taste so GOOD — really fresh and light. I love that they add so much flavor to every dish making me a chef at home!" —Barbiana L.
15. A bottle of truffle seasoning you can throw on ALL sorts of meals and snacks, which might just be the motivation you need to eat what you already have at home.
My colleague Emma Lord (pictured above) is ready to divulge why this stuff is so great:
"Okay, I bought this on a whim because there's a sushi place down the street from me that makes truffle avocado sushi rolls and I was like, 'I need these in my life, but I also need money to live.' I decided to DIY it with a regular $4 avocado roll, and this seasoning and the umami bliss of it all basically exploded my brain. Since then, I've tried it on eggs, on burritos, on potatoes, on chocolate mug cakes — pretty much every sweet and savory thing I can think of. The best part is you really get an excellent bang for your buck; it's so flavorful that I've been using this for months now and have barely made a dent in the container!"
Promising review: "Yes, I'm a truffle lover to begin with. And, of course, only a truffle is a truffle. But I gotta tell ya this delectable heaven-sent powder is one heck of a more versatile option. Utterly AMAZING on popcorn, in eggs, added to soups and sauces to layer flavors, veggies, PASTA... The list is endless (I think the only thing I haven't tried was sprinkling it on ice cream...although LOL). It is a bit salty so I advise testing the waters first. But I just ordered my 9th and 10th bottle of the Truffle Zest." —Greengirl
