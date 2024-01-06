Just 36 Spices, Seasonings, And Condiments That’ll Really Level Up Your Homemade Meals — Even If You’re Bad At Cooking

My colleague Emma Lord (pictured above) is ready to divulge why this stuff is so great:

"Okay, I bought this on a whim because there's a sushi place down the street from me that makes truffle avocado sushi rolls and I was like, 'I need these in my life, but I also need money to live.' I decided to DIY it with a regular $4 avocado roll, and this seasoning and the umami bliss of it all basically exploded my brain. Since then, I've tried it on eggs, on burritos, on potatoes, on chocolate mug cakes — pretty much every sweet and savory thing I can think of. The best part is you really get an excellent bang for your buck; it's so flavorful that I've been using this for months now and have barely made a dent in the container!"

Promising review: "Yes, I'm a truffle lover to begin with. And, of course, only a truffle is a truffle. But I gotta tell ya this delectable heaven-sent powder is one heck of a more versatile option. Utterly AMAZING on popcorn, in eggs, added to soups and sauces to layer flavors, veggies, PASTA... The list is endless (I think the only thing I haven't tried was sprinkling it on ice cream...although LOL). It is a bit salty so I advise testing the waters first. But I just ordered my 9th and 10th bottle of the Truffle Zest." —Greengirl

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.