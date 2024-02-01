37 Stylish Things That Solve So Many Annoying Things About Clothes

1. A portable rain hood you can keep in your bag or car for those days when it MIGHT rain but you neither trust the forecast nor want to plan your outfit around your own rain coat that's warm enough.
Promising review: "I love this! The quality is very nice and it fits great. Wore it last week in the rain with a coat I love that doesn't have a hood, and it was perfect. It slips right under your jacket so all you see is the hood, so it pretty much blends in with your jacket. Such a great idea! Wish there were more colors and patterns, I'd order more." —Jill Hammel
Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in two sizes).
2. A three-pack of Hanes white tanks that are more or less the women's-sized opaque version of the classic men's white tanks. Also, the arm hole is cut in a way that totally works without showing your bra.
I recently chatted with a stylist for a TV show (I shan't name which one), and she said that all the stylists on set are obsessed with these and buy them in bulk.
Get them from Target for $12.99 (available in sizes S–XXL).
3. A matching sweat set to throw a jacket or coat over to take you from bed to the grocery store because you KNOW you're going to run into that person you detest from high school when you're there. It's the law. Murphy's Law. Might as well go in *nice* looking sweats.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising review: "Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." —Kesha Follz
Get it from Amazon for $48.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and five colors).
4. A waist extender that'll help you get FAR more use out of those pants you're nervous about wearing to dinner because they're right on the cusp of being hard to button up. No need to replace! Be free! Use a waist extender!
Promising review: "I do not know how I lived without them. I have saved a bunch on unnecessary alterations." —Gerald Voigt
Get a five-pack of pants extenders for $6.99.
5. And on the flip side, a set of jean button pins can save the day when you're in between sizes on jeans you love — this pin helps you tighten up a waist gap on top. And all it takes is pressing it in. That's it!
Promising review: "There are the best things ever. I have jeans that fit great but the waist is always too loose. So I saw these on TikTok, and I was so curious to see if they worked or not. But seriously, you need to buy these, the buttons are great material and just the most useful things overall." —Alexa Botello
Get a set of 8 from Amazon for $5.99.
6. A lacy dicky as a cute but profesh look under a sweatshirt or sweater without sweating too much. Plus! It'll help hide any makeup stains right at your sweatshirt neck. (My sweatshirts ALL seem to get those.)
Promising review: "This fit better than I anticipated. It’s so practical not to have a full shirt underneath a sweater but have the look of one with a cute collar. I would like to wear more sweaters without getting too warm. Now I can. I’m more on the busty side but because of the adjustable straps under the arms, this fit perfectly." —MV
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in 11 styles)
7. A SUPER stretchy ribbed pencil skirt you can easily slip on — even if you have a baby bump you're having to base all your ensembles around. Just look at the reviewers. Everyone looks so cute in it with a variety of tops!
Promising review: "Perfect! Ordered an XL since I wore it to my baby shower when I was six months pregnant and it worked well! Nice stretch without being see-through. I ordered the khaki shade and I really love it. Wish they had it in white too!" —maria
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 19 colors).
8. A puffer vest perfect for layering.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $25.88 (available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors).
9. A heated jacket because wrapping yourself up in your Barefoot Dreams blanket somehow isn't as practical as you'd like. The rechargeable battery provides 10 hours of warmth with three heat settings. Cheers to incredibly warm outerwear in a non-bulky form. Oh! And it's machine-washable with a detachable hood.
Check out a TikTok of the heated jacket in action.
Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." —Ezra Adair
Get it from Amazon in two styles: $159.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and three colors) and $159.99 (available in men's sizes S–3XL and three colors).
10. A racerback tank top you can throw on with basically any bottom that you own. And reviewers say it's compressive enough that you can skip the bra with it — which is especially welcome when it's hot outside or you're wearing layers.
Promising review: "I have bought this top in seven different colors because I am that obsessed with it. I have gifted it to all of my friends for their birthdays because it is that great. It is spandex-like material and super comfy, but the fit and style of it are what I am obsessed with. It is super cute. I wear this to work out in or even just wear to go out in without a bra underneath, and it keeps everything in check. My number one clothing item for the last couple of months!!" —Midwestern Girl
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors).
11. A sensory compression tank in a soft, supportive material *without* tags. It's supportive enough to skip wearing a bra with it. Really, the only thing missing is its ability to make your lunch.
12. Or a plunging ruched bodysuit that'll stay in place with you as you move.
Promising review: "I love that this is a thicker material, especially in the front where it crosses over, and can keep you a bit warmer. It doesn't fit nearly as low-cut as in the product image, and can easily be worn to work without another shirt underneath it. Since it's not flimsy, you can wear this in 60-ish degree weather with just a light jacket, or indoors with no extra layers (I am usually cold in offices so this is really convenient)." —s_jm_sf
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 15 colors and styles). And if you're looking for a plus size option, this bodysuit ranges in sizes 12–24, has short sleeves, and is available in 10 colors.
13. A pair of pull-on Levi's jeans because maybe you need a new pair of skinny jeans. (Wear what you want, people!) But you're so used to living in leggings that you want a lil' bit of both. These'll please the "real pants" police if that's a concern.
FYI, these jeans are included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "Let me first start out by saying I'm a mom of two, in my mid-30s. Pants and I disagree on far too many levels (aka, once I found leggings after having children, it's been impossible to go back). Pair that with working from home (ahem, never having motivation to wear actual pants even if I wanted to) and you have a full-blown 'this woman is going to spend the rest of her life in yoga pants' situation. Enter these jeggings. I am not even apologizing for using the silly term of 'jeggings.' These could nearly pass for a legging-feel situation. ON TOP OF THAT, they look like real jeans. DONE. TAKE MY MONEY." —Sara W.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 2–28, three inseams, and eight colors).
14. Or some fleece-lined jeggings in case you want your pants to have a little more substance than fleece-lined leggings. It's 2024. The whole "leggings aren't pants" has ZERO credence. But sometimes people just want to look like they're wearing jeans and that's perfectly OK.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this product! I ordered these for a trip to Washington state, where I did a lot of hiking in snow and cool weather. These held up really well, had enough stretch in them to be comfortable for hiking but did not stretch out, and most importantly kept me warm!" —Aaron Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and in 45 colors).
15. A drawstring bodycon dress with some major versatility — you can adjust the drawstring for the perfect length and look, then throw all kinds of outerwear over it as needed. (I own it in black and wear it at least once a week!)
Promising reviews: "I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" —Catherine Thriveni
"This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 34 colors/styles).
16. Sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights that'll look like sheer tights for darker skin tones without the cold biting you. They're made of stretchy, rip-resistant material so they'll move with you whenever you're out and about. If you've ever thought, "I wish I could wear this skirt without freezing," then here ya go.
Melanin Fleece Tights is a Black-owned small business established in 2023 that specializes in inclusive fleece-lined tights.
Promising review: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm for and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly. They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" —Brejhe Halls
Get them from Melanin Fleece Tights for $33.95 (originally $59.95; available in women's sizes S–2X and three shades).
17. Plus some fleece-lined tights if you want that sheer look that'll go with your lighter skin tone. There's just something about a sheer tight look! But also something about being able to feel your legs in winter.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these winter leggings. I have been living in them! They are comfy and warm. They do pill in the dryer so I make sure to air dry them. These are thick! They allow my legs stay warm during really cold weather. Even at the temp outside now — 20 degrees Fahrenheit! I am planning to get one more set!" —Ninar
Get them from Amazon for