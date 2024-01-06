44 Stylish Things That Solve So Many Annoying Things About Clothes

1. A portable rain hood you can keep in your bag or car for those days when it MIGHT rain but you neither trust the forecast nor want to plan your outfit around your own rain coat that's warm enough.
Promising review: "I love this! The quality is very nice and it fits great. Wore it last week in the rain with a coat I love that doesn't have a hood, and it was perfect. It slips right under your jacket so all you see is the hood, so it pretty much blends in with your jacket. Such a great idea! Wish there were more colors and patterns, I'd order more." —Jill Hammel
Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in two sizes).
2. A three-pack of Hanes white tanks that are more or less the women's-sized opaque version of the classic men's white tanks. Also, the arm hole is cut in a way that totally works without showing your bra.
I recently chatted with a stylist for a TV show (I shan't name which one), and she said that all the stylists on set are obsessed with these and buy them in bulk.
Get them from Target for $12.99 (available in sizes S–XXL).
3. A matching sweat set to throw a jacket or coat over to take you from bed to the grocery store because you KNOW you're going to run into that person you detest from high school when you're there. It's the law. Murphy's Law. Might as well go in *nice* looking sweats.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising review: "Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." —Kesha Follz
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and five colors).
4. A waist extender that'll help you get FAR more use out of those pants you're nervous about wearing to dinner because they're right on the cusp of being hard to button up. No need to replace! Be free! Use a waist extender!
Promising review: "I do not know how I lived without them. I have saved a bunch on unnecessary alterations." —Gerald Voigt
Get a five-pack of pants extenders for $6.99.
5. And on the flip side, a set of jean button pins can save the day when you're in between sizes on jeans you love — this pin helps you tighten up a waist gap on top. And all it takes is pressing it in. That's it!
Promising review: "There are the best things ever. I have jeans that fit great but the waist is always too loose. So I saw these on TikTok, and I was so curious to see if they worked or not. But seriously, you need to buy these, the buttons are great material and just the most useful things overall." —Alexa Botello
Get a set of 8 from Amazon for $5.99.
6. A lacy dicky as a cute but profesh look under a sweatshirt or sweater without sweating too much. Plus! It'll help hide any makeup stains right at your sweatshirt neck. (My sweatshirts ALL seem to get those.)
Promising review: "This fit better than I anticipated. It’s so practical not to have a full shirt underneath a sweater but have the look of one with a cute collar. I would like to wear more sweaters without getting too warm. Now I can. I’m more on the busty side but because of the adjustable straps under the arms, this fit perfectly." —MV
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in 11 styles)
7. A pair of THE TikTok-famous Target office sweatpants that I own — a person who always, ALWAYS wears dresses — and won't stop talking about because they're THAT comfy. I live in them during fall and winter.
Reviewers helpfully recommend sizing down one and I found this to be true. I wear a size 14 and oftentimes go between L and XL. I ordered the L and they fit perfectly. In fact, I'm able to layer fleece-lined leggings underneath them — which I did on a December trip to Vienna, Budapest, and Prague where temps dropped down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. (More on that below.)
Get them from Target for $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and six colors/prints).
8. A SUPER stretchy ribbed pencil skirt you can easily slip on — even if you have a baby bump you're having to base all your ensembles around. Just look at the reviewers. Everyone looks so cute in it with a variety of tops!
Promising review: "Perfect! Ordered an XL since I wore it to my baby shower when I was six months pregnant and it worked well! Nice stretch without being see-through. I ordered the khaki shade and I really love it. Wish they had it in white too!" —maria
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 19 colors).
9. A puffer vest perfect for layering and freeing up your arms for stringing up some holiday lights.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors).
10. An off-the-shoulder brami in a comfy, stretchy material you won't have to wear a bra with! Because remember last time you wore an off-the-shoulder look you had to deal with annoying bra straps? Not today!
Get it from Klassy Network for $45 (available in sizes XXS–3X and six colors).
11. Or perhaps a sweater maxi dress you can wear without a bra. Tbh, it doesn't get much comfier than that.
Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business that specializes in tops with built-in bras.
Get it from Klassy Network for $85 (available in sizes XS–3XL and two colors).
12. A heated jacket because wrapping yourself up in your Barefoot Dreams blanket somehow isn't as practical as you'd like. The rechargeable battery provides 10 hours of warmth with three heat settings. Cheers to incredibly warm outerwear in a non-bulky form. Oh! And it's machine-washable with a detachable hood.
Check out a TikTok of the heated jacket in action.
Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." —Ezra Adair
Get it from Amazon in two styles: $159.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and three colors) and $159.99 (available in men's sizes S–3XL and three colors).
13. Or if you prefer for your arms to have fullll movement, a rechargeable lightweight heated vest you could maybe even layer under a topcoat in an attempt to keep all your limbs warmer.
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE my vest! Lightweight, but keeps you toasty warm on the golf course or a snowy day. Highly recommend this vest, and their customer support is fantastic too. Will be buying a few as holiday gifts." —JLM
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and three colors, and in men's sizes).
14. A racerback tank top you can throw on with basically any bottom that you own. And reviewers say it's compressive enough that you can skip the bra with it — which is especially welcome when it's hot outside or you're wearing layers.
Promising review: "I have bought this top in seven different colors because I am that obsessed with it. I have gifted it to all of my friends for their birthdays because it is that great. It is spandex-like material and super comfy, but the fit and style of it are what I am obsessed with. It is super cute. I wear this to work out in or even just wear to go out in without a bra underneath, and it keeps everything in check. My number one clothing item for the last couple of months!!" —Midwestern Girl
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors).
15. A sensory compression tank in a soft, supportive material *without* tags. It's supportive enough to skip wearing a bra with it. Really, the only thing missing is its ability to make your lunch.
16. A super stretchy mock turtleneck bodysuit for that tucked-in look without all the fussing.
Promising review: "So happy I found this. Of course, I found it on TikTok but this top is one of my staple fall pieces now. Super comfortable and stretchy so I don't feel like I'm being suffocated. It is a little thin so don't wear a black bra unless it's intentional. Otherwise this is 10/10 would recommend." —Amber Brooks
Get it from Amazon for $24.98 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 29 colors).