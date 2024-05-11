46 Smart Buys For People With Irresponsible Roommates Or Family Members

1. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a TikTok-famous cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet. This'll seriously come in handy even if your roomie has gotten better about cleaning as of late. Sometimes you just need a new product to get halfway excited about doing chores.
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
2. A timed safety shut-off plug in case your sister's holy grail hair straightener doesn't have an auto-shutoff and she's a tad forgetful.
Promising review: "Purchased to use on a coffee maker. The problem was coffee was being made, and the pot emptied, but no one turned it off. Now everyone knows to push the timer to start the coffee, and no one forgets to turn it off (before the carafe is damaged)." —AoiMizuno
Get it from Amazon for $11.49+ (available in three timer types).
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal. You don't see them overzealously dumping, but you KNOW it's happening.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.50.
4. A "Magic Tap" automatic drink dispenser so kids can help themselves to some OJ without them trying to pull the whole container out of the fridge (which has def spelled disaster in the past). It's battery-operated and spillproof!
Check out a TikTok of the drink dispenser in action.
Promising review: "Super happy with this purchase. Our two little ones (5- and 3-years-old) can now easily fill their own drinks. We also purchased a dual cereal dispenser from Amazon, so now the kids can get their own breakfast cereal with milk!" —April M. Ramos
Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (available in four colors and in multipacks).
5. A "Bacon Bin" everyone can pour leftover bacon grease into for later use in whipping up some delicious food. What a cute way to prevent sink plumbing problems!
Check out a TikTok of the bacon bin in action.
Talisman Designs is a small business that specializes in at-home cooking and entertaining products.
Promising review: "This little piggy works perfectly for storing or discarding the grease created from cooking. You can either store the grease/ lard in the container for future use, or as I do, pop the pig in the freezer for a bit, then dispose of the solidified grease. Would buy again." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
6. A bag of FryAway cooking oil solidifier that'll transform used oil into a solid that's super easy to throw in the trash. Again, let's not pour that stuff down the drain!
FryAway is a US-based small business specializing in planet-friendly cooking waste solutions.
Promising review: "I will always keep this stocked in my house! My husband sent me a TikTok, I know I know, and I thought it couldn't hurt to try it out. I loved after the first night! I could easily remove the hardened oil and throw it out." —Roberta
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. A dog bark deterrent device in case your roommate's dog-rearing skills leave a lot of room for improvement and you're therefore treated to an endless stream of their poor pup's barks when you're at home and they're not. This gadget emits an ultrasonic frequency audible only to canine ears, encouraging them to stop barking.
This device comes from a small, family-run business called NPS! To use, make sure you're within 16–25 feet of your dog, point the device at your dog, and make sure there are no obstacles between you. There's a great video on their store page explaining more about how to use the device and its different modes!
Promising review: "I’m usually pretty skeptical about things like this, but the first time I tried it, it worked immediately. The video says it only works on one dog at a time. I would beg to differ personally just because I have four dogs that sometimes bark out of control, especially when people come to my house. I immediately grabbed this dog bark deterrent and pushed the button with the flashing lights and whatever else it did, and immediately, all four dogs stopped barking. I am blown away by this product. It works so much better than those shock collars and you only can use one of those collars per dog. I only have one of those collars, and I didn’t want to buy more because it just wasn’t effective. Plus, I hate using it on dogs. This deterrent is so awesome, and seeing the immediate effect is amazing. A major plus is it’s not shocking the dogs." —Stacey Adams
Get it from Amazon for $32.29.
8. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper can make onion tears and food prep mess a thing of the past! But, it can also be a safer option for anyone whose past has shown they're a bit careless with sharp knives.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to get $5 off; available in three colors).
9. A universal remote attachment so you don't have to hunt down the TV remote and then the Fire TV remote because your partner misplaced them once again. This'll help you control it all with just your Fire TV remote.
Promising review: "Before: three remotes, one for the screen (on/off), a separate one for the sound system (volume) and of course the fire stick remote. After: just the one convenient integrated unit. No more scrambling to find the which remote to do what I want, cause it's all right there in the one unit. I wish I'd have bought one years ago cause the multi-remote tango got old real fast." —Chapman B.
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
10. An organizing couch pillow with a spot for everything you require as you and your roomie catch up on Summer House. Especially because it seems like three nights a week your roomie spills a drink on the shared couch.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small biz as seen on TV specializing in cleverly designed cup holders.
Promising review: "I liked that it worked with cups and mugs, perfect for clumsy friends." —YAZ
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with crazy dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
11. A bottle of non-toxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover to make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved. Congrats! That spilled jar of marinara won't impact your security deposit!
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is non-toxic and should be non-irritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.