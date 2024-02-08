27 Things Reviews Say Kept Them Warm Outdoors During Winter

I'd put this hand warmer in many stories this winter and my friend (who reads my stories, s/o to Jen!) bought it to take on our 2022 December trip to Vienna/Budapest/Prague and it was essential to us staying outside at Christmas markets. So once I got talked into an Iceland trip a few weeks before the travel dates, I shopped my own stories for this little beaut. And I am SO glad that I did. I kept it in my coat pocket the entire trip (basically we were only indoors to eat and sleep) and it gets very hot, very fast. The only time that I was able to use the highest heat setting (there are three total) for longer than a few minutes was when I stood in the middle of nowhere scanning the sky for The Northern Lights around midnight. It was COLD cold out in the flat lands and far away from buildings and light pollution. But I was determined to see the Aurora dance. (Otherwise, I would've booked a summertime Iceland trip.) I had warm leather gloves with fleece lining that I wore throughout the trip. But I kept my right hand ungloved during periods of time so I could look through my phone's camera app to spot the green in the sky. (The Lights look white at first to the naked eye before your eyes adjust and see it as green. But you can spot them as green immediately through your phone camera.) This small but mighty hand warmer kept my fingers operating so once I finally did see the lights, I could photograph them! And it also kept me outside longer instead of taking bus breaks. Whyyyy didn't I buy this earlier? Please learn from my mistake.

Psst — you can even use a power bank or your phone to charge it!

Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —Riva Kupritz

Get it from Amazon for $19.52+ (available in eight colors).