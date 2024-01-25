35 Things That’ll Improve Your Winter Commute, Whether Or Not You Drive To Work

1. A windshield ice cover to help make waking up to an icy, snow-filled windshield NBD. Just put this on after parking in your driveway the night before and then pull off for the highly convenient reveal before popping into your vehicle and embarking on your commute.
See a TikTok of the windshield ice cover in action!
It attaches to your mirrors with straps plus can be tucked into shut car doors to prevent theft (and to further keep it in place). It's waterproof and measures 69x41 inches, so it'll fit most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
Promising reviews: "After a month of ice, lots of snow, and below zero temperatures, I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! The amazing thing to me is its ability to withstand -20 degree temperatures with snow and ice. No cracking, tearing, or any problems with this windshield cover." —SunnyFunny
"Fit my Dodge Caliber like a glove. (If my car was any bigger it wouldn't work.) The straps go around the side mirrors, then the flaps fold into the car and you shut the doors. This keeps the fabric nice and tight so the wind will not move it. It covers the wipers and the little space between the wipers and the hood, so ice and snow won't accumulate there either. I pulled it off after light snow last night and it just slid right off. I folded it and threw it in the back. Perfect for winter weather." —Paula
Get it on Amazon for $19.90.
2. A giant foam snow broom equipped with a telescoping pole so you can make quick work of inches of snow while you think about all those snow days you had as a kid.
Its foam construction and telescoping handle make it super easy to use and also to store — yep, it'll totally fit in your trunk. It also has two flashlights on the front to help you see what you're doing in dark mornings. And there's even a scraper if you end up needing that too!
Promising review: "Especially great for any vehicles with a high roofline. Very easy to remove light or heavy snow quickly and safely on vehicle surfaces. Have always used the old brush type snow removers...this is faster and with the telescoping pole, it reaches across [the] roof line of SUVs and minivans easily. The scraper is useful for light buildup on windows, but a hand scraper will provide much more leverage. Only drawback is it does consume space in vehicle unless you unscrew the pole. No excuse for leaving that snow on the roof when driving with this tool!" —Frank
Get it on Amazon for $13.99 (available in two styles).
3. Touch screen–friendly gloves with a woolen look and vegan micro-suede that'll keep you warm but still looking put-together. Oh, and you may have seen them on Shark Tank *or* Oprah's Favorite Things in 2023.
Top It Off is a small biz specializing in cold-weather accessories.
Promising review: "I don't like to wear my good leather gloves in inclement weather, so I got these, and am so glad I did! They are well made, warm, the touch screen works, and oh so cute! In fact, I got a compliment the very first day I wore them. Since they only come one size fits all, I would say these are about a 7–7.5, which would be a medium-size glove. The only place I don't have a perfect fit is the thumb, which is a tad too long, but I can live with that. I may come back for a second pair in another color, so I will have an extra pair to leave in my glove compartment." —Sunni
Get them from Amazon for $24.99 (available in
4. Or a pair of sleek touchscreen-friendly gloves if you go for a more casual vibe while you're checking your transportation app to see just how many more minutes you've gotta wait for this bus.
Promising review: "It's getting colder and when I went to grab my gloves, they weren't there. Not sure where they went, but no big deal...I'll get on Amazon. I like the knit-type stretchy gloves for light duty, all purpose, daily use in nonarctic temps. These are the perfect gloves for that. The little rubber pattern that helps with grip is a great feature that I've not had on previous gloves like this. The one feature I saw that these gloves were advertised as having was the ability to use them with touchscreens. This was low on my list of needs and if it didn't work, it wouldn't be a deal-breaker for me. When I first put them on, I looked at them and immediately thought there was no way they would be effective at this. I picked up my iPhone and they worked flawlessly. I've since tried them on my iPad and touch screen in my truck and they work just like my bare fingers. If you look at the tips of all the fingers, there's a very slight shade of color difference. Not sure how it works...but it works! I'm going to buy a few more pair so that next year, I'll have backups and even another pair for good measure. I'm also going to buy a few as gifts for Christmas. These are great gloves at a GREAT price!" —Rob Davis
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in sizes M–XL and five colors).
5. A sunrise alarm clock to help get you up, at 'em, and moving in the morning so you can get on your way. Winter really messes with your sleep schedule but there are ways around it!
It has seven different light settings, calming "wake up" noises, and can be set to gradually get brighter at 30, 20, or 10 minutes.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped, especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $38.98.
6. A rechargeable hand warmer with double-sided heat and three different heat settings if your commute entails walking farther than down your driveway. Keep this bad boy in your pocket for some much-needed heat on that walk from the parking deck to your office building that feels like the length of a football field in this cold.
I'd put this hand warmer in many stories last winter and my friend (who reads my stories, s/o to Jen!) bought it to take on our 2022 December trip to Vienna/Budapest/Prague and it was essential to us staying outside at Christmas markets. So once I got talked into an Iceland February 2023 trip a few weeks before the travel dates, I shopped my own stories for this little beaut. And I am SO glad that I did. I kept it in my coat pocket the entire trip (basically we were only indoors to eat and sleep) and it gets very hot, very fast. The only time that I was able to use the highest heat setting (there are three total) for longer than a few minutes was when I stood in the middle of nowhere scanning the sky for The Northern Lights around midnight. It was COLD cold out in the flat lands and far away from buildings and light pollution. But I was determined to see the Aurora dance. (Otherwise, I would've booked a summertime Iceland trip.) I had warm leather gloves with fleece lining that I wore throughout the trip. But I kept my right hand ungloved during periods of time so I could look through my phone's camera app to spot the green in the sky. (The Lights look white at first to the naked eye before your eyes adjust and see it as green. But you can spot them as green immediately through your phone camera.) This small but mighty hand warmer kept my fingers operating so once I finally did see the lights, I could photograph them! And it also kept me outside longer instead of taking bus breaks. Whyyyy didn't I buy this earlier? Please learn from my mistake.
Psst — you can even use a power bank or your phone to charge it!
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —Riva Kupritz
Get it from Amazon for $19.52+ (available in eight colors).
7. Or a rechargeable magnetic phone charger/hand warmer set that'll magnetize together or split up so you can keep the warm concentrated in one spot or split in two.
Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger in action.
It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's perfect for the conditions, too!
My colleague Emma Lord has and loves these:
"I have been using these for two winters now, and once it hits November, I simply never leave the house without them. They heat up instantly, and unlike bulkier hand warmers, slide easily and subtly into any of my jacket pockets. They fit neatly in the palm of my hand, and the warmth radiates and genuinely makes a difference in regulating my entire body (I am a big, BIG baby about the cold). The heat settings are super easy to change, they recharge efficiently within an hour, and I always feel like a handy little wizard when I can pull them out in a pinch if a friend's phone is dying and they need some extra charge to keep it alive. I cannot recommend this enough!"
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in seven colors).
8. Or a large pack of HotHands hand warmers for a few hours of heat in a pinch. Wouldn't hurt to keep some of these handy!
Promising review: "I keep a continual supply of these in my vehicle for several reasons. I drop these in my pockets to warm my hands and body at hockey games, but honestly, any time I spend a great deal of time outside in the winter, I have them just in case. Once they heat up, you can put them in gloves, pockets, or anywhere you need to keep warm (I’ve put them in my knit hat before). Depending on the temps and where you place them, two to four hours of warmth can last." —Miss Hollis
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $15.46.
These are also available in body warmers and toe warmers on the Hot Hands Amazon storefront!
9. Some nourishing Jack Black lip balm I love nearly as much as the actor Jack Black. I like to apply this before bed at night during the winter to help guard my lips against chapping winter gusts.
It's quite emollient and feels like it stays put after you apply — which is probably why it's so effective.
Promising review: "So I have been a loyal Eos fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious. I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." —Trisha
"I love this stuff! I have always had a really hard time with chapped lips, and was getting nowhere with all the others I was trying. This definitely beat the rest in the way it helped with relief." —Stacie
Get it from Amazon for $8 (available in six flavors and in packs of three).
10. A ~handy~ glove and ice scraper duo perf for anyone who has gotten fed up with regular old ice scrapers and just started doing it with their gloved hand. And this might even be warmer with your regular gloves because it's lined with fleece. This cuts to the chase!
Promising review: "This is a lifesaver in winter. It has a nice fluffy glove where you hold the scraper so your hand doesn't freeze while you clean the car off. This works perfectly on my side windows and rear window and the hood and some of the front but I'm too short to reach everything with this or I would. It easily takes off the snow and ice. It's so simple to use and will come in handy in the winter." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors).
11. Or a bottle of windshield de-icer spray that'll slash the amount of manual labor you have to do before your drive. To use, you just brush off any show, spray the de-icer, wait a few minutes, and then turn on the wipers.
Promising review: "We used it during a recent ice storm that hit New England. We had 2–4 inches of ice accumulated. The car was covered with sheets of ice. I could not even use the scraper. Turn the car on, and spray this canister to remove the ice. Removed the ice within five minutes. Ice chunks were falling off the car quickly. Worked wonderful and very easy. I gave this to my friends at college. They also used it during the ice storm and loved it." —CelticsFan
Get a bottle from Amazon for $10.20 (also available in multipacks).
12. Some thermal socks can basically feel like you're pulling your warmest, toastiest blanket on your feet. I wore these with snow boots in Iceland in February and my feet stayed toasty the WHOLE time. Even while walking alongside a glacier. Yep, they're *legit* and would work great with your mid-calf to knee-high boots.
Promising review: "This is my second time buying a pack of these socks for my dad who works outdoors all year long (even in the snow). He was excited to get a new pack of these socks and stated that these socks keep his feet warmer than his other cotton socks. The socks are definitely more expensive than your typical retail cotton socks but worth it if you really need warmer socks!" —Myriah
Get them from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two colors and sizes S–XL).
13. Or a pair of Carhartt cold weather boots socks built to wear while working out in the cold. So you KNOW they'll be perfect for skirt and dress ensembles you're wearing to work.
Promising review: "These are possibly the best pair of socks I've ever owned. These socks are very warm. I literally wore them for 48 hours straight on a cold camping trip and my feet were comfy the whole time. Days were about 40 degrees and evenings were about 30 degrees, and all I had on my feet were these socks and some non-insulated hiking boots. It got down to 19 degrees the first night and despite only having a 40-degree rating on my sleeping bag, my feet stayed warm all night long." —Dan C.
Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in men's sizes 5–15 and seven colors).
14. Sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights that'll look like sheer tights for darker skin tones without the cold biting you. They're made of stretchy, rip-resistant material so they'll move with you whenever you're out and about.
Melanin Fleece Tights is a Black-owned small business established in 2023 that specializes in inclusive fleece-lined tights.
Promising review: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm for and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly. They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" —Brejhe Halls
Get them from Melanin Fleece Tights for $49.95 (originally $59.95; available in women's sizes S–2X and four shades).