49 Products That'll Tackle All Sorts Of Gross Jobs

Cradle cap, which is also known as seborrheic dermatitis, occurs on the scalp and is a common condition that affects infants. Parents naturally worry when they see the flaking skin that is the major symptom of cradle cap, but in most cases the condition is not serious or long-lasting (read more about it from the Seattle Children's Hospital and Mayo Clinic, and of course call your doctor if you have questions). Using this cradle cap brush and comb could help you alleviate the symptoms.

Promising review: "The pictures posted here are legit. It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing and gross and wonderful. And, my babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him. I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in multiple directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!!" —ZMomUtah

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.