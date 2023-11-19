49 Products That'll Tackle All Sorts Of Gross Jobs

1. A stainless-steel tongue scraper that'll help you kick sour wafts to the curb FAR better than your toothbrush.
drTung's is a small biz.
Promising review: "Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went crazy trying to brush my tongue. Of course, we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" —jordanlauren
Get it from Amazon for $7.
2. A two in one cradle cap comb gently loosens and removes dry skin for your precious babe's scalp with its soft rubber bristles and fine-toothed comb.
Cradle cap, which is also known as seborrheic dermatitis, occurs on the scalp and is a common condition that affects infants. Parents naturally worry when they see the flaking skin that is the major symptom of cradle cap, but in most cases the condition is not serious or long-lasting (read more about it from the Seattle Children's Hospital and Mayo Clinic, and of course call your doctor if you have questions). Using this cradle cap brush and comb could help you alleviate the symptoms.
Promising review: "The pictures posted here are legit. It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing and gross and wonderful. And, my babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him. I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in multiple directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!!" —ZMomUtah
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A mold and mildew removal gel can turn back time on your shower surround in a mere six hours. (Can't wait for Cher to drop that remix.)
Promising review: "It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING until I saw this on TikTok, I believe — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more, the only complaint I will ever have is the shipping got mixed up but that is not a problem and was fixed very easily!" —Brooklyn Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A giant foot file with review photos that'll shake your whole being. Like the ones here! Using this will make you wanna revisit Saw. And then The Princess Bride. And then Robin Hood: Men in Tights. (Your cinematic tastes have RANGE, ok?!)
It's disgusting but it WORKS. (I have one and know.)
Promising review: "This thing is pretty amazing. I was skeptical for sure, since I've tried all kinds of lotions, balms, and stone-based products, none of which helped my heels whatsoever. I've worn socks to bed for years, because if I don't the sheets hardly last a week before they have holes rubbed through them. My wife ordered this thing that looks like a mini cheese grater, lol, and after two minutes — two minutes!! — of rubbing it on my heel, it's a complete 180. I never would've believed it until I tried it myself. This is well worth double what it costs." —LBK
Get two from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A callus-removing gel to give you professional pedicure results at home if your old dogs are starting to look like you ran through the woods barefoot to evade a masked killer. Now *that* is a bit of motivation to wear your shoes indoors, huh?
Promising review: "The pictures speak for themselves. Make sure you follow the directions, starting with a long hot water soak. Then use a metal foot file (the rasp/cheese grater type ya'know?) to literally shave off the now softened calluses. Make sure to check periodically to make sure you're not going to far down too fast with the rasp. Enjoy." —E. Sims
Get it from Amazon for $13.87.
6. A gentle pet ear cleanser is a relatively soothing way to treat your pet's dirty ears. Every time your dog gets testy about feeding time you lovingly call him "Cujo" but he *is* a good boy. We all know.
This is, of course, free of harsh chemicals and cleaners!
Promising review: "My husband and I just adopted our cute puppy, Winston, from the humane society. When we adopted him his ears were unfortunately pretty dirty, but after using this ear cleaner today, his ears are so clean!! I'm so amazed at everything it managed to get out. Our puppy's ears look so much better now! I would highly recommend this product to anyone with a dog." —Jerome F
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. Teeth whitening pens — easily apply and let sit a minute or two to dry on your outside bones. Buh-bye coffee stains *and* those annoying strips that had you drooling like the cave monsters in The Descent the last time you bought them.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I started using this product less than two weeks ago and can already tell a difference. A friend even commented on a picture of mine asking what app I used to make my teeth appear whiter!😆 I even missed a few days of use when we were traveling. Easy to use and results are noticeable within a short period of time! Will buy this again when I need more! Great price and great product!!" —Andrea6117
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
8. An exfoliating scrub mitt to help you part with excess dead skin and particles while you use it a couple of times a month to achieve the correct amount of skin removal.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (also available in a set of two).
9. A fungal nail renewal formula in case you've been side-eyeing your unpolished toes since you finally got around to watching The Last of Us and googled to find out more about funguses, thus realizing that ophiocordyceps unilateralis is a real thing that (thankfully!) doesn't infect humans. ANYWAY, let's get that nail fungus looked after!
This stuff will hydrate and exfoliate any brittle, damaged nails, help improve the appearance, and reduce discoloration and thickness leaving you with some dramatic results. Not nearly as dramatic as Pedro Pascal's role as Joel. (He was ROBBED of the 2023 People's Sexiest Man Alive, BTW!)
Promising review: “I tried EVERYTHING! I tried tree tea oil for years and various different products. Nothing worked. The reviews were so great on this that I decided to try to cure it one more time. But when you have had a condition for 35 years, you aren’t too hopeful! I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and cut my toenails (I only had it on my big toes) everywhere that the fungus was present. I started applying this gel, which is super easy to use. I swear to you that I noticed a difference after one application.” —WIAPilot
Get it from Amazon for $19.86.
10. An instant cuticle remover will rid the area around your nails of dead skin but also soothes skin with aloe and chamomile. Give your paws a treat if you just rewatched that part with Billy on Hocus Pocus and the storm drain cover. Eeeek. Gets me every time.
Promising review: "I had never tried this before and I am so glad I did. It works great! Within seconds of applying it to my nails, the cuticle becomes soft and I can remove it right away. I used to never remove my cuticles when doing my nails, I guess because I didn't really know how to, but since I started using this product my nails look so good. I'm happy with the product and the results." —ABernal
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A tub of O'Keeffe's hand cream to give your ragged cuticles and dry hands a major overhaul if someone asked if your scratched-my-way-out-of-a-coffin-nails were part of your vampire costume for Halloween. ::awkward grimace with Spirit Halloween fangs::
If you're going to tell me something like that, at least say I'm giving Monica Belluci's Dracula's Bride #2!
Promising review: "I have suffered from splitting and cracking fingers every fall and winter for years. I tried Eucerin, Lubriderm, and Gold Bond creams, but none seemed to relieve the splitting from reoccurring. I tried O'Keeffe's Working Hand Cream and within 2.5 days, the splitting and cracking were no longer a factor. Since using the cream, I have not suffered any more cracking or splitting. I am on a busy schedule and only use it at night when I go to bed. It says it's non-greasy but you can definitely feel a slick texture on your hands once applied. That's why I use it at night before bed when I don't have to open door knobs, touch smartphones, or shake hands. It has the texture of cake icing, goes on smooth and works into the skin quickly. It has no smell I can detect. I am so glad I found this cream, it has ended years of split and cracked fingers/hands." —T.H.
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
12. SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks can make you (briefly) look like a zombie while it goes to work tightening your pores and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles. We're talking a very early stages zombie. And slow-walking because why bother continuing that 5k training at this point if everyone is turning into the undead?
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $24.