38 Things To Help You Actually Find A Place For Everything In 2024

1. A slim cutlery organizer to make room for the rest of the stuff you've been keeping in an unwieldy standing container on your countertop. Trust me, I have it and love it!
Promising review: "Yes, this little utensil tray is really that good! I went from using 12 inches of horizontal space in a lovely but huge wooden utensil tray to about using about 4 inches (whatever the width of this godsend is). It stores my butter knives, steak knives, spoons, forks, and a slew of little teaspoons. I'd guess that the max capacity for each slot is about 10 pieces. For example, I fit four butter knives and four steak knives into the first/knife slot easily, with good wiggle room. This is such a great design. Using this tray opened up about half of my 18-inch wide drawer, which allowed me to decompress the other drawers in my kitchen a bit. I highly recommend this item. It's worth every penny." —Kathleen Cooke
2. A hanging boot organizer because maybe you just rewatched Tidying Up to get you back in the organizing spirit. (I personally find it very soothing.)
But Marie wouldn't make you feel bad about being lazy again. You've just gotta maintain!
Promising review: "Sometimes I'd waste time digging for the matching pair I was hoping to wear. I've been wanting to buy the Boot Butler, but was hesitant because of the price. After some time and frustration (especially with boot season approaching), I bought the Boot Butler for myself in October as an early Christmas gift. WHY DID I WAIT SO LONG?! I loved it so much, I bought a second set a couple of months later and am now contemplating buying another. I love that my boots aren't in a pile anymore; that they are easy to find and see, and I don't have to shuffle huge plastic boot boxes around (an option I tried before and was not happy with)." —ZAR
Get a set for five pairs from Amazon for $69.99.
3. Fishing rod organizers for your garage door because you can never seem to keep them in one place out of harm. (It sounds like a weird idea, but it totally works!)
Hardware included for easy, no-tool installation on standard garage doors. If the door is a hard insulated or wood door, self-tapping screws are not included but can be shipped at no cost. Can also be installed on walls and ceilings. Give the inventor of these racks an award because they are damn clever!
Promising review: "I have to say I’m pissed that I didn’t come up with this idea first. Great product. It is a must-have if you fish and need space in the garage. Easy to install, works like a champ. I showed my neighbors and the reactions are all the same. OMG!!!!!" —David
Get them from Amazon for $39 (available in two sizes).
4. An outlet shelf that'll create some storage space for an electric toothbrush or electric shaver out of thin air!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this thing! I have much less clutter on my sink thanks to this. If there's anyone not sure if it will fit due to an object, all you need is 1-1/4 inch of space between the edge of your existing outlet plate and the piece of furniture. I have a GFCI with a standard wall plate." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.87 (available in three colors).
5. An unassuming wall-mounted broom organizer can become your cleaning station with five spots for long-handled tools and six hooks to help corral product bottles.
Promising review: "Perfect! Exactly what I needed to organize my mop, broom, scoop, etc. Efficient and easy to use. A little hard to get my scoop into it but that’s cause it’s thicker than the rest of items. Love that there are hooks. Spray bottles and cleaning product bottles hang perfectly on there too." —Kavita Chandanie
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
6. A lid organizer with adjustable dividers that may look simple but will work some magic in your kitchen drawers.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it's supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes and multipacks).
7. Or a pair of broom holders in case you've gotta get a little more nimble with your closet storage solutions. I use my coat closet to store cleaning supplies because, well, NYC one-bedroom apartment. And these broom holders have made SUCH a difference in the organization.
I've been in my apartment for years and had all but resigned to having extremely disorganized cleaning supplies...that is 'til a whole bunch of them tumbled in an avalanche on top of me one day when I opened the closet. There's something about a broom handle smacking you square in the nose to serve as a wakeup call. I easily mounted both of these to a closet wall, where they now hold my broom and Swiffer. They do a good job *keeping* the grip on the handles when I inevitably bump into them. The cleaning tools may sway a little bit when bumped, but just a teensy bit. I cannot believe I waited so long to make the (v small) investment in these, but I'm glad that I finally did.
Get them from Amazon for $13.99.
8. Plus a heavy-duty Command hook that'll hold your step stool in place because you're tired of having to scoot it out of the way every time you have to get at something else in your closet. (I do this every single time and need this for my step stool!)
FYI, this hook will hold up to 7.5 lbs.
Promising review: "I'm a big fan of Command products; I think they're brilliant. I know some folks have had bad luck with these ruining their walls, but I've only had good experiences. I use this big guy to store my step ladder in the pantry. They're simple to apply and even easier to remove. Shipping was super fast and the add-on price was sweet." —Oregonians
Get it from Amazon for $4.46.
9. A set of adjustable mug organizers to help you better use your kitchen cabinet space *and* also keep your mugs safer since they fit on top of a mug, creating a setup where you can safely stack a second mug on top instead of googling replacements.
Elypro is a small business out of New York City making clever organization products for the home.
Promising review: "I love these cup organizers. I have a small cabinet above where my coffeepot is and these have made it a pleasure to open that cabinet. All cups are organized and easy to get to. They stay right where they should be. No more stacking them inside one another and them falling over when I opened the cabinet. I also use these for some bowls in my dish set. Works great. I just ordered a couple more and I am going to use them for my china cabinet. I wondered when I first bought them because the price was a little high. Worth every penny and more. I can not say enough good about these." —ChefGirl
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
10. A tall storage cart will squeeze in an awkward space by your kitchen cabinets. It'll make such a difference!
Promising review: "Level with the washer and dryer when products are added. Rolls out nicely when wanting to pick out items that I put on the second and third shelf. Would recommend this product for easy storage." —Ramona Azure
Get it from Amazon for $31.05.
11. A shower curtain liner with mesh storage pockets I love and will buy for as long as it's a thing I can buy. Maybe you'll feel the same way too once you realize you can stash SO MANY things in it.
Yep, you're looking at my shower! I upgraded from a corner tension rod caddy and never want to go back. The mesh pockets drain water so your liner won't get all icky. And they make it easy to tell the difference between the minimalist packaging for your face wash and shave cream when it's way too early in the morning. Read my ~full review~ (#2) to learn more about why I'm in love with an object that can't love me back.
Get it from Amazon for $20.14+ (available in three colors).
12. A tea bag organizer so you can finally reclaim your cabinet space from the miscellaneous tea boxes you forget you had until you need that ONE spice that also lives in the same cabinet.
Promising review: "This is the perfect addition to my new kitchen to get my many teas off the counter and out of sight, yet easily accessible. It’s sturdy plastic and fit exactly between the two trims on the inside of my cabinet. The back is flat so I purchased the 3M doubled sided tape and voilà! The description says it holds 90 tea packets but it’s more suitable to 72, 12 in each of the six bins. My cabinet doors are 'self-closing' so there is no worry of the bins not staying in place." —2Bounders
Get it from Amazon for $10.10+ (available in three colors).
13. A fridge wall organizer so you'll better see your yogurt's expiration dates and don't have to dig to unearth your breakfast.
Storage Theory is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa–based shop with tons of problem-solving products.
Promising review: "Easy to install and it cleared up a ton of space in my fridge." —Tara Ann
Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $12.99+ (also available in a two-pack and three-pack).