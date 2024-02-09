Self-Proclaimed “Neat Freaks” Swear By These 27 Useful Products To Keep Their Space Tidy

1. An unassuming wall-mounted broom organizer that'll become your cleaning station with five spots for long-handled tools and six hooks to help corral product bottles.
2. And a yard tools organizer you can designate an area for holding onto the heavier stuff you don't want to store on the wall.
And it has casters so you can wheel it around where you need to!
Promising review: "I must be honest, I was skeptical about this product, but once I placed it in my storage unit and started loading my tools on it, it was great! It held all my gardening tools in a neat, orderly fashion. I'm a neat freak, and this passes my test." —ArchZada
Get it from Amazon for $67.99.
3. Or a pair of broom holders in case you've gotta get a little more nimble with your closet storage solutions. I use my coat closet to store cleaning supplies because, well, NYC one-bedroom apartment. And these broom holders have made SUCH a difference in the organization.
I've been in my apartment for years and had all but resigned to having extremely disorganized cleaning supplies...that is 'til a whole bunch of them tumbled in an avalanche on top of me one day when I opened the closet. There's something about a broom handle smacking you square in the nose to serve as a wakeup call. I easily mounted both of these to a closet wall, where they now hold my broom and Swiffer. They do a good job *keeping* the grip on the handles when I inevitably bump into them. The cleaning tools may sway a little bit when bumped, but just a teensy bit. I cannot believe I waited so long to make the (v small) investment in these, but I'm glad that I finally did.
Promising review: "I’m a neat freak and wanted to get my broom and Swiffer out from behind our door. Works great. Very tight adhesion. Bought another set." —JMMom
Get them from Amazon for $13.99.
4. An expandable under-sink kit for fitting around awkward pipes in the kitchen or bathroom while giving some sturdy ground to those bottles of cleaner and rolls of toilet paper. No more cabinet avalanches!
Promising review: "Easy to assemble...organizes the space!! You won't regret this purchase if you're a struggling neat freak like me." —Ashley Clarke
Get it from Amazon for $24.87 (available in two finishes).
5. Some slim-fitting velvet hangers for a VERY simple switch for a lot more room in your closet. Sorry, plastic coat hangers! You're no longer welcome here.
6. A pack of cable clips so you can position all your power cords and chargers just as you need them. No more digging through a tangled mess under your desk or behind the TV.
Promising review: "If you are a neat freak like me, you like anything that keeps you organized. These are great, they can be used anywhere. Going to buy another package. I wish I had thought of this idea! Pesky little stray USB cords are no more." —Techblukat
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.95.
7. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to help you take full advantage of your square footage in your living room and scoot your couch flush with the wall. Just a few inches can make a big difference!
Promising review: "Perfect for neat freaks! Perfect way to clean up all the cord clutter! This looks so much nicer than all the random colored cords and outlet extensions. I will definitely be purchasing more for other areas. 👍" —Sheri Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in four lengths).
8. A hanging bag organizer that'll keep the dust off your beauties and won't put stress on your purse handles like other organizing solutions.
::nervously calculates how much $$$ I've spent on handbags::
Promising review: "This is so perfect for all my bags that I have no place to put. I’ve been telling everyone about it! You need this in your life if you're a neat freak like me. Could use for literally anything." —Autumn Breck
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors).
9. Spice strips for transforming your regular old drawer into a ~custom~ spice drawer. Come on, doesn't it look quite nice?!
YouCopia is a small woman-owned business!
Promising review: "I'm sort of a neat freak, so it didn't take long for this product to get added to my cart. The installation is easy. Just measure, cut, and place. There is no adhesive on the back but none is needed. Spice bottles sit beautifully aligned in the drawer and stay that way. The only down side to this product is that there is a good amount of space on either side of the bottles, so your drawer definitely will not hold as much." —Helena
Get a 10-foot roll from Amazon for $15.99.
10. A cabinet door organizer to help corral your boxes of food wrap and cutting boards.
Promising review: "For the neat freaks that like everything to have a place, like me. I love this! I have a lot of cutting board that vary in size and I can never find a good place for them, stumbled across this gem and it is perfect! It fits all of mine, I am up to eight cutting boards. Some are the flexible plastic, one is glass, two are wood, and the rest are bamboo composite. They are all of different sizes and have not had a single problem with it hanging on door. Best purchase to keep everything in one central location without crowding the counter, or cabinet space." —CrzyChknLdy
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
11. A drawer organizer set can let you Lego-fit all the containers into your drawer so you can have the bathroom drawer or junk drawer of your Instagram dreams.
Promising review: "This product is and does what it claims to. The quality is good and they pieces hook together in a variety of ways to meet your organizational needs. I'm a bit of a neat freak and like to stay organized. Will buy more if I need them!" —The Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.96.
12. A 48-bottle nail polish holder will help you finally tell the difference between all of those signature light pink hues you rock.
This holds 48 bottles and is double-sided, so you can always see all of your colors.
Promising review: "This case is perfect for my small collection of Gelish Harmony polishes. It's an attractive way to store similarly sized products. The neat freak in me will continue purchasing polishes in increments of 24 (so as each face — back and front — of the container has uniform-looking polishes in each of their compartments). It hasn't been dropped yet, but it feels like it can withstand being shaken and moved in the trunk of your car or in your trolley case without popping open." —toria
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors).