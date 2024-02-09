Self-Proclaimed “Neat Freaks” Swear By These 27 Useful Products To Keep Their Space Tidy

I've been in my apartment for years and had all but resigned to having extremely disorganized cleaning supplies...that is 'til a whole bunch of them tumbled in an avalanche on top of me one day when I opened the closet. There's something about a broom handle smacking you square in the nose to serve as a wakeup call. I easily mounted both of these to a closet wall, where they now hold my broom and Swiffer. They do a good job *keeping* the grip on the handles when I inevitably bump into them. The cleaning tools may sway a little bit when bumped, but just a teensy bit. I cannot believe I waited so long to make the (v small) investment in these, but I'm glad that I finally did.

Promising review: "I’m a neat freak and wanted to get my broom and Swiffer out from behind our door. Works great. Very tight adhesion. Bought another set." —JMMom

Get them from Amazon for $13.99.