If You’re A Neat Freak Living With A Slob, These Products Will Make You Cry Tears Of Joy

1. An unassuming wall-mounted broom organizer that'll become your cleaning station with five spots for long-handled tools and six hooks to help corral product bottles.
2. And a yard tools organizer you can designate an area for holding onto the heavier stuff you don't want to store on the wall.
And it has casters so you can wheel it around where you need to!
Promising review: "I must be honest, I was skeptical about this product, but once I placed it in my storage unit and started loading my tools on it, it was great! It held all my gardening tools in a neat orderly fashion. I'm a neat freak, and this passes my test." —ArchZada
Get it from Amazon for $67.99.
3. Or a pair of broom holders in case you've gotta get a little more nimble with your closet storage solutions. I use my coat closet to store cleaning supplies because, well, NYC one-bedroom apartment. And these broom holders have made SUCH a difference in the organization.
I've been in my apartment for years and had all but resigned to having extremely disorganized cleaning supplies...that is 'til a whole bunch of them tumbled in an avalanche on top of me one day when I opened the closet. There's something about a broom handle smacking you square in the nose to serve as a wakeup call. I easily mounted both of these to a closet wall, where they now hold my broom and Swiffer. They do a good job *keeping* the grip on the handles when I inevitably bump into them. The cleaning tools may sway a little bit when bumped, but just a teensy bit. I cannot believe I waited so long to make the (v small) investment in these, but I'm glad that I finally did.
Get them from Amazon for $13.99.
4. Plus a heavy-duty Command hook that'll hold your step stool in place because you're tired of having to scoot it out of the way every time you have to get at something else in your closet. (I do this every single time and need this for my step stool!)
FYI, this hook will hold up to 7.5 lbs.
Promising review: "I'm a big fan of Command products; I think they're brilliant. I know some folks have had bad luck with these ruining their walls, but I've only had good experiences. I use this big guy to store my step ladder in the pantry. They're simple to apply and even easier to remove. Shipping was super fast and the add-on price was sweet." —Oregonians
Get it from Amazon for $4.46.
5. An expandable under-sink kit for fitting around awkward pipes in the kitchen or bathroom while giving some sturdy ground to those bottles of cleaner and rolls of toilet paper. No more cabinet avalanches!
Promising review: "Easy to assemble...organizes the space!! You won't regret this purchase if you're a struggling neat freak like me." —Ashley Clarke
Get it from Amazon for $24.87 (available in three finishes).
6. A rotating makeup/skincare organizer to put your most-used options within close range without overpowering the vanity.
7. And while we're on the subject, some slim-fitting velvet ones for a VERY simple switch for a lot more room in your closet. Sorry, plastic coat hangers! You're no longer welcome here.
8. A pack of cable clips so you can position all your power cords and chargers just as you need them. No more digging through a tangled mess under your desk or behind the TV.
Promising review: "If you are a neat freak like me, you like anything that keeps you organized. These are great, they can be used anywhere. Going to buy another package. I wish I had thought of this idea! Pesky little stray USB cords are no more." —Techblukat
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.95.
9. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to help you take full advantage of your square footage in your living room and scoot your couch flush with the wall. Just a few inches can make a big difference!
Promising review: "Perfect for neat freaks! Perfect way to clean up all the cord clutter! This looks so much nicer than all the random colored cords and outlet extensions. I will definitely be purchasing more for other areas. 👍" —Sheri Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $23.95.
10. A hanging bag organizer that'll keep the dust off your beauties and won't put stress on your purse handles like other organizing solutions.
::nervously calculates how much $$$ I've spent on handbags::
Promising review: "This is so perfect for all my bags that I have no place to put. I’ve been telling everyone about it! You need this in your life if you're a neat freak like me. Could use for literally anything." —Autumn Breck
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors).
11. Spice strips for transforming your regular old drawer into a ~custom~ spice drawer. Come on, doesn't it look quite nice?!
Promising review: "I'm sort of a neat freak, so it didn't take long for this product to get added to my cart. The installation is easy. Just measure, cut, and place. There is no adhesive on the back but none is needed. Spice bottles sit beautifully aligned in the drawer and stay that way. The only down side to this product is that there is a good amount of space on either side of the bottles, so your drawer definitely will not hold as much." —Helena
Get a 10-foot roll from Amazon for $15.99.
12. A cabinet door organizer to help corral your boxes of food wrap and cutting boards.
Promising review: "For the neat freaks that like everything to have a place, like me. I love this! I have a lot of cutting board that vary in size and I can never find a good place for them, stumbled across this gem and it is perfect! It fits all of mine, I am up to eight cutting boards. Some are the flexible plastic, one is glass, two are wood, and the rest are bamboo composite. They are all of different sizes and have not had a single problem with it hanging on door. Best purchase to keep everything in one central location without crowding the counter, or cabinet space." —CrzyChknLdy
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
13. A drawer organizer set can let you Lego-fit all the containers into your drawer so you can have the bathroom drawer or junk drawer of your Instagram dreams.
Promising review: "This product is and does what it claims to. The quality is good and they pieces hook together in a variety of ways to meet your organizational needs. I'm a bit of a neat freak and like to stay organized. Will buy more if I need them!" —The Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.96.
14. A 48-bottle nail polish holder will help you finally tell the difference between all of those signature light pink hues you rock.
This holds 48 bottles and is double-sided, so you can always see all of your colors.
Promising review: "This case is perfect for my small collection of Gelish Harmony polishes. It's an attractive way to store similarly sized products. The neat freak in me will continue purchasing polishes in increments of 24 (so as each face — back and front — of the container has uniform-looking polishes in each of their compartments). It hasn't been dropped yet, but it feels like it can withstand being shaken and moved in the trunk of your car or in your trolley case without popping open." —toria
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors).
15. A shower curtain liner with mesh storage pockets I love and will buy for as long as it's a thing I can buy.
Yep, you're looking at my shower! I upgraded from a corner tension rod caddy and never want to go back. The mesh pockets drain water so your liner won't get all icky. And they make it easy to tell the difference between the minimalist packaging for your face wash and shave cream when it's way too early in the morning. Read my full review of Maytex Pockets Shower Curtain Liner (#2) to learn more about why I'm in love with an object that can't love me back.
Promising review: "I ignored the reviews and took a chance on this shower curtain. So glad I did. I inspected the item hourly to make sure there were no holes or tears in the mesh pockets. There were none. I was pleasantly surprised that the holes for the curtain rings are reenforced. I was able to organize all my husband's, kids', and my shower items and still have a few empty pockets. I love that my shower doesn't look like a mess. It's a neat freak's dream! Cannot speak to rust or mold but I will update if and when that happens but I always keep the shower curtain open so I'm not to worried about it." —Jarrod Dooley
Get it from Amazon for $18.67.