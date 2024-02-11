36 Problem-Solving Products For Your Car If It's Messier Than Your Home

Has a 106w motor, strong metal turbine, 16-foot cord, elastic hose, nozzle, and a clear trash compartment so you can see when it's time to empty it.

Promising review: "This thing is awesome! I own a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12v car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum so if you want extreme suction — buy a shop vac. Also the attachments are fantastic.

P.S. I own three dogs — it picks up hair. The spots with sand in the picture are not vacuumed over yet to compare." —Sally

Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in two colors).