36 Problem-Solving Products For Your Car If It's Messier Than Your Home

1. A dedicated wet/dry vacuum (that plugs into the cigarette lighter!) because who has the time to go by the car wash and feed quarters into the vacuum?!
Has a 106w motor, strong metal turbine, 16-foot cord, elastic hose, nozzle, and a clear trash compartment so you can see when it's time to empty it.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! I own a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12v car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum so if you want extreme suction — buy a shop vac. Also the attachments are fantastic.
P.S. I own three dogs — it picks up hair. The spots with sand in the picture are not vacuumed over yet to compare." —Sally
2. A pair of low-key seat gap fillers you may have eyed on Shark Tank and wished you'd invented them yourself because think of all the french fries you could've saved from the floor.
Drop Stop is a small business that specializes in car accessories.
Promising review: "Never drop and lose your stuff again! I purchased these over six months ago and ended up buying another because of how convenient and safe it is. The stitching and quality for the seat filler is great with no loose fibers. This was used in a 2000 Honda Accord as well as a 2016 RAV4. I really believe this will fit a majority of cars, see images for reference.
Having it between the seats has saved me on many occasions. You don't even notice it there until you drop something, say oh ****, but feel relieved that it stops right on top of the gap filler. Even my friends don't notice it until they drop something into the abyss." —Long-Term Product Reviews by Hugh&Co.
3. Some gooey cleaning compound to detail vents and other hard-to-clean areas. It feels like a child's plaything but WOW does it work.
You can also use it on surfaces like keyboards, speakers, screens, cameras, etc. JUST NOTE that you should use it to press to clean. Don't leave it on a surface and walk away because gravity will let it sink into grooves and make a mess.
Promising review: "Love this! Mini car detailer. It even got some trapped fur in the car crevices!" —MvP
4. A super effective foaming glass cleaner that does all the hard work for you because the windshield is the window to your car's soul. But really.
Promising review: "I almost never make it through a car wash, though my windshield picks up enough dust that the occasional rain doesn't necessarily clean it up. I picked up a can of Invisible Glass after seeing lots and lots of comments from car buffs who swear by it, and I have to say they were right!
The aerosol can is a lot easier for applying it than your typical Windex bottle, and once it's wiped down, it dries almost instantly with absolutely no streaking. I have problems with glare when I'm driving at night, so a few streaks can really wreak havoc on my vision. Invisible Glass is inexpensive and easy, and I no longer have to deal with a not-quite-clear windshield." —ysar
5. An upholstery cleaner will undo whatever it is your kids are doing to your backseats.
Promising review: "I have kids (8- and 3-years-old). They have destroyed my back seat. Spilled chocolate milk, vomit, melted chocolate, dropped fries, dropped ice cream, spilled Gatorade — you name it, it has been spilled in my back seat. I was to the point of accepting my backseat would forever be a disgusting wasteland. Then I stumbled upon this product and y'all...Y'ALL IT WORKS! I almost cried when I sprayed it on, ran a detail brush over it, wiped it away with the cloth, and the stains were GONE. No scrubbing for 30 minutes. No 'leave to set for 15 minutes.' No carpet cleaner required. Just spray, scrub, wipe, and it takes everything off. I am now cleaning EVERYTHING with this stuff. It is AMAZING! An absolute MUST for any parent. 100% will buy again." —Rachel
6. Plus a powerful tire cleaner can clean off the road dust (and so much more) on all sorts of wheels.
Promising review: "Wow! I spend a long time trying to clean my rims with car soap, dish soap, and other car products without any success. No matter how much I rub and scrub it felt like the the dirt and grime was a permanent part of my rims. I've been negligent and haven't touched my rims in about two years (I know... never again). I was desperate so I decided to do some research as a last attempt. I found this and thought maybe it's because I need something specifically for 'brake dusts.' Decided to give it a try and it actually worked! I had to scrub it with a brush and respray it about two to three times on each rim before it's 90% like new again but that's mainly because my rims are so heavily soiled that I don't blame the product. At the end of the day it did what I needed it to do so I'm happy." —Rvn101
7. And a bug remover to clean the gore from your windshield, grille, and side mirrors.
Promising review: "This item was recommended by a stranger in the next RV lot at a campground hundreds of miles from home. This good Samaritan brought his bottle over, sprayed down the front of my bus, and then just wiped half an inch of smashed bugs off it! Just like magic. He then smiled, shook my hand, and left. When we got within two days of home, we ordered this, and it was delivered the day after we arrived. Again, it worked just like magic." —Hikes in Rain
8. And while we're on the subject of fast food, a steering-wheel table that'll contain your lunch Taco Bell feast without causing a Fire Sauce mess all over your seat.
9. And a double-dipping clip can hang onto your car vent to keep your sauces upright instead of tipping over onto your seats.
Promising review: "Bought this for my brother for Christmas, it was a hit! He's often on the road traveling and has shared funny stories of how he gets sauce on his fast food while in the car. He loved it, works great, thank you! :)" —Amanda Nill
10. A chic(?!) cupholder trash can for catching all those squeezed-dry sauce pockets, straw wrappers, and receipts you no longer require.
11. And a larger waterproof trash bin the whole fam will use to toss their stuff someplace that isn't the floorboard.
Promising review: "This garbage bin works so well with my sedan!!! First of all, the small-sized bin fits my car perfectly. Plus, it stops the garbage from producing weird smell in the car, not even to mention that those small little bugs. Now, I am not afraid of having garbage in my car." —Liz
12. A set of universal purse holder hooks in case you rarely travel with just one bag or often find yourself putting your groceries in the backseat.
Promising review: "I have been trying to find something for years to keep the kids' car headphones off the floor after having to buy multiple pairs because they kept stepping on them — these hooks were the perfect solution." —Meghan O. Bedair
13. Or some leather and stainless headrest hangers if you really wanna step it up for anyone in the backseat.
Promising review: "These hooks fit perfectly. The leather matched my vehicle just like they came with it. Easy to install, keeps my laptop bag and purse off the floor or sliding off the seat when stopping or turning while driving." —TigerLily
14. A spring-loaded coin holder can fit nicely into a cup holder and help you make speedier money moves in the drive-thru. No more peeling soda-sticky coins up from your cup holder to make correct change.
Promising review: "This product works great! For years I have stored coins in the driver’s side door handle slot (‘05 Buick LaCrosse) and now in a plastic dish placed in the tan towel area seen in the photo (‘18 Prius). The coin organizer fits perfectly in the center console cupholder. It’s perfect for accessing exact change when in a drive-thru line. The coins easily slide in and out of their spring-loaded slots." —haparnold
15. An air sanitizer even funeral directors recommend if you have an olfactory disaster on your hands (like say, a dead mouse?!).
OK, when you spray it you may want to vacate your car because it's strong! But it works!
Promising review: "This product was recommended to me by a funeral director. He said he has been using it for years. I have to agree it is wonderful. Recently our daughter had a mouse die in her car (she was away and the car sat in the summer heat, in Florida, for a week). She was ready to sell the car... the smell just wouldn't go away. I told her about Ozium and she couldn't believe it! After one night the smell was gone! Another Ozium believer!" —jbf
