1. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game that, yes, is truly made for kids. But gift it to a parent who grew up on Captain Underpants for a total hit. And when the adult's old bones get tired of playing, the game can completely take over because the Silly Poopy does the hiding!
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must-get! When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the Silly Poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2. A scenic wall calendar any animal lover with an appreciation for all facets of nature will adore.
Promising review: "Bought this for my brother for Christmas and he LOVES it. Only for those who don't mind a little gross humor. The landscapes in the pictures are beautiful and then there's the dog, somewhere in the picture, doing its business. Pretty funny. They also provide you with the dogs' names and a short bio. Very clever." —Nadeau
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
3. And a coordinating 1,000-piece puzzle featuring some dogs simply trying to do their business.
Promising review: "I got this for my dad. He thought it was hilarious. This is definitely a good gifting idea especially if you are struggling to find that perfect gift for someone. Could be a perfect gag gift for someone too!" —Peyton
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A toilet coffee mug you might wanna grab two of for your poop joke-obsessed uncle because, as one reviewer mentions, it makes the *perfect* party serving bowl for chocolate-covered nuts.
Promising review: "I found this to be the perfect bowl to serve chocolate covered almonds at my last holiday party." —Marc C
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. Or a "coffee pot" mug because your roomies know when that one person has to block off time in the bathroom after their morning cuppa.
Promising review: "I freaking LOVE this mug! It is so cute and very well made. It makes a great gift for a coffee lover. You will not regret getting this mini coffee carafe mug." —Claudia S.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A couple of urinal shot glasses they'll need, OK? Even if they have a kitchen cabinet shelf full of shot glasses. These'll make the rest a total wash.
Promising review: "I gave this a white elephant gift at a party. Everyone at the party loved them and wished it was the gift they received. The shot glasses are made well and actually resemble a urinal. They are a little awkward to drink from based on the shape but that was to be expected with the novelty gift and what they are. They arrived well-packaged inside the box from the seller with bubble wrap for protection which I really appreciated." —DANGELO R BONECELLI
Get them from Amazon for $16.99.
7. A tasteful nude vase if their interior aesthetic can be described as a bit frisky but their humor belongs in a porta potty. And if they're not a plant person, this would make an excellent pen cup.
Promising review: "I purchased this for a friend as a housewarming gift and she absolutely LOVED IT! As soon as she opened it she was on the move around the house looking for the perfect place to put it. I think this just became my go-to housewarming gift!" —Kay Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
8. A motion-activated toilet light that I guarantee SOMEONE on your gift list will love. Their home is *clearly* missing throne lighting.
It fits on any toilet bowl, and has 16 colors, five brightness levels, and a 170 degree radius.
Promising review: "At first I thought that the idea of an illuminated toilet bowl was funny. However, given the choice of an illuminated toilet bowl, turning on the light, or missing, an illuminated toilet bowl is a great idea. This unit is much better than the first I used because there are no suction cups (which never stay attached) and it use AA batteries instead of AAA, and it has a five-level dimmer for middle-of-the-night eye comfort." —William D.
Get two from Amazon for $23.99.
9. A Butts in Space card game for a new card game where you have to save the day after Evil Butt stole all of the toilet paper in the universe and destroyed your toilet space ship! So obviously, you're going to save the day. Ages 8 and up will have tons of fun with this.
Promising review: "Game came less than 24 hours after ordering and we've already played five games in the last 48 hours. BIG hit with the whole family and both kids (ages 7 and 16, for reference.) It reminds me a little of Unstable Unicorns, but less complex. Fun and zany and very easy for all ages to pick up in one game. Cute graphics, too. VERY happy with this one and I can tell it'll get a lot of play in our house." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
10. A copy of A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping or Peeing but Using the Bathroom as an Escape as a resource for people using the toilet as a social escape. Sometimes you just need some time to yourself. And this book acknowledges and honors that.
And if they run out of things to look at in this book, they can check out Joe Pera's comedy special on YouTube or his excellent Adult Swim show Joe Pera Talks With You on your phone. I bought this for my brother when it came out. (He's an adult who loves poop jokes and Joe Pera.)
Get it from Amazon for $11.49.
11. And a definitive guide on what animals do and do NOT fart in case they run out of the previous book during their toilet time that is NOT being spent peeing or pooping.
Promising review: "This was a gift I gave my 45-year-old son! Yes, they never leave the fart phase. ;) But this book is actually filled with very interesting info...lots of science written in an entertaining fashion. And the simple illustrations fit perfectly. I admit that I read it before giving it to my son. He will now be the most popular teacher on his high school campus because...hey, who else knows that sloths don't fart? LOL! If you're looking for something different for a gift, consider this. I think I'm going to order another one!" —Maryann Watkins
Get it from Amazon for $16.
12. A toilet planter watering spike to tend to their houseplants and add some real culture to their space.
MountainMudWorks is Colorado Springs-based shop specializing in functional pottery.
Promising review: "I got this for the money tree I have in my bathroom and it brings me so much joy. It’s the little things! 🌿🚽" —Kelsey Dunkelman
Get it from MountainMudWorks on Etsy for $19.99 (available in white and pink).
Shipping info: Costs $4.31 and ships within 1–5 business days.