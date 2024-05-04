BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    46 Organizing Solutions Reviewers Used To Deal With “Messy” Situations

    Because somebody's gotta deal with 'em, and it just happens to fall on you quite often.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A cubby shoe organizer bench can not only help designate a mudroom area for your family but also help keep it tidy. 

    Entryway with coats hanging and a shoe rack filled with various shoes
    www.amazon.com

    Psst, one reviewer used it to store baseball caps on a closet shelf! Other reviewers used several units to build out custom-ish storage solutions. 

    Promising review: "This piece helped me organize my messy, undefined front door area. Sturdy and looks great." —alm

    Get it from Amazon for $103.99 (available in four finishes and in four cubby configurations).

    2. An over-the-toilet shelving unit for those bathrooms where the only place your storage can go is up, up, UP. 

    Bathroom shelving unit over toilet with towels, toiletries, and toilet paper on shelves
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Counter space is limited, and I ran out of storage space. This shelving unit is free-standing and holds many items. I am so pleased with it! I can’t imagine not having it! No more cramming everything in only two drawers and no messy counter!" —Shala Ooton

    Get it from Amazon for $77.99+ (available in six finishes and three configurations).

    3. A pair of stackable, expandable kitchen storage shelves will tailor to whatever your storage needs are this week. 

    Three-tiered wooden shelf displaying kitchenware and bottles with a text overlay explaining the weight it can hold
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Good for organizing messy countertops." —Mel

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in six colors).

    4. An over-the-door stuffed animal organizer can give kids' toys a place to rest, up off the floor. 

    A door-mounted storage organizer with various plush toys from popular media franchises
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this! My kid’s stuffed animals are always all over the place since the only other place we had to store them was on their beds. This has saved us from a messy room and given them their beds back. I definitely recommend it! I may order more." —Hayley

    Get it from Amazon for $28.95 (available in nine colors).

    5. A folding sink topper to give you an ample surface when there's seemingly no room for all your getting-ready essentials. 

    folding out tray that fits over sink
    www.amazon.com

    Sink Topper is a small biz that specializes in this product.

    Promising review: "Great for messy teenagers. Cool item for my teenager's bathroom. She likes to lay her hair/makeup stuff on it so she can keep her other bathroom decor on the sides. When she's done she puts what she was using under the sink and folds up the sink tray so it can slide under the sink as well." —Melina

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).

    6. sleek cable management box to mask an unsightly power strip while also keeping kids and pets outta there.

    A laptop on a desk with messy cables before, and organized with a white cable management box after
    Amazon

    DMoose is a small biz specializing in organization products. 

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these boxes to hide the messy, ugly bunches of cables around my home! They look great, and the customer service is wonderful :)" —Sam

    Get two from Amazon for $32.99 (available in four options). 

    7. Some clear organizing bins reviewers have found handy uses for all around there homes — from pantry good (as shown) to refrigerated food to cleaning supplies and so much more. 

    Organized pantry shelves with labeled bins for seeds, spreads, and syrups; various condiments in front
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used these in my refrigerator, and they are a game changer. I can now keep all similar items together for easy access and identification. My messy fridge is now one of the best-organized places in my home. And it stays that way! Highly recommend!" —CMarieM

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three more size packs).

    8. Plus, some clear organizers made with *removable* dividers so you can easily file away stuff in drawers, on shelves, almost wherever!

    Transparent box filled with a variety of single-use condiment packets on a wooden counter
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "One of these fit great into a deep bathroom vanity drawer. The other, to my surprise, is being used by my husband, who is generally very averse to organization products and prefers to DIY. But the drawers had gotten too messy.

    I used to not 'get' the organizer bin trend, but it really looks and feels SO much better to actually see what is in your drawers or shelves. Now things are readily available and we don't waste time looking for them, or buying something we already have just because we couldn't find it." —Monica D.

    Get two from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two sizes and two quantities). 

    9. A garden tool organizer to corral your rakes, shovels, brooms, mops, and other long-handled items cluttering up your garage. No more backing up over a shovel!

    Assorted items like a golf bag, bicycles, and a ladder are organized on a garage wall using hanging storage solutions
    www.amazon.com

    Note that the reviewer from this photo mounted the organizer onto plywood, which they then mounted onto their garage wall. 

    Promising review: "I bought two of these wonderful organizers for my messy garage, and they have helped me reorganize my garden power tools and my gardening tools considerably.

    The weight load of these shelves is amazing, even though I will probably re-arrange the setting again to optimize my side walls. I can only reconfirm that if you are looking for something really sturdy, allowing you maximum flexibility, look no further! This is it! You have found THE SOLUTION for all your storage problems, in small areas." —Fatman Berlin

    Get it from Amazon for $55.99.

    10. A dozen shoe-storage boxes will let you eye which sneakers you wanna wear today without fumbling through a precarious mountain of differently-shaped opaque shoe boxes. 

    Wall of transparent shoe storage boxes with various sneakers, organized and displayed in a home
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are great! They are easy to assemble and very sturdy for sneakers. They turn messy sneaker boxes into neat little cubbies! They are stackable, so they save space and look neat! Great gift idea for my boys! They love them also!" —Amazon Customer

    Get 12 from Amazon for $55.99 (also available in white).

    11. A magnetic charging cable organizer so you can just stick your cords right where you need 'em instead of fighting a tangle of them on your floor or desktop. (TBH, I need one.) 

    A cable organizer with magnetic features, showing cluttered cables 'Before' and organized 'After'
    Amazon

    Promising review: "EASY TO USE! I loved this product! My charging cables made my nightstand look messy. It was such a pain having them fall on the floor right away. I definitely recommend this product." —Aly Sanchez

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in four colors and two sizes).

    12. A wood corner counter shelf that'll look MUCH nicer than plastic organizing solutions.  

    Corner shelf with a plant, bowl of lemons, and two clear decorative spheres. Home decor inspiration
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It is perfect for bathroom organizing (teens can be messy) and works well in the kitchen." —Mrs. B. 

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).

    13. A set of linen storage boxes so you can file extra sheets away and keep them clean and organized. Plus, it'll be so much easier to access everything you need in your closet than dealing with flimsy piles of linens. 

    Storage boxes on shelves with labeled slots for easy identification of contents
    Amazon

    Promising review: "No more messy closet or lost sheets and pillowcases! This was a great option for us. We have a king bed with split sheets. This keeps the sets organized and allows us to store our large sets of linen easily. The entire closet is organized now! Sturdy for what it is. Should last a long time." —Tera

    Get them from Amazon for $42.98 (available in eight colors). 

    14. Small cable clip organizers to stick on as you please because there's no need to see OR trip over the your phone charger cord every time you stand up to fill up your glass of water.