30 Things To Help You Solve The Mystery Of How To Organize Your Kitchen

1. A magnetic stove shelf that's the perfect amount of room to keep your most-used spices so you don't have to go digging in your cabinet while the oil is literally poppin' on your stove top.
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet, and it is an awesome storage space for my more often used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six types and three sizes).
2. A slim cutlery organizer here to prove that, yes! You do have room for all your cutlery in your tiny kitchen drawer! Scoot over, forks. I FINALLY bought this for my only kitchen drawer and it's made a huge difference.
Promising review: "Yes, this little utensil tray is really that good! I went from using 12 inches of horizontal space in a lovely but huge wooden utensil tray to about using about four inches (whatever the width of this godsend is). It stores my butter knives, steak knives, spoons, forks, and a slew of little teaspoons. I'd guess that the max capacity for each slot is about 10 pieces. For example, I fit four butter knives and four steak knives into the first/knife slot easily, with good wiggle room. This is such a great design. Using this tray opened up about half of my 18-inch wide drawer, which allowed me to decompress the other drawers in my kitchen a bit. I highly recommend this item. It's worth every penny." —Kathleen Cooke
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
3. A charming fruit hammock you can screw onto the underside of your kitchen cabinets to clear up some counter space and put your farmers market haul on display.
macraYAYmacrame is an Indianapolis, Indiana-based shop that makes a variety of cool macrame accessories.
Promising review: "Beautiful and functional! This is the perfect addition to our beachy kitchen. We spray painted the hooks matte black to match our other hardware. It’s so cute!" —Melissa Wilkes
Get it from macraYAYmacrame on Etsy for $33.
4. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser made specifically for keeping sandwich bread fresh with this container that keeps it a bit more airtight than other methods (sorry, bread box). Plus, once the loaf is in there you can use the bag to pull up slices. Oh, and the reviewers have the receipts on it helping keep their bread fresh for much longer.
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser in action.
Promising review: "The Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone, and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
5. A hanging planter that'll fit in your window so you won't have to crowd out essential countertop appliances for your kitchen herb garden.
Promising review: "Love it for my kitchen herb garden. Great when you don't have a lot of space." —Tuesdai Hill
Get it from Amazon for $50.
6. A stackable can rack to help your pantry look like a grocery store of staples.
Made from heavy-gauge steel and can store up to 36 cans of various sizes.
Promising review: "These units were easy to assemble. They felt sturdy. I love that they are made of metal and not cheap plastic. I'm considering buying two more, and going side by side and stocking up on can goods!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
7. A fridge wall organizer so you'll better see your yogurt's expiration dates and don't have to dig to unearth your breakfast.
Storage Theory is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based shop with tons of problem-solving products.
Promising review: "Easy to install and it cleared up a ton of space in my fridge." —Tara Ann
Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $12.87.
8. A cabinet door organizer to help corral your boxes of food wrap and cutting boards.
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
9. Or an adjustable wrap stand that'll gather your food-saving heroes into a super-helpful assembly on your shelf so you can easily tell the difference between the wax paper and parchment paper.
10. Or a set of in-drawer organizers so you can easily grab a sandwich bag with one hand while your other hand is, well, holding a sandwich!
Laser Sloth is a Puyallup, Washington-based Etsy shop that specializes in personalized lasered items and gifts.
Promising review: "OMG I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THESE!!! Super fast shipping and adorable little stickers I immediately had to fight my 18-year-old daughter for! 🤣😂🤣It took me a minute to figure out the most effective way to put them together (I've got arthritis) but once I got going I had so much fun!! I'm using them for my reusable and one-use bags. They're quite versatile! I'd love to have some options for foil, parchment, and wax paper next! 🥰🥰" —Shylo Ferguson
Get it from Laser Sloth on Etsy for $40 (available in two sizes).
11. Spice strips for transforming your regular old drawer into a ~custom~ spice drawer. Come on, doesn't it look quite nice?!
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they're so customizable allows you to cut them and shape them to any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can so easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for sure buy!" —momonono
Get a 10-foot roll from Amazon for $15.99.
12. Plus an adjustable multi-level spice shelf can let you see what you actually have, all within the same footprint in a WAY more efficient matter.
Promising review: "I finally got tired of searching for the right spices in my cupboard and began searching for a solution. My spices are in a 16"-wide upper cabinet next to my stove. I love a particular brand of spice and will buy containers and refill bags to refill the bottle. My cabinet was overflowing. With this I was able to fit all my spices on the racks along with things in the middle and on the bottom. I relocated the bags that are not used but to fill the containers when empty to the shelf above so the majority of my bottles are visible! It was easy to put together and adjust the size. I love the finished organization!" —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $22.39.
13. A set of TikTok-famous adjustable mug organizers that'll help you better use your kitchen cabinet space *and* also keep your mugs safer since they fit on top of a mug, creating a setup where you can safely stack a second mug on top instead of googling replacements.
Elypro is a small business out of New York City making clever organization products for the home.
Promising review: "I love these cup organizers. I have a small cabinet above where my coffeepot is and these have made it a pleasure to open that cabinet. All cups are organized and easy to get to. They stay right where they should be. No more stacking them inside one another and them falling over when I opened the cabinet. I also use these for some bowls in my dish set. Works great. I just ordered a couple more and I am going to use them for my china cabinet. I wondered when I first bought them because the price was a little high. Worth every penny and more. I can not say enough good about these." —ChefGirl
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).
14. A tea bag organizer — it can hold 100 bags, so you can finally dedicate your tea shelf to other things.
Promising review: "This is an amazing tool to organize, declutter, and gain accessibility. I used to have a shelf of boxed teas that I had to rummage through when I wanted to make a cup. Now I can see what I have, I save cabinet space, and it is easy to store along side my kettle. I loved it so much I ordered a second one for my office. I get many compliments." —D. Burks
Get it from Amazon for $16.73+ (available in three colors).
15. A magnetic bottle-lofting system will keep track of the six-pack remnants without making a mess.
Adhere to a flat, clean surface with included heavy-duty peel-and-stick adhesive. Includes two strips with three magnets each.
Promising review: "The magnets are strong enough to hold the bottles even when the door is slammed, yet no so strong that you have to pry off the bottles. It is clear they spent time getting the strength just right. Overall, a fun product that can be very useful depending on your refrigerator's configuration." —Sean Logue
Get them from Amazon for $29.99.