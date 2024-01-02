If You Have Naturally Curly Hair, One Of These 27 Products Could Be Your New Holy Grail

1. Curls Blueberry Bliss Control Jelly with organic blueberry extract and raw castor oil is made for 2a—4c hair types and is great for wash and gos, twist outs, braid outs, and roller sets. So...it'll give you LOTS of gorgeous options that don't even require a blow-dryer.
2. Bellissima Italia Diffon Supreme Diffuser & Curly Hair Dryer is, perhaps, the largest at-home diffuser I've seen in case you love your curly texture but find the drying process very annoying. Sometimes you don't have hours to let it air dry!
3. Some Bunzee Bands are made for Afro puffs, locs, dreads, and thick ponytails. They're super strong and built to up to two years (that's a really long time for a hair tie), but they won't harm your hair. Plus the adjustable bands mean that they'll stay put.
Though they may not be very visible with some hair styles, these hair bands are super cute and come in some vibrant shades!
Bunzee Bands is a small business dedicated to providing pain-free hair ties for people of all hair shapes and sizes.
Promising reviews: "Sent from the HEAVENS!! This. Is. Everything. During the summer time my hair was placed in time out. The curls that came out in the morning from my braid out would succumb to humidity the minute I stepped out. So I was left to just do puffs, and I'm was used to using the typical headband to do so. It would cause major headaches and being prone to headaches, it wasn't fun. So this product was a complete godsend! I can rock my puffs on my busy class days and forget I even have a puff in because there's no headache! 😍😍" —Mikaylia
"I absolutely love this. It does the trick. My locs are long and thick and so rubber bands take too much to try to get them on, and usually I can't get them tight enough. Finally I found something that works." —Karen
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.95 (available in eight colors, a single pack, and a smaller size).
4. Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer is a godsend whether you're blowing out your hair or trying to keep it breezy by letting it air dry. Gotta love a product that'll let you do both.
^ This curly haired reviewer calls it their curly holy grail product!
Promising review: "I spritz this on after I’ve washed and conditioned. That’s all I need to do. Hair turns out beautifully with just an air dry." —Conkyboyd
Get it from Amazon for $26.
5. Verb Ghost Oil makes quick work of taming frizz and flyaways. This is THE BEST hair oil if you have coarse, thick hair like me. Reviewers with hair textures up to 4c rave about it! It'll make your hair look sleeker *and* feel softer — especially after the roughest blow-dry session of your life.
I got turned onto this stuff after some colleagues put it in stories and after trying just about every hair oil out there, I can assure that this is the good stuff. It's great for finishing off your look after heat styling (like with a curling iron or straightener), helping your hair calm down post-blow-drying, or making your natural curls glossy and moisturized without weighing them down. I always keep a bottle in my medicine cabinet!
Get it from Amazon for $20 (sulfate-, gluten-, and paraben-free).
6. BondiBoost Sonic Hair Blow-Dryer gives you a verrrrrrry quiet blow-dry session without sacrificing speed so you can even have a convo, or listen to a podcast while you do the deed. This is great if you have the skill without a special kind of dryer, but don't have the patience to just sit and listen to a noisy hair dryer that long.
I recently got a blowout with one of these (BTW, I have a MANE of naturally curly, thick hair) and I was shocked by how efficient *and* quiet this was for a straightened blowout!
It comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and works on straight, wavy, curly, and coily hair textures.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this dryer! It’s super powerful and dries my hair super fast!! I like that I can adjust the temperature and airflow!! Also it’s a great size and has an easy handle! You can also lock the settings which I thought was really helpful! This dryer is also aesthetically pleasing and that makes me happy haha. 10/10! It is also quieter than my other dryers, not super quiet, but definitely less loud!" —lulu18276
Get it from Sephora for $199.
7. A satin-lined Hairbrella keeps your hair looking perfect, no matter the forecast.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather. FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can test it out before committing if you’re a Prime member!
Promising review: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL! Truly it’s never going Read more about review stating Love it!!to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." —Gina C.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ or Hairbrella for $44+ (available in five colors).
8. A Kitsch satin pillowcase feels oh so cool and luxe to the touch, but will also be kinder on your hair *and* skin that traditional cotton pillowcases that tend to pull and suck up moisture. And it'll help you get as much run time out of your blowout as possible by keeping it smooth while you're in Snoozeville dreaming about George Russell in The Gilded Age.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
Get it from Amazon for $19+ (available in two sizes and in 11 styles).
9. TGIN Miracle Repairx Deep Hydrating Hair Mask For Damaged Hair nurtures and protects your natural hair texture after other products have failed you. Gotta love something that does major work for you before you even start styling.
Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN) is a small business founded by Chris-Tia Donaldson after she graduated from Harvard Law School, started her first job at a law firm and wore wigs out of frustration for the lack of hair products for natural hair. TGIN is now sold at a variety of retailers. Chris-Tia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and until her passing in 2021, used her success to advocate for women experiencing financial difficulties and who are undergoing treatment, to highlight health disparities due to race and socio-economic factors and help through the TGIN Foundation. You can read more about her empowering story in her book This is Only a Test.
Promising review: "I LOOOOVE THIS PRODUCT LINE! I use the daily hair food to the hair mask! If you are protecting your hair and maximizing hydration these products will be your best friend!" —K Taylor-Cain
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
10. Moroccan Oil Intense Curl Cream uses argan oil to do some serious work defining your gorgeous, gorgeous curls without leaving them sticky or crunchy.
When I go on a beach vacation, I don't bother with my intense blowout hair routine. I always pack this (a little goes a LONG way) and let my hair air dry.
Promising review: "This is a GREAT product for fine hair. I have a lot of fine hair that is between wavy/curly. I have always had a hard time finding a good product that doesn't give my hair the crunchy look when I let it air dry. I have found this to be the best moisturizing curl cream without weighing hair down, controls frizz AND defines curls. My advice is to shampoo (skip conditionor if your hair gets oily) apply the product in the shower, brush with a wide tooth comb to evenly distribute it then scrunch hair using a cotton t shirt. I think I finally found what I have been looking for and am so excited I can let my hair air dry now and not hate it!!!" —Lydia
Get it from Amazon for $36 (alcohol-free).
11. Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Volumizer Oil helps you embrace your natural hair texture and air dry while moisturizing and leaving the most divine scent on your locks. A little goes a very long way, so it's always the hair product I pack for vacation when I'd rather not clock precious time blow drying my hair. Below I'm on a February trip to Iceland where I knew I'd be wearing a winter hat so I used it to let the little bit of my hair I could see shine in its natural texture.
Bomba Curls is a WOC-owned business founded by Lulu Cordero and inspired by her Afro-Dominicana roots. The products are meant to help curly-haired folks naturally boost growth and achieve maximum length retention. This formula is infused with pure coffee seed and castor oil mean to moisturize your hair and scalp, while promoting hair growth and making your strands look glossier.
Yep, that's me in awe of merely *existing* in the frigid wonderland of the Snæfellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. Anytime I was outside in Iceland I wore a bucket hat AND had my hood pulled over it. It was that chilly! And don't even get me started on the wind. So I knew that my skin and hair were going to need some major moisture. Enter the Bomba Curls hair oil. I used this as a leave-in treatment and styler on wet hair, and then let my natural hair texture do its thing. It was an excellent call as it helps curls form so beautifully and ended up being especially moisturizing for my post–Blue Lagoon dry hair. (I had to wash my hair FOUR TIMES post-Lagoon because of all the minerals in the water.) In case you're wondering, I also pack this for hot, humid trips when I embrace my natural hair texture.
Get it from Target for $26.99.
12. A CurlCap backless adjustable cap with plenty of room for your natural hair or updos while giving your face some extra shade and getting your sweaty hair up and off your neck.
CurlCap is a Black-owned apparel company founded by Britney Sade that specializes in caps designed for natural hair with an open back and flexible scrunchie design.
Promising review: "This hat is comfortable, well made, and cute! It is now my go-to hat for casual days when I put my hair in a ponytail. I have also worn it playing tennis and found that it's more comfortable than wearing a visor. The back elastic really keeps the hat secure without feeling too tight. I have the black twill, and would love to see it in other colors in this fabric for walking, running, and tennis. Love." —Me
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 11 styles).
13. Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer instantly smooths and moisturizes when you don't want to use hair oil. It tames up to 92% of frizz on dry hair and really zhuzhes your hair in between washes.
Promising review: "I personally am not a fan of how the hair oils feel on my hands and have found this product to be a great alternative! I like to braid my hair at night and then pull it out and wear it wavy. But if I comb through it, it’s a frizzy mess! This product definitely tames it down!" —Sarah Thielke
Get it from Amazon for $33.
14. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo tackles greasy roots without the aerosol formula. I've been packing this for flights where I carry on only and this little puff is EFFECTIVE. Like, I went to New Orleans recently in late May with a blowout I was trying to make last. This kept my oily roots matte again! It's LEGIT.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $16.