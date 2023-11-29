42 Nail Products That Just Might Be Your New Holy Grails

1. Dashing Diva semi-cured gel nail strips bring some fun nail art into your life without applying a decal or making a salon visit. These stick on like thicker decals and then are cured with a (separately sold) quickie LED lamp for a hard-as-press-ons design that travels well. Not to state the obvious, but the strips (and the light) together cost way less than a mani with nail art.
Out of all the nail art products I've tried (and I've tried LOTS), these reign supreme. They do require a little more work than simply gluing on some press-ons. But if you feel comfortable shaping your own nails, you can use these pretty easily. You can easily size them to a nail, peel them off a plastic backing, press firmly, then trim with clippers or nail scissors (nail scissors are a bit easier) to fit the strip flush with the shape of your nail, pop your finger under the LED lamp (which you can also get with a kit) for 45 seconds, and then run a nail file over the edge of the nail to seal on the look. I like to also put on a top coat, though that's not required or recommended by the company. When you're done with the look, you can easily pop them off like press-on nails. I always wear these for vacation now and easily pack backup strips and the UV light (about the size of an Apple mouse) in my carry-on for touchups.
Get them from Target for $12.99 (available in many more designs).
2. LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer gives you a no-mani mani that you can quickly brush on before an event.
Promising review: "As much as I would love to have nice, manicured nails, i don’t spend money on manicures. Gels are damaging and regular manicures last a couple of days before peeling. I get regular pedicures bc they last but my hands have looked pretty unkempt for much of my adult life. Until now.
I was definitely skeptical that this polish could be any different from one of the countless neutral Essie shades out there that I’ve tried since the '90s — Ballet Slippers, Light as Linen, etc., — but I decided to give the milky shade a try and I’m so glad I did!!! My nails look incredible. I’m not even sure how to describe why but they look very natural and clean. It’s been a week of wearing two coats and there isn’t one bubble or lift forming on the edges. One coat actually looks great also. I am sold on this stuff. Hopefully it will never be discontinued. So so happy." —Jann
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four colors).
3. A clog-proof nail glue under $5 that one TikToker said helped her press-ons stay on for 25 days! Yes, you read that right!
Promising review: "Got tired of spending $$$ at the nails salon, so I decided to try glue! My nails have lasted for 15 days and are still going strong! They are not budging yet!" —Lor
Get it from Sally Beauty Supply for $4.19.
4. A callus-removing gel gives professional pedicure results at home if scrubbing, soaking, and filing have failed you.
Promising review: "Amazing. Now I know the first pic is gross but that just shows how bad my feet were, scrubbing, pedicures, soaking all just made it worse until I found this cream! I mean it seriously shows In the pics. The other big thing I noticed was how soft my feet were after using it! Too bad you can't tell that from the picture. Idk what makes this work so well but it's a miracle! And yes definitely wear gloves and you're good to go." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. And a stainless-steel foot file helps you make that callus remover gel even more effective or for a quick touchup when you jump in the shower and YIKES realize that your heels are looking (and feeing) rough.
Promising review: "OMFreakinG!!! I just received this foot file today and I'm officially a believer!!! I hate the thought of anyone touching my feet, so I have been trying to find something to do pedicures by myself and nothing worked well. I was scrolling Facebook and came across a post about Amazon's top-rated products. When I saw this, I was skeptical but thought I would try it out and I'm so glad I did. This file got my feet baby smooth within minutes with such ease after months of built-up dead skin. With this on the market, I don't know why anybody would want to go spend a ton of money at a nail salon." —Tasha P.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors and a two-pack).
6. A nail-strengthening cream renews your nails after lots of biting sessions or wearing acryclics. Cracking or peeling nails? This formula's calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula hydrate for strength.
Promising review: "I was looking for something that could help my brittles nails which rose on layers. I was some skeptical with this cream, because it seems so simple to work. But, guess what? It works great. I've been using this cream on my finger nails only at night for about two months or so, and you can tell the difference. No more weak or brittle nails. It takes some time and patience, but it worth it. Very happy with this purchase." —Celi Goodin
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
7. Sally Hansen Insta Dri nail polish dries right away without any mess or stickiness so you can get on with your life.
This stuff is consistently good. I've been using it for years! It really does dry quick and flat so you can move on with the rest of your life.
Promising review: "I'm a mom of three boys and I work fulltime, I do not have time to sit around and do my nails or wait on them to dry. These are great! This is one coat and dried really fast! We will see how long they last as I just did them today." —Nina Klingler
Get it from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in 17 colors).
Not ready to give up your holy grail polish? Get a fast-drying top coat instead.
8. Or if you're a Sally Hansen gel devotee (it's really good stuff, btw), the new Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Color Grip Primer makes your color last even longer.
Promising review: "This product has made my colors last longer and they remove just as easy. Definitely reccomend if you use this brand's gel colors.
It drys in seconds so you can use your colors. It was worth every cent. Three days in and I haven't chipped the paint like I did before." —Tabatha J Pitts
Get it from Amazon for $8.24.
9. A foot file with etched glass does some major smoothing work on your old dogs. It's painless and so easy to use! Plus it smooths out everything as it buffs, unlike a rasp.
Promising review: "I don't really write reviews bc I just don't 🤷🏾 But this product is by far the BEST foot scraper I have ever used. I haven't been to the nail salon for a pedicure in over three months. Don't judge me, nursing school is demanding dam**t! Lol... I can now just file my feet and paint my own nails. Thanks to the creators for this phenomenal product!!" —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A stain-preventing base coat keeps any bold nail colors from seeping into and staining your nail. Also, how easy is spray-on vs. paint-on?!
Promising review: "This for sure makes nail polish stay on longer. I used it for the toes which usually peel up. After one week the polish hasn’t budged at all. The spray makes it so easy to use on toes but you can use it on fingers too. I’m assuming it’s just a dehydrator and not an actual polish because it disappears off the surrounding skin by the time it’s dry." —Amara
Get it from Amazon for $5.91.
11. A set of 10 quick-dry nail polishes because you can't seem to successfully let your at-home manis dry before smudging them. These are designed to last for several days and you can easily peel off the color once you're ready to swap to something else.
Promising review: "The set comes in various colors and they are all beautiful. The polish has a big brush that covers the nail easily. The polish is opaque but I did two coats. It didn't stain my nails or has a strong smell. The polish dried up quickly. I cook and clean, so it started to wear off on the fourth day. But I can repaint because of the easy application and fast drying." —perksofbeautyblog
Get 10 bottles from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five color combinations).
12. A cuticle oil does your personal beauty counter, cuticles, and skin good. The skin *around* your nails deserves the royal treatment too!
I own this stuff and with the combination of taking a hair/skin/nails vitamin and daily use of this before bed, my nails grew SO long and SO fast! Also it smells lovely.
Promising review: "This Cuccio milk and honey cuticle moisturizer is truly a cuticle saver. Applying one drop to each cuticle and massaging it in completely will leave your cuticles and hands feeling soft, looking great and the smell is divine. I use it on both my hands and feet and I’m comfortable showing my fingernails and toenails this summer because this product has made it so easy to feel confident knowing I won’t have crusty cuticles." —Rina C
Get it from Amazon for $6.15+ (available in two sizes and four scents).
13. Or a nail and cuticle oil that reviewers rave about but comes in a much smaller bottle for easy transport!
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
Get it from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in two sizes).