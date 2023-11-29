42 Nail Products That Just Might Be Your New Holy Grails

Out of all the nail art products I've tried (and I've tried LOTS), these reign supreme. They do require a little more work than simply gluing on some press-ons. But if you feel comfortable shaping your own nails, you can use these pretty easily. You can easily size them to a nail, peel them off a plastic backing, press firmly, then trim with clippers or nail scissors (nail scissors are a bit easier) to fit the strip flush with the shape of your nail, pop your finger under the LED lamp (which you can also get with a kit) for 45 seconds, and then run a nail file over the edge of the nail to seal on the look. I like to also put on a top coat, though that's not required or recommended by the company. When you're done with the look, you can easily pop them off like press-on nails. I always wear these for vacation now and easily pack backup strips and the UV light (about the size of an Apple mouse) in my carry-on for touchups.

Get them from Target for $12.99 (available in many more designs).

