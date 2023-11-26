1. A super cozy, extra-large blanket (it's 10 x 10 feet!) with ample room for snuggling up together underneath with pals or loved ones — or perhaps creating a giant blanket burrito with just you as the ingredient.
It's made from a temperature-regulating blend of polyester and spandex, making it softer than sherpa and fleece blankets while keeping you cozy yet cool!
Big Blanket Co. is a small business specializing in selling the world's largest blankets for the ultimate cozy setup in your home.
Promising review: "I instantly fell in love with this blanket. I was hesitant to purchase at first with the price but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with. It doesn't get really hot like some of my other blankets do. The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself." —Lindsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $159 (available in 16 colors).
2. Or if you're VERY against sharing, a plush blanket reviewers swear by as the ultimate Barefoot Dreams comp will keep you feeling nice and toasty while you sit around and demolish your enemies (I mean, FRIENDS) at board games.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 10 styles and two sizes).
3. A Roku that works with Alexa so you can catch up on your stories from the couch without lifting a dang finger — JUST as nature intended. Seriously, why haven't you watched Our Flag Means Death like I've told you?
It has the usual suspects of other streaming systems that work with your TV. *Except* you can also plug your headphones into the remote and enjoy your stories without disturbing anyone else in the house. My mom does this all the time with hers while my dad's snoozing in his chair in the living room without disturbing him. It's easily her fave part of it! I even used that function to watch the Eric Andre Netflix special with my mom in the room.
Get it from Amazon for $97.
4. A super adaptable sofa you could take apart piece by piece and then swap out covers for over the years. Aka, you can buy one couch and build onto it for the PERFECT TV-watching configuration.
The pieces are relatively light for furniture, easily come part for moving, and can be added to onto over time with new sections. Also, there are tons of WASHABLE cover options and accessories to make it all yours.
Get a couch with two seats and four sides from Lovesac for $2,385+.
5. But if you're looking to make a budget-friendly upgrade, a velvet slipcover that'll give your ragged old couch a complete new look AND comfier feel. Plus, the slipcover comes with straps to keep it in place so you don't have to fuss with it all the time.
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $42.49+ (available in five sizes and 10 colors).
6. A humidifier that may seriously help your stuffy nasal passages and dry winter skin woes while you rewatch Narcos.
This cool mist model has a 1.5-liter tank that can put moisture into the air for up to 16 hours of continuous operation. FYI, this tank size is good coverage for bedrooms, offices, and other medium-sized rooms.
Promising review: "It's been working perfectly and is the perfect size for my home office. I love the option for low or high and the night light on it is nice and not too bright. Also, like the fact that it turns itself off when empty so I do not have to worry about monitoring it so closely. I bought it for my home office not just for my own health/skincare but for my plants as well. Also, the advertising about its quietness was spot on. I can only hear a soft hum if I listen really closely. Which means it's not a distracting background noise when I'm on a number of phone and video calls throughout the day." —Terry Wilkerson
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
7. A reusable roller dog hair remover that'll have you toss your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one (it has a sturdy brush system) picks up off your beloved couch that both you and your dog basically live on.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
8. A couch clip-on table for that side where there's zero space to squeeze in a side table for your beverages and the remote.
Promising review: "The sofa arm clips grip the arms of our couch tightly and stay steady even if you sit down somewhat heavily/quickly, preventing spills. Our couch arms are not so wide, so it is possible to tip the clips if you bump them from the side, but otherwise these work great. They are a little cheap looking (hence the low price I imagine), but do their job and are small enough to store easily when you don't want to use them." —Brooke
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two wood finishes).
9. Or if you'd like to commit to something custom, a sofa arm tray to give your Baja Blast a place to rest as you catch up on RHOM. (We're pulling for you, Lisa!)
WoodWorkDepot is a Monroe, Michigan-based shop that creates custom wood furnishings.
Promising review: "This is perfect! It's just what we needed to match our new sectional and flooring in our TV room — but where we couldn't fit an end table for a drink or snack. This stylish little couch arm tray solves the issue! WoodWorkDepot recommended the right stain to match the floor. Thank you so much!" —Mary Anderson
Get it from WoodWorkDepot on Etsy for $64.99+ (available in a range of colors and widths).
10. A USB-powered LED light strip can help improve your TV-watching experience by bringing in a bit of ambient light to your personal theater.
Promising review: "Easy to install. Lights provide ample lighting; USB allows lights to be a standalone fixture without tying up another wall socket. The USB interface also acts to turn the lights on and off with the TV. Backlighting also seems to make the screen seem sharper." —Shaun
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL).
11. A universal remote attachment so you don't have to hunt down the TV remote and then the Fire TV remote and, well, you get my frustrated drift. This'll help you control it all with just your Fire TV remote.
Promising review: "Before: three remotes, one for the screen (on/off), a separate one for the sound system (volume) and of course the fire stick remote. After: just the one convenient integrated unit. No more scrambling to find the which remote to do what I want, cause it's all right there in the one unit. I wish I'd have bought one years ago cause the multi-remote tango got old real fast." —Chapman B.
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
12. An organizing couch pillow with a spot for everything you require as you catch up on your stories.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small biz as seen on TV specializing in cleverly designed cup holders.
Promising review: "I liked that it worked with cups and mugs, perfect for clumsy friends." —YAZ
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with crazy dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.